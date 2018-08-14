The cost of the Paris agreement

Jo Nova has flagged an important paper from the IPA on the cost to Australian people of the failing Paris accord. Actually it looks like a serious underestimate. What about the cost of the collapse of the grid for a day or three? And the deindustrialisation? What does it cost the family when the breadwinner loses his/her job? A bit more than $8K.

I would have guessed that it would cost something like that just to put in place the RE infrastructure that is required to put up the prices and collapse the grid. But then I don’t have a beer coaster or a paper napkin handy to do the calculation.

With a word on the political impasse in the Liberal party room.

The biggest obvious and easy win for conservatives in 2019 is to copy Abbott-Trump-Dean proven successes, axe the tax, Get Out of Paris, and run an Electro-Scary-Bill campaign. Turnbull can’t do that because he can’t criticize Labor for a plan he wants to do himself. He can’t call it witchdoctor science, can’t mock them for being tools for the Renewables Industry, can’t ridicule their plan to stop floods with solar panels. Can’t vow to limit renewables damage on electricity bills. Turnbull also can’t brag about his glorious successes either — two previous governments tried their damnedest to bring in an emissions trading scheme and paid for it.

WINDWATCH: 7am 9% of 26MW.