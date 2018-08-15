Territory Rights Euthanasia Bill defeated

It is not often that I completely disagree with my good friend David Leyonhjelm on important matters. But I’m not convinced that adequate safeguards can ever be written into voluntary euthanasia legislation to prevent murder. I am especially unconvinced that the Northern Territory could achieve such a thing – just look at how well they manage things such as Aboriginal welfare and their prison system. Note that others states or territories do a particularly good job.
Now another good friend Helen Dale makes the argument that juries seldom, if ever, convict in assisted euthanasia cases. I’m happy to accept that argument as being true. But it tells me that someone having euthanised a loved one has been able to convince a jury of their peers that under the law of the land a murder has not taken place. I’m happy with that status quo.
That’s a rather un-libertarian stance, Sinclair, saying you don’t think the individual should have sovereignity over their most intimate possession, their life, and when to end it, because you are unconvinced the state can guarantee their safe exercise of that right?
I’m looking for the irony here, but I am unable to find it. All I see is a contradiction.
Aside from the murders which will, of course, take place under any legal regime, although apparently not under the current circumstances, there is the little matter of the brutalisation of the medical profession, and the inevitability that its members will be obliged in many circumstances to participate in judicial killings.
I’m almost in agreement with you, Sinclair. About 86%. Thank you for being authentic. It’s a rare gift these days.