The cost of the Paris agreement

Jo Nova has flagged an important paper from the IPA on the cost to Australian people of the failing Paris accord. Actually it looks like a serious underestimate. What about the cost of the collapse of the grid for a day or three? And the deindustrialisation? What does it cost the family when the breadwinner loses his/her job? A bit more than $8K.
I would have guessed that it would cost something like that just to put in place the RE infrastructure that is required to put up the prices and collapse the grid. But then I don’t have a beer coaster or a paper napkin handy to do the calculation.
With a word on the political impasse in the Liberal party room.
The biggest obvious and easy win for conservatives in 2019 is to copy Abbott-Trump-Dean proven successes, axe the tax, Get Out of Paris, and run an Electro-Scary-Bill campaign. Turnbull can’t do that because he can’t criticize Labor for a plan he wants to do himself. He can’t call it witchdoctor science, can’t mock them for being tools for the Renewables Industry, can’t ridicule their plan to stop floods with solar panels. Can’t vow to limit renewables damage on electricity bills. Turnbull also can’t brag about his glorious successes either — two previous governments tried their damnedest to bring in an emissions trading scheme and paid for it.
WINDWATCH: 7am 9% of 26MW.
Sounds like commonsense to me. I wish we saw more of it.
As many of us noted after the last election – Turnbull now has all the support in parliament he needs to pass all the plans he wants.
The most stunning fact in all this is the continued support the LINOs still get from so-called conservatives.
My comment on Jo’s site for what it’s worth:
Liberal party room = Titanic
Liberal MPs = The orchestra playing on the deck as the ship pitches into the depths.
What does Turnbull ‘s son do ? I thought it was something to do with renewables .
For the first seven months of this year the global temperature anomaly (+0.23 C average) has been lower than the same period of 2002 (+0.26 C average). That was 16 years ago.
In that time pCO2 has risen 10% for no real world effect.
So if the global temperature is flat or falling, how is cutting Australian emissions by 26% going to do anything except rape the country?
The vast numbers of poor pensioners who will suffer anxiety and real harm, because they cannot afford to put the heating on in winter or the air conditioning in summer, will be an indictment of any politician who votes for this evil action.
Something worth remembering. An extract:
You mean 9% of 26GW. Still much the same at 8.15.
Turnbull plans to retire from politics immediately after the next federal election. He has achieved the two objectives that he believes will be his legacy – the passing of deviant marriage bill and the NEG. People accuse him of destroying the liberal party but this is a fallacy. The liberal party has in fact destroyed itself by allowing a left leaning megalomaniac to hijack their agenda. Lets hope there is a Phoenix that can eventually rise from these ashes?
It is like the kulaks of the Ukraine, enslaved by Stalin, starved in the commo famine, conquered by hitler through scorched earth, then retaken by a vengeance crazed Stalin.
Scorched earth, famine, living in terror of the purges in the cold and the Dark, praying for some rebirthed sewerage.
At least both parties promise it will end once they have mass imported enough wahhabis for a caliphate.
Comrades.
And the Paris agreement will lead to the destruction of the electricity grid as we know it with large scale de-industrialisation. Any competent electrical power engineer will tell you that and sadly I’ve concluded that they are few and far between in places that matter such as AEMO, AEMC, the AER as well as the ESB. (Acronyms are Australian Energy Market Operator, Australian Energy Market Commission, Australian Energy Regulator, Energy Security Board). Particularly in senior and executive roles, these organisations are full of economists, lawyers, accountants and even academics who have made their transition from academia to continue with their meddling in models of the power system whilst pushing to change allowable surges in the grid just to satisfy their theories! And that is with no understanding of the potential damage to remaining baseload generators. Then you have the regulators such as the ESC (Essential Services Commission) in SA that have been trying to proscribe the laws of physics for new wind generators in that State to prevent another system black. (Well good luck with that is my comment).
It’s all insane! Some sanity will only return when we ditch the Paris agreement completely along with any notion of limiting the life providing CO2 emissions from electricity generation and get some proper engineering undertaken to restore the grid to a highly reliable low cost electricity supply available on demand.
That’s the problem when a political party is lead by someone who shouldn’t even be there. Suffer in ya jocks soon to be unemployed bed wetting Lieborals. The bell tolls and it tolls for thee.