Public Servant Politicians

The Centre for Independent Studies (CIS) appears to be having an ideas shin dig at Byron Bay. Talk about dining with the Devil. And at this shin dig, former Secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (and Australian Ambassador to the US) Michael Thawley is present.
And as reported by Adam Creigton in the Australian, Thawley:
has called for a “radical rethink of the place of the public service in Australia’s political structure”, arguing that as the “greatest single repository of knowledge on what works and what doesn’t” it needs to become “a whole lot more forceful”.
Some ideas are so stupid they can only come from a senior public servant.
Where to start. Where to start.
Public servants as advocates for their own policies rather than those of their elected masters. Howz that for Democracy. But it’s not as if the public servant technocrats don’t actually already behave as if they run the show. Who needs the Westminster System when we have the Canberra System.
It is however the suggestion that the public service is the greatest single repository of knowledge on what works and what doesn’t that blows Spartacus’s mind and makes one wonder how Thawley rose to the ranks he held. Actually it does not make Spartacus wonder.
As an aside, earlier in his career Spartacus heard a speaker explain why so many organisations failed (don’t ask for an attribution because Spartacus can’t remember the speaker’s name):
When you put together the Best of the Worst with the Worst of the Best you get the Cream of the Crap.
And ladies and gentlemen (and any other title relevant to readers out there), this is what we have: the Cream of the Crap. And this is why Spartacus does not wonder.
For Thawley to say that the public service is the:
greatest single repository of knowledge on what works and what doesn’t
requires a belief that the world is binary. That things either work or don’t work. It does not get any more juvenile or junior burger than that.
Without going through a long list of abject government failures; actually let’s, starting with just a couple from the last 10 years: NBN, pink bats, $900 cheques, Adelaide submarines, carbon tax, mining tax, renewable energy target.
But what about at what works at what cost. What about what works better? What about what works but can work better and more efficiently? As Thomas Sowell would ask, what works relative to what?
To have the (former) most senior Australian public servant think in such a simple and simpleton way begs the question of how do those less senior think.
And then, with a further brilliant insight, Thawley says:
the finance sector might have grown too big, here and around the world.
Really? Could it possibly be that the Australian finance sector is as large as it is because of compulsory superannuation – compulsory as in at treat of life, liberty and/or property.
Good thing Mr Thawley is extracting a nice rent from the finance sector as vice-chairman of Los Angeles-based Capital Group.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com
A simplistic rant, Spartacus. Thawley is a smart guy who was, among his other real world experiences, John Howard’s senior international adviser, if my memory serves. He is well aware of the questions you pose about what works at what cost. An ideological tarring of the whole public service as self interested morons solely responsible to a person for every government policy failure does not raise Catalaxy’s reputation.
That said, the public service’s quality and influence is doubtless in decline, but that’s another issue.
Who cares?
Wrong.
It exposes virtually every government function as both predatory and a racket for people who want risk free income, off the backs of risk takers.
Tezza. That is a fair observation. But Spartacus did not advocate for:
Spartacus is accountable for his words. So is Thawley. The difference being that Spartacus is not and has never been a senior public servant.
Spartacus did not intend to tar the whole public service. Perhaps it was Parkinsonian Unconscious Bias that done it.
You bloody scoundrel. Your defence of public service stupidity is sophisticated in the way of a children’s fairy tale. It may as well be Little Riding Hood; nothing is ever the fault of good public servants and everything is going to be alright.
Gough ignored advice. We don’t know what advice RGR received.
Always escalate Sparty. You’ve just had someone defend the idiotic comments about the APS being the best database on practical knowledge and programmes like Pink Batts – under the guise of being an Iraq War era neoconservative dinosaur.
Pink Batts was APS?
On what planet was it NOT designed and funds disbursed through the APS?
The “advice” Rudd received warning about it was not from the APS.
I take it this guy has the box set of the Yes Minister series.
There is an disturbing and strengthening tendency for the modern public service to believe that it is they that control the levers of power, not the elected. I know this because I fight the tide every day.
Increasingly the politician is seen to be just someone to be managed, but not in a Sir Humphrey way. Sir Humphrey new the power of the civil service, but was not active in his zeal to reshape society. The modern public servant though is convinced of their moral righteousness and manifest destiny. The technocrats want to control and make decisions on who can do and what can be done. And the weak modern politicians are only too happy to acquiesce their responsibility. Then it isn’t their fault, and what can they do?
So it’s regulate as the first and only option, reporting as a measure of success and end in itself, mandatory this, compulsory that, definitely banning any fun. And don’t get me started on the virtue signalling campaigns against the boogy of the day that are more about dressing the campaigners in a crystal aura than actually dealing with the almost irrelevant target problem.
Sir Humphrey retreated to the club for a sherry. These pricks do not rest.
Our current approach is for the government-of-the-day being selected by the House of Representatives.
As government-of-the-day controls the Public Service, the Public Service is answerable to the government-of-the-day.
Should the Public Service be directly controlled thus directly answerable to both Houses of Parliament rather than the government-of-the-day ?
Would that result in a more open, better or worse, government ?
.
“radical rethink of the place of the public service in Australia’s political structure”
“greatest single repository of knowledge on what works and what doesn’t”
“a whole lot more forceful”
As JoNova would say, ‘Wow. Just wow!’ Breathtaking.
Spartacus notes NBN, pink bats, $900 cheques, Adelaide submarines, carbon tax, mining tax, renewable energy target.
What about tax office corruption, too? What about the ideological bias of his ABC? Oh, and let’s design the justice system along the lines of the Human Rights Commission – another winner.
The list of failure is endless.
The system we have was designed to keep government under control of the electorate. We are losing that battle, but Thawley wants immediate capitulation. Unbelievably arrogant. As if private enterprise does not know much. He seems to really be saying, listen, the public service keeps stuffing things up, so we need more power so we can do things better. Watch as Milton Friedman describes this exact tendency: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLtz60HTIcY&t=0s
‘On what planet was it NOT designed and funds disbursed through the APS?’
‘NBN, pink bats, $900 cheques, Adelaide submarines, carbon tax, mining tax, renewable energy target’ are mostly the result of poor government policy, albeit admittedly shoddily implemented by a callow and cowed APS.
In the case of the pink batts, the programme implementation aspects were cobbled together over a long weekend by a couple of middle management ninnies from Environment within strict parameters from the PM’s office. They were reported told not to tell their managers in Environment what they were doing.
More senior, more experienced staff with a bit more understanding of the APS tradition of independence, evidence based advice, might have been able to talk the PM’s office around to a more robust approach. Then again, these days APS staff are required by law to be ‘responsive’ to government.
Maybe the Environment people, and maybe APS staff employed on developing and implementing other bad government ideas, should have been “a whole lot more forceful”.
Des Deskperson #2788754, posted on August 14, 2018 at 3:47 pm
I take your point, but even if you have faith in the current public service you cannot directly extrapolate its current condition, where it is constrained by democratic politics, to one where it is not. It would soon become infested with a corruption currently unimaginable. You want an EU-style uber-administration filled with ubermensch socialists and fortune seekers? The public service is the executive arm of government, and is subordinate to our elected representatives and it does not legislate. Period. Despite its manifest failings the key factor that casts the current system into doubt is that the whole structure has grown too large. To give it more power just makes it both too large and too powerful. Better would be a call to slim it down and allow private enterprise to implement its own well developed knowledge base, subject to market discipline. I again post this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLtz60HTIcY&t=0s
The real issue is the government, particularly the Federal government is too big; we’d always want good APS staff in the same way that we want the best judges, MPs or officers on the bench, Parliament or running a war.
The silly idea of embedding ACCC and ASIC spies in banks is just ridiculous.
A lefty might argue for big government, but we’re already there; I’d ask they did so under the constraint of subsidiarity.
We really need to start paying off the deficit and put a debt ceiling back on the Commonwealth. A lot of the most egregious examples of waste happened under the guise of a stimulus and unconstrained debt raising.
Howard wasn’t thinking of funding Orang Utan programmes when he had a then record deficit to pay off.
Pink Batts was APS?
I read somewhere that pink batts was presented to the Howard/Costello govt by the APS as a climate change policy. I guess it would save on electricity and help reduce CO2 emissions. Howard/Costello rejected it because they said the govt had no experience in installing roof insulation.
During the GFC it was presented again this time to the new Rudd/Swan govt as a stimulus measure to help save jobs. Rudd/Swan went for it.
I think the APS make proposals all the time. It is up to the got of the day to agree/disagree
Entropy at 1515
Increasingly the politician is seen to be just someone to be managed, but not in a Sir Humphrey way. Sir Humphrey new the power of the civil service, but was not active in his zeal to reshape society. The modern public servant though is convinced of their moral righteousness and manifest destiny. The technocrats want to control and make decisions on who can do and what can be done. And the weak modern politicians are only too happy to acquiesce their responsibility. Then it isn’t their fault, and what can they do?
For the likely end result, look at the EU. Dictatorship by bureaucracy.
Des
John Stone thought he ran the country in his day. He probably still thinks he does. Do you really think the mindset that is represented by Thawley has really changed?
stackja #2788785, posted on August 14, 2018 at 4:16 pm
How many APS will vote to slim down? – Few to none! But it is we as voters and the representatives we elect who get to make this decision.
If the deficit hits, then all will be slimmed. So we have to hope for this? – I hope not. But the current Australian political outlook does not provide much hope. My only hope is that we experience something of a 1980s awakening. But the socialist forces of darkness appear to have ingratiated themselves, with their wild fantasies, with a significant portion of the populace.
Where to start?
Like all good young gentlemen unsuited to commerce or the professions, he joined the dimplomatic corp straight out of uni.
Your memory serves you well, but you can claim a refund for logic.
Thawley is likely above average IQ. That doesn’t make him a ‘smart guy’. His real world experience is the public service.
You say he is ‘well aware’. Where’s the evidence? Spartacus has provided evidence Thawley shills for statanism. Conversely, you’ve made an unsubstantiated claim, but wait, there’s more…drink the koolaid today and you’ll receive a free blanket apology for the APS.
Limited time only.
CALL NOW!