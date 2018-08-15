Compare and Contrast

In the AFR today is a recycle of an oped by Robert Rubin in the Washington Post. It is titled:
Robert Rubin is the former US Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton. He is also the Rubin in the (Bob) Rubin trade as described by Nassim (Black Swan) Taleb:
Robert Rubin collected one hundred million dollar in bonuses from Citibank, but when the latter was rescued by the taxpayer, he didn’t write any check.
But this post is not about Rubin but what he wrote:
Tax revenue (in the US) as a percentage of gross domestic product is expected to be 16.5 per cent next year.
Now this 16.5% is after a large tax cut and is leading the US to a YUGE debt and deficit problem. On the other hand, Australia has a “target” for tax revenue as a percentage of gross domestic product to be 23.9% – slightly larger than 16.5 and we too have a YUGE debt and deficit problem.
Is everyone out there relaxed an comfortable also?
Would that be this Robert Rubin?
Obama’s economic team shows influence of Robert Rubin – with a difference (NYT, 2008)
Would that be this Barack Obama?
Obama Leaves Office Having Added $9.3 Trillion to Debt (Jan 2017)
It’s a mystery.
Doubling the federal debt isn’t necessarily a left-right thing.
Australia’s coalition governments of the past half dozen years have also managed to double the federal government’s net debt.
There is a recent $444 M example that comes to mind, while our government is determined to reduce tax rates.
Spend more and tax less. That couldn’t possible be related to the debt, could it?
Not quite. Net debt went from minus 3.3% of GDP in 2007 ie less than zero, to 13% by 2013. And it is at 19% now. But debt exploded under Rudd/Swan and the Coalition has done nothing to stop the runaway debt truck
Net debt is bit of a crock.
What matters is how much we’re paying to service the debt. If that gobbles up growth it means the debt eventually causes recessions.
Government has to be paid for somehow, whether by taxes, borrowings, inflation of the monetary supply, or by default/war. So far we have seen numbers 1-3 fail to keep up. I wonder how long before 4 and 5 are wheeled out? It was ever thus
The US is the world’s reserve currency, for now. Apparently, so I keep reading, that allows you to be more reckless when it comes to debt. Don’t ask me how- I’m not an economist!