There is no greater truth than this: follow the money

To meet their Paris Agreement climate change commitments, both Australia & NZ will be expanding their pipeline of clean energy, low-carbon transport and sustainable water infrastructure as well as their stocks of energy efficient buildings. This transition will provide extensive investment opportunities for institutional investors looking to increase portfolio exposure to green and ESG related investment.

The forum will see the launch of a ground-breaking report on the exploration on green infrastructure investment opportunities and the simultaneous release of State of the Green Bonds Market, Australia and New Zealand 2018.

The forum is organised by the Climate Bonds Initiative together with ANZ, CBA, Macquarie Group, NAB, Westpac, and the CEFC, together with event partners Norton Rose Fulbright, IFM, IGCC, the PRI and RIAA.