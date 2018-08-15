John Cleese on why he leaving Britain, dreadful press and no comedy

He is going to Nevis in the Caribbean.
Followed by Stephen Fry on Political Correctness, Greek mythology, Trump, the monarch and Canada. What he says about the stories of Greek mythology is important and he is a left liberal opponent of Political Correctness. “Don’t tell me how to speak!”
He might be opposed to political correctness but he is full of the Trump Derangement Syndrome.
May not be a great place to go as the Caribbean is getting hairy. Not only are tourists being increasingly attacked in hitherto safe resorts but we have this today:
Venezuelan Pirates Spread Fear Across The Caribbean
There is nothing that the Left cannot or will not spoil. Arrr.
The Caribbean still has the death penalty in a few places.
They won’t last long.
Where he will be surrounded by geriatric, moaning Poms just like him. If he wanted to do that he could simply have moved to Hillarys or Joondalup.
I wonder what Cleese’s politics has been over the last few decades? Londonistan and the unrecognisable UK are simply a reflection of that. He is lucky international white flight is an option for him.
Was interested until Rafe said he was full of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
This immediately labels Cleese as just another lefty entertainer, same as the rest. No different. Making a big deal about PC, as it cut into his business.
Cleese is a Liberal Democrat.He was offered a life peerage on the basis he would be a working peer for the party but declined.
Cynic of Ayr #2789367, posted on August 15, 2018 at 11:25 am
‘This immediately labels Cleese as just another lefty entertainer, same as the rest. No different. Making a big deal about PC, as it cut into his business.’
Harsh, but perfectly true. The only thing that disturbs the left is when their policies and obsessions cut into their own profits and latte lifestyle. For these inconveniences they generally devise personal protection. Bye bye John, enjoy the excitement and cultural depth of Nevis.
These two should have been smart enough to foresee these problems years ago. Most of us here at the Cat were. They probably have NZ as a back up plan like many others.
‘This immediately labels Cleese as just another lefty entertainer, same as the rest.
For all I know Cleese may well have a set of assiduously “progressive” views on most issues.
But to be fair to him, he has never been anti-business or anti-profit. He has done a lot of training videos for business, because he understands that more efficient effective businesses mean better prosperity for society in general.
To clarify, it is Stephen Fry who most obviously suffers from the TDS, that is how I thought of him and it was surprising to find that he is prepared to deplore the politically correct approach of suppressing free speech. Much good it has done, maybe if more prominent lefties did it…Any local examples? None spring to mind.
Every time anyone of the Left utters a quite reasonable conservative natured comment, the rabid hordes descend in a feeding frenzy. With the Left there is no compromise, it’s their way or the highway.
That made me chuckle. Harsh, but fair, I’d imagine.