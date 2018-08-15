Liberty Quote
The citizen’s efforts to minimise payable taxes by changing, reducing or entirely abandoning sources of earnings, not least by early retirement, are beyond the power of democracy to prevent – except by the involuntary labour that British democracy is dangerously approaching.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- pete m on Call out in a loud voice: “Hypocrisy”
- Gab on Territory Rights Euthanasia Bill defeated
- Speedbox on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Elle on Call out in a loud voice: “Hypocrisy”
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Neil on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Habib on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Sinclair Davidson on Territory Rights Euthanasia Bill defeated
- Death Giraffe on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Death Giraffe on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Territory Rights Euthanasia Bill defeated
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Pete of Perth on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Habib on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Neil on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Goanna on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Pete of Perth on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- harrys on the boat on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- 2dogs on Jordan Peterson trashes the left once again
- Death Giraffe on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Pete of Perth on Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Call out in a loud voice: “Hypocrisy”
- Territory Rights Euthanasia Bill defeated
- Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
- Jordan Peterson trashes the left once again
- Compare and Contrast
- John Cleese on why he leaving Britain, dreadful press and no comedy
- Ian Plimer on the Australian power crisis
- But … but … but crime in Melbourne is low.
- Peter O’Brien: PvO’s cut through analysis
- Possibly the funniest thing you will read today
- Public Servant Politicians
- The cost of the Paris agreement
- “No borders, no wall, no USA at all”
- Q&A Forum: August 13, 2018
- Enjoy morning coffee and hot meals while we still have coalfired power
- The world has gone mad
- Monday Forum: August 13, 2018
- Canada selectively cuts carbon tax for the big end of town
- Compare and contrast
- David Bidstrup: “The average human has one breast and one testicle”.
- Arky speaks to Dr. Richard Peppard
- Vaclav Klaus on Peter Bauer
- Flow-on from the Trump tax cuts
- Coal-fired power stations under construction around the world
- It’s not just their lies, but what they ignore
- 20th century literature of liberalism
- Electric cars leave carbon emissions behind?
- 23.9% and Taxation by other means
- Catallaxy Exclusive – Spartacus Satire
- Open Forum: August 11, 2018
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
305 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 15, 2018
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Adolf thought the Dews were Bolsheviks.
You better not be a parking inspector Elle.
I quite like you as a person.
I view parking inspectors as scum bags.
I could have you up against a wall, with legs spread. I have the power to arrest you. Don’t hold that against me. As I said, I live a conflicted life.
Enough said about moi!
That’s right, and they’re not buying the Bandana-ed Ape’s novelised histories either.
From old Fred…
Fake news. AK47s are illegal, so they cannot exist.
Everybody knows this.
Sewers.
Sewers are important.
Today a 24 hour power blackout in a city would be a mess.
The Great Stink of 1858
Baldrick, how is everything going healthwise? seems you haven’t missed a beat.
These factors must be taken into consideration when considering the carrying capacity of this continent.
The carrying capacity of Australia is up to the ingenuity of Australians. But we do not need Eastern European Doctors, Dentists, Scientists who like the higher paying jobs here than they get back home. They should be fighting for better pay and working conditions like people in this country did. Furthermore they should go back home and look after their parents who they left.
Has anybody seen the size of Russia? Most of their scientists get paid $12,000/year and they do not like it. So they all want to migrate to Australia because the money is better. They contribute nothing to Australia. The Greeks and Italians created jobs brought different types of food and made a contribution
Easy Roger. Not having a go at you.
Noted.
JC have you seen this?
Stop f$cking around with your f$cking jeans and start investing into the Hotline or we will be left behind! We need to up our game!
Trump wants our customers!
Fake news. AK47s are illegal, so they cannot exist.
Everybody knows this.
AK74 probably.
Easy mistake to make.
Small mercies. The euthanasia bill was defeated tonight.
We drove across that bridge not so long ago. On the way from Pisa to Monaco.
Doing great thanks Tinta. Good as new. 😸
Has anybody seen the size of Russia? Most of their scientists get paid $12,000/year and they do not like it. So they all want to migrate to Australia because the money is better. They contribute nothing to Australia.
Russian Scientists Confirmed!!!
The euthanasia bill was defeated tonight.
Who Hoo!!!
I’ll take a few extra antipsychotics to celebrate!
Party On Dudes!
Grieving father Aaron Cockman says family law system lead to Margaret River shooting
Happy to hear it Baldrick, so it’s look out world eh?
I’d rather a million Russian scientists than one whinging Pom.
It takes 1 hour and 10 minutes to drive 38km’s to the Brisbane CBD in the morning. It took 1 hour 30 yesterday.
That’s now.
How’s it going to be when the 350,000 new people move into the hundred new dog box ghettos they’re manufacturing around here.
There is no upside to any of this for the australian native, it’s third world shithole thinking that has infected the bugman class like a virus, they need to be stopped.
non-discriminatory immigration policy.
We obviously need more nutters, bludgers, fanatics, disease carriers and serial killers. We can’t discriminate. Everyone is equal.
What Australia desperately needs is a discriminatorty immigration policy.
I’d rather any amount of hot Singapore chicks.
They contribute nothing to Australia.
Bullshit.
With the debate about solving finally the arid problem of Australia.
Open the borders to anyone who volunteers to turn the central Australian area into farmland.
Build dams and canals like Mid Eastern countries.
I am sure many all ready here from various countries would happily leave the crowded cities for the open areas.
Greens would welcome the new wilderness. And the ALP would like all the new union members.
Good.
Isn’t BorisG Russian?
Get in here Boris!
I’d rather a million Russian scientists than one whinging Pom.
Really? I was born in Australia. Where were U born? But science is the first profession without borders. Every Scientist has to publish in English. Guess what? Every scientist wants a job in a English speaking country. Especially those from Eastern Europe and China
But 25m people in a country the size of Australia is stupid. Immigration in general is good for Australia. Remember the days when there were only chicko rolls and meat pies? Remember tripe?
I see that dopey bint Alberici is channeling m0nty and being fucking clueless when it comes to economics and in particular tax.
https://twitter.com/albericie/status/1028893308485951488?s=19
No such thing.
Aftet work do celebrating one year in our new premises. A few beers + champagne (bubbly stuff, stuff the French) poured into a wine glass. Met lots of people from the first floor; engineers. I reside on the 4th floor; lots of biologists which don’t party. No mention of turdball during the conversations. My legs are feeling really relaxed
..
Goddamn communist.
IT was spawned from the ass of a jackal.
IT, I’m married to an ex Singapore hot chick.
Delta.
The dead hand of interfering government at all levels has choked most initiative out of the country.
The immigration/housing Ponzi forestalls the day of reckoning.
It’s Chiko rolls. Fuck off.
Goddamn communist.
What is your point? I was talking about the days when there were only chiko rolls, meat pies and tripe. the Greeks and Italians made a contribution to Australia by changing all that. the Eastern Europeans are only here to take things from people
Does anyone believe Albersceechy has a clue about anything whatsoever except maybe shopping? She’s ignorant, stupid and obnoxious enough to be an economics academic. Or even a journalism prof.
30 minutes till I get home and I need a leak.
So have you dined on much Sudanese grub Neil?
I think we have the food thing covered. Why are we importing anyone else?
Delta A
#2789788, posted on August 15, 2018 at 6:09 pm
Serious question:
can someone please tell me how/why increased immigration is economically beneficial to the country? Especially immigration from impoverished and war stricken countries, where immigrants bring few skills and rely on welfare for many years – sometimes for life.
There is no advantage at all in bringing in unskilled workers. We cannot even find jobs for native born unskilled workers.
Apologies, there is a group that gains. Social workers and Centrelink staff get more “clients”, leading to more jobs and improved career opportunities for them. The rest of us, not so much.
Logically, this means that the prime minister called for censure of a popular vote.
Which is entirely the point.
No, you are avoiding the bloody obvious. I have already accepted that Anning was going to cop it with his speech. Anning did not have to hand over the high ground and undermine his argument with his obvious cock up of using final solution. Yet, he did.
He should now come back and escalate the shyte out of this and make a real fist of it. Let’s see.
them’s got short legs
..
Has everyone lost their sense of humour today?
Is it the lack of smiley faces?
Look, as a world famous Youtuber, I don’t have to take this.
And if anyone could descend into the sewer that is Twitter they could point out to the ignorant, innumerate imbecile that Bluescope would be considerably more profitable and thus actually coughing some company tax if they weren’t being hosed by energy costs, caused by noisy, fuckwitted greensoc shills like her.
FMD
Vomit inducing garbage from Laura Jayes.
The final solution to the ageing population problem.
A sad day for Nazism.
So have you dined on much Sudanese grub Neil?
Mate life is complicated. In general immigration is good for Australia. 25M people in a country the size of Europe is insane. Who knows what is right or wrong All I know is that in a group of 10 scientists I was the only one born in Australia. They were all here because the money is better and the academics in charge flew them in.
I think most academics in Australia are Labor Party voters. it gives them sexual thrills when they say they have given a job to someone from Russia or China. look how great I am they proclaim.
With a few careful edits all this Anning fuelled idiocy could have been avoided.
It’s almost like it was pre-planned?
I was born in Australia. Where were U born? But science is the first profession without borders. Every Scientist has to publish in English. Guess what? Every scientist wants a job in a English speaking country. Especially those from Eastern Europe and China
But 25m people in a country the size of Australia is stupid. Immigration in general is good for Australia.
Has anybody, ever, said that immigration to Australia should be stopped? Howard was right when he said that ‘we’ will decide who comes to Australia. The difference is that we don’t want backward, social security dependent hordes of illiterate goat farmers.
I’d take Russians any day of the week compared to much of the dross currently imported. Russians who emigrate to this country are well (usually highly) educated, don’t live in enclaves, inter-marry with Australians, get jobs or start businesses and pay tax. FMD, what more do you want.
I know many Russian emigrants and to a person, they are strong contributors to the nation. Not one collects social security. And by the way, those who have previously lived under communist/socialist regimes are usually the most anti-communist/socialist people you will find. Which, in itself, is probably why Labor will never want too many Russians or Eastern Europeans emigrating here as they are not the usual leftist vote herd.
Cactus, we’ve just been to a ‘talk’ on Hunting in the Arctic, given by the ship’s resident ‘exploration’ expert. He was rather weak on the Vikings with a simple overview yesterday (I know more because I’ve read more I guess), but gave quite an informed overview of the various forms of hunting – for seals, whales, arctic fox and poley bears. He apologised for some ‘unpleasant’ pictures of early hunting that he was showing for historic purposes and we thought we were in for a sermon (you get those on this cruise – tonight we are being fed a ‘vegan’ meal in the hope that it will start us off on the authorised track of living for the planet, so strongly endorsed by this company – in theory – on this one night, although there’s plenty of pork and lamb and beef at other times).
Our lecturer though was pretty straight about what happened in the past re hunting, and also about how limited culling was allowed at present, especially for self-defense vs poley bears, but also for whaling and sealing for meat and skins. Many Cats would have enjoying hearing him say in Svalbard at the top it was mandatory to have a gun, you were not allowed to enter otherwise. This area is an international zone, although policed by Norway. Norwegians still enjoy their whale meat and the poley bear ‘crisis’ is, as we found in Iceland’, not exactly a real crisis or something they worry much about. So there is a fairly schizoid attitude to things climatic – full of official political gloom and doom but a lot of doing otherwise when it comes to the crunch. Tell that to your dinner party confreres, Cactus. Whales are still being culled and so are seals and 500 poley bears are killed there each year in ‘self-defense’. These are all abundant species (the figures taken in the past are amazing, running into hundreds of thousands yearly) and although there were concerns from that about species decline, they are all doing very well again now under certain controls.
All the questions asked by the Americans were about how to get a gun licence and what calibre of bullet you had to use. They didn’t sound like high protectionists. lol.
You are a parody account.
Maybe we could replace those ten highly educated and culturally compatible Russian Scientist with some Sudanese sous chefs?