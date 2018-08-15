Territory Rights Euthanasia Bill defeated

It is not often that I completely disagree with my good friend David Leyonhjelm on important matters. But I’m not convinced that adequate safeguards can ever be written into voluntary euthanasia legislation to prevent murder. I am especially unconvinced that the Northern Territory could achieve such a thing – just look at how well they manage things such as Aboriginal welfare and their prison system. Note that others states or territories do a particularly good job.

Now another good friend Helen Dale makes the argument that juries seldom, if ever, convict in assisted euthanasia cases. I’m happy to accept that argument as being true. But it tells me that someone having euthanised a loved one has been able to convince a jury of their peers that under the law of the land a murder has not taken place. I’m happy with that status quo.