Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018

Posted on 4:00 pm, August 15, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

305 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018

1 2
  1. Rae
    #2789924, posted on August 15, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    the early twentieth century research by demographers that were used by both fascists and communists as excuses for policies depopulating Europe

    Adolf thought the Dews were Bolsheviks.

  2. Elle
    #2789925, posted on August 15, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    You better not be a parking inspector Elle.
    I quite like you as a person.

    I view parking inspectors as scum bags.

    I could have you up against a wall, with legs spread. I have the power to arrest you. Don’t hold that against me. As I said, I live a conflicted life.

    Enough said about moi!

  3. Tintarella di Luna
    #2789926, posted on August 15, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    You mean nobody is buying Phillip Adams coffee cups?

    That’s right, and they’re not buying the Bandana-ed Ape’s novelised histories either.

  4. The Beer Whisperer
    #2789927, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    From old Fred…

    An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Melbourne after police found a suspected AK47 assault rifle, as well as drugs and a fake firearm, in an afternoon raid in the city’s southeast.

    Fake news. AK47s are illegal, so they cannot exist.

    Everybody knows this.

  5. Steve trickler
    #2789928, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Sewers.

    Sewers are important.

    Today a 24 hour power blackout in a city would be a mess.

    The Great Stink of 1858



  6. Tintarella di Luna
    #2789929, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Baldrick, how is everything going healthwise? seems you haven’t missed a beat.

  7. Neil
    #2789930, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    These factors must be taken into consideration when considering the carrying capacity of this continent.

    The carrying capacity of Australia is up to the ingenuity of Australians. But we do not need Eastern European Doctors, Dentists, Scientists who like the higher paying jobs here than they get back home. They should be fighting for better pay and working conditions like people in this country did. Furthermore they should go back home and look after their parents who they left.

    Has anybody seen the size of Russia? Most of their scientists get paid $12,000/year and they do not like it. So they all want to migrate to Australia because the money is better. They contribute nothing to Australia. The Greeks and Italians created jobs brought different types of food and made a contribution

  8. Roger
    #2789931, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Easy Roger. Not having a go at you.

    Noted.

  10. stackja
    #2789933, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Sensible centre needs to reclaim immigration debate
    LAURA JAYES
    Laura Jayes
    August 15, 2018 4:42pm
    Subscriber only

    FRASER Anning is appealing to a significant cohort of people, who have wrongly been ignored by centre mainstream politicians.

    Set aside the shout-out to Nazi propagandists for a moment. Senator Anning only has a platform because others have vacated the field when it comes to serious discussion on immigration and integration.

    It shouldn’t be up to Fraser Anning to lead this debate. He’s the last person in the parliament that should be. He was elected on 19 first preference votes and surfed in on One Nation’s wave. His guiding principles can surely be called into question after he defected from One Nation on his first day in Parliament, eventually joining Bob Katter’s Australia Party.

    I’m not even sure he represents the people of north western Queensland. Why? Because he lives in a high-rise building in Brisbane. As one of his colleagues told me: “He left Gladstone to move to his luxury apartment and his parliamentary office is on the 36th floor of a riverside building with an office window that overlooks the Story Bridge”.

    A man of the people? I think not.

    He was deliberately provocative in his maiden speech. That’s the way you get headlines and get noticed. Make no mistake, that was the primary motivation, and he achieved it.

    It was a great bipartisan moment on Wednesday — when Bill Shorten and Malcolm Turnbull denounced Fraser Anning for evoking Nazi Germany and harking back to the White Australia policy. To see the Parliament’s first elected Muslim MP Ed Husic be embraced by his mate — a Jooish minister in the other side, Josh Frydenberg — reminds us of the great things that can be achieved.

    Laura Jayes is the host of NewsDay on Sky News.

    @ljayes

  11. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2789935, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Fake news. AK47s are illegal, so they cannot exist.

    Everybody knows this.

    AK74 probably.
    Easy mistake to make.

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2789936, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Small mercies. The euthanasia bill was defeated tonight.

  13. Rae
    #2789937, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Looking at those pictures of Genoa

    We drove across that bridge not so long ago. On the way from Pisa to Monaco.

  14. Baldrick
    #2789938, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Doing great thanks Tinta. Good as new. 😸

  15. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2789939, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Has anybody seen the size of Russia? Most of their scientists get paid $12,000/year and they do not like it. So they all want to migrate to Australia because the money is better. They contribute nothing to Australia.

    Russian Scientists Confirmed!!!

  16. Snoopy
    #2789941, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    The issue is JC wants more immigration, loves the immigration ponzi. He will lie and obfuscate to argue this point forever. Because living like sardines crammed into a 3rd world shithole is good for GDP. That helps JC’s Qantas and Sydney Airport shares. Case closed.

  17. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2789942, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    The euthanasia bill was defeated tonight.

    Who Hoo!!!
    I’ll take a few extra antipsychotics to celebrate!
    Party On Dudes!

  19. Tintarella di Luna
    #2789944, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Doing great thanks Tinta. Good as new

    Happy to hear it Baldrick, so it’s look out world eh?

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #2789945, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Has anybody seen the size of Russia? Most of their scientists get paid $12,000/year and they do not like it. So they all want to migrate to Australia because the money is better. They contribute nothing to Australia. The Greeks and Italians created jobs brought different types of food and made a contribution

    I’d rather a million Russian scientists than one whinging Pom.

  21. twostix
    #2789946, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    It takes 1 hour and 10 minutes to drive 38km’s to the Brisbane CBD in the morning. It took 1 hour 30 yesterday.

    That’s now.

    How’s it going to be when the 350,000 new people move into the hundred new dog box ghettos they’re manufacturing around here.

    There is no upside to any of this for the australian native, it’s third world shithole thinking that has infected the bugman class like a virus, they need to be stopped.

  22. Robber Baron
    #2789948, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    non-discriminatory immigration policy.

    We obviously need more nutters, bludgers, fanatics, disease carriers and serial killers. We can’t discriminate. Everyone is equal.

    What Australia desperately needs is a discriminatorty immigration policy.

  23. Tintarella di Luna
    #2789949, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    The euthanasia bill was defeated tonight.</blockquote

    Death forestalled, for now.

  24. Snoopy
    #2789950, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    I’d rather a million Russian scientists than one whinging Pom.

    I’d rather any amount of hot Singapore chicks.

  25. Speedbox
    #2789951, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    They contribute nothing to Australia.

    Bullshit.

  26. stackja
    #2789952, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    With the debate about solving finally the arid problem of Australia.
    Open the borders to anyone who volunteers to turn the central Australian area into farmland.
    Build dams and canals like Mid Eastern countries.
    I am sure many all ready here from various countries would happily leave the crowded cities for the open areas.
    Greens would welcome the new wilderness. And the ALP would like all the new union members.

  27. stackja
    #2789953, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2789949, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Good.

  28. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2789954, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Isn’t BorisG Russian?
    Get in here Boris!

  29. Neil
    #2789955, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    I’d rather a million Russian scientists than one whinging Pom.

    Really? I was born in Australia. Where were U born? But science is the first profession without borders. Every Scientist has to publish in English. Guess what? Every scientist wants a job in a English speaking country. Especially those from Eastern Europe and China

    But 25m people in a country the size of Australia is stupid. Immigration in general is good for Australia. Remember the days when there were only chicko rolls and meat pies? Remember tripe?

  30. harrys on the boat
    #2789956, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    I see that dopey bint Alberici is channeling m0nty and being fucking clueless when it comes to economics and in particular tax.

    https://twitter.com/albericie/status/1028893308485951488?s=19

  31. Infidel Tiger
    #2789957, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    I’d rather any amount of hot Singapore chicks.

    No such thing.

  32. Pete of Perth
    #2789958, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Aftet work do celebrating one year in our new premises. A few beers + champagne (bubbly stuff, stuff the French) poured into a wine glass. Met lots of people from the first floor; engineers. I reside on the 4th floor; lots of biologists which don’t party. No mention of turdball during the conversations. My legs are feeling really relaxed

  33. Death Giraffe
    #2789959, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Remember the days when there were only chicko rolls and meat pies?

    ..
    Goddamn communist.

  34. harrys on the boat
    #2789961, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    IT was spawned from the ass of a jackal.

  35. Pete of Perth
    #2789962, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    IT, I’m married to an ex Singapore hot chick.

  36. Goanna
    #2789963, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Delta.
    The dead hand of interfering government at all levels has choked most initiative out of the country.
    The immigration/housing Ponzi forestalls the day of reckoning.

  37. Snoopy
    #2789964, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    It’s Chiko rolls. Fuck off.

  38. Neil
    #2789965, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Goddamn communist.

    What is your point? I was talking about the days when there were only chiko rolls, meat pies and tripe. the Greeks and Italians made a contribution to Australia by changing all that. the Eastern Europeans are only here to take things from people

  39. Habib
    #2789966, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Does anyone believe Albersceechy has a clue about anything whatsoever except maybe shopping? She’s ignorant, stupid and obnoxious enough to be an economics academic. Or even a journalism prof.

  40. Pete of Perth
    #2789967, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    30 minutes till I get home and I need a leak.

  41. Infidel Tiger
    #2789968, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    So have you dined on much Sudanese grub Neil?

    I think we have the food thing covered. Why are we importing anyone else?

  43. Boambee John
    #2789971, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Delta A
    #2789788, posted on August 15, 2018 at 6:09 pm
    Serious question:

    can someone please tell me how/why increased immigration is economically beneficial to the country? Especially immigration from impoverished and war stricken countries, where immigrants bring few skills and rely on welfare for many years – sometimes for life.

    There is no advantage at all in bringing in unskilled workers. We cannot even find jobs for native born unskilled workers.

    Apologies, there is a group that gains. Social workers and Centrelink staff get more “clients”, leading to more jobs and improved career opportunities for them. The rest of us, not so much.

  44. The Beer Whisperer
    #2789972, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Senator Anning:

    “The final solution to the immigration problem is, of course, a popular vote.”

    The Australian, channeling Joseph Goebbels:

    The former prime minister today added his voice to the chorus of disapproval over Senator Anning’s first speech, in which he called for a ban on Muslim immigration and a “final solution to the immigration problem”.

    See what they did there?

    Logically, this means that the prime minister called for censure of a popular vote.

    Which is entirely the point.

  45. Makka
    #2789973, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    That is the point you are avoiding.

    No, you are avoiding the bloody obvious. I have already accepted that Anning was going to cop it with his speech. Anning did not have to hand over the high ground and undermine his argument with his obvious cock up of using final solution. Yet, he did.

    He should now come back and escalate the shyte out of this and make a real fist of it. Let’s see.

  46. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2789974, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    IT, I’m married to an ex Singapore hot chick.

    them’s got short legs

  47. Death Giraffe
    #2789975, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    What is your point? I was talking about the days when there were only chiko rolls, meat pies and tripe. the Greeks and Italians made a contribution to Australia by changing all that. the Eastern Europeans are only here to take things from people

    ..
    Has everyone lost their sense of humour today?
    Is it the lack of smiley faces?
    Look, as a world famous Youtuber, I don’t have to take this.

  48. Habib
    #2789977, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    And if anyone could descend into the sewer that is Twitter they could point out to the ignorant, innumerate imbecile that Bluescope would be considerably more profitable and thus actually coughing some company tax if they weren’t being hosed by energy costs, caused by noisy, fuckwitted greensoc shills like her.

  49. jupes
    #2789978, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    It was a great bipartisan moment on Wednesday — when Bill Shorten and Malcolm Turnbull denounced Fraser Anning for evoking Nazi Germany and harking back to the White Australia policy. To see the Parliament’s first elected Muslim MP Ed Husic be embraced by his mate — a Jooish minister in the other side, Josh Frydenberg — reminds us of the great things that can be achieved.

    FMD

    Vomit inducing garbage from Laura Jayes.

  50. C.L.
    #2789979, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    The euthanasia bill was defeated tonight.

    The final solution to the ageing population problem.
    A sad day for Nazism.

  51. Neil
    #2789980, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    So have you dined on much Sudanese grub Neil?

    Mate life is complicated. In general immigration is good for Australia. 25M people in a country the size of Europe is insane. Who knows what is right or wrong All I know is that in a group of 10 scientists I was the only one born in Australia. They were all here because the money is better and the academics in charge flew them in.

    I think most academics in Australia are Labor Party voters. it gives them sexual thrills when they say they have given a job to someone from Russia or China. look how great I am they proclaim.

  52. Infidel Tiger
    #2789981, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    With a few careful edits all this Anning fuelled idiocy could have been avoided.

    It’s almost like it was pre-planned?

  53. Speedbox
    #2789983, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    I was born in Australia. Where were U born? But science is the first profession without borders. Every Scientist has to publish in English. Guess what? Every scientist wants a job in a English speaking country. Especially those from Eastern Europe and China

    But 25m people in a country the size of Australia is stupid. Immigration in general is good for Australia.

    Has anybody, ever, said that immigration to Australia should be stopped? Howard was right when he said that ‘we’ will decide who comes to Australia. The difference is that we don’t want backward, social security dependent hordes of illiterate goat farmers.

    I’d take Russians any day of the week compared to much of the dross currently imported. Russians who emigrate to this country are well (usually highly) educated, don’t live in enclaves, inter-marry with Australians, get jobs or start businesses and pay tax. FMD, what more do you want.

    I know many Russian emigrants and to a person, they are strong contributors to the nation. Not one collects social security. And by the way, those who have previously lived under communist/socialist regimes are usually the most anti-communist/socialist people you will find. Which, in itself, is probably why Labor will never want too many Russians or Eastern Europeans emigrating here as they are not the usual leftist vote herd.

  54. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2789986, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    After I got red-pilled on climate change I started to scratch a few other conventional wisdom thingy’s. Whaling was a surprising one for me. I ended up not pro-whaling – but neutral. I reckon that is even more controversial than climate change at dinner parties.

    Cactus, we’ve just been to a ‘talk’ on Hunting in the Arctic, given by the ship’s resident ‘exploration’ expert. He was rather weak on the Vikings with a simple overview yesterday (I know more because I’ve read more I guess), but gave quite an informed overview of the various forms of hunting – for seals, whales, arctic fox and poley bears. He apologised for some ‘unpleasant’ pictures of early hunting that he was showing for historic purposes and we thought we were in for a sermon (you get those on this cruise – tonight we are being fed a ‘vegan’ meal in the hope that it will start us off on the authorised track of living for the planet, so strongly endorsed by this company – in theory – on this one night, although there’s plenty of pork and lamb and beef at other times).

    Our lecturer though was pretty straight about what happened in the past re hunting, and also about how limited culling was allowed at present, especially for self-defense vs poley bears, but also for whaling and sealing for meat and skins. Many Cats would have enjoying hearing him say in Svalbard at the top it was mandatory to have a gun, you were not allowed to enter otherwise. This area is an international zone, although policed by Norway. Norwegians still enjoy their whale meat and the poley bear ‘crisis’ is, as we found in Iceland’, not exactly a real crisis or something they worry much about. So there is a fairly schizoid attitude to things climatic – full of official political gloom and doom but a lot of doing otherwise when it comes to the crunch. Tell that to your dinner party confreres, Cactus. Whales are still being culled and so are seals and 500 poley bears are killed there each year in ‘self-defense’. These are all abundant species (the figures taken in the past are amazing, running into hundreds of thousands yearly) and although there were concerns from that about species decline, they are all doing very well again now under certain controls.

    All the questions asked by the Americans were about how to get a gun licence and what calibre of bullet you had to use. They didn’t sound like high protectionists. lol.

  55. Infidel Tiger
    #2789987, posted on August 15, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Mate life is complicated. In general immigration is good for Australia. 25M people in a country the size of Europe is insane. Who knows what is right or wrong All I know is that in a group of 10 scientists I was the only one born in Australia. They were all here because the money is better and the academics in charge flew them in.

    You are a parody account.

    Maybe we could replace those ten highly educated and culturally compatible Russian Scientist with some Sudanese sous chefs?

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.