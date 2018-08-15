Ian Plimer on the Australian power crisis

A brilliant talk that briefly and graphically sketches our descent into the valley of Green death. Only 15 minutes.

First they put interconnectors between the states and ended interstate competition in the energy market. They centralised the market under the control of bureaucratic regulators and the rest is history.

The book he was talking about. This is loaded with facts and figures on the cost of unreliable power with the kind of detail that I was looking for to put meat on the bones of my post yesterday about the cost of the Paris target.

How did one of the worlds largest exporters of coal, gas and uranium end up with unreliable and expensive energy? Massive subsidies for renewable energy, gaming of the electricity market and government mandates have closed coal-fired generators that previously provided cheap reliable electricity. Five hundred years ago, Martin Luther objected to indulgences. Today indulgences are sought as subsidies from consumers for renewable energy generators in the name of the environmental religion. It has never been shown that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming and the recent massive increases in emissions produced no warming. This book shows that renewable energy creates massive environmental damage and much of the generously-funded climate science is underpinned by fraud. The end result is high electricity prices.

Warning. Social Justice Warriors at Work! Enjoy your coffee while we still have coalfired power.