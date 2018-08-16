Mini Roundup

The latest from Quillette. At CIS tonight.
University campuses throughout the West are in the grip of a troubling social phenomenon, now in danger of spreading beyond the ivy walls. Once bastions of intellectual rigour and freedom of thought, universities have become closed-minded and self-censoring, pandering to what appear from the outside to be ridiculously heightened sensitivities and undeserved entitlement.
Don Aitkin on the NEG. Worst policy botch ever? Jo Nova on the climate circus back in town.
The Australian government, despite the polls showing Australians don’t want to pay more for renewables, has agreed to try to legislate a 26% reduction in emissions, setting a target in stone that almost no other country has done. (Have any?) Most countries have committed to nothing, or rather, they’ve committed to building nearly 300 coal plants. They’re planning 400 more.
Don’t sell your overcoat! The planet is experiencing an unexplained major cooling and scientists are ignoring it.
From Don Aitken’s piece:
“A significant section of the Labor Party is worried about a leaching of electoral support from Labor to the Greens if Labor is not sufficiently exercised about the environment, global warming, climate change and that bag of inter-related issues. ”
He adds that most Libs don’t believe in AGW either. So why don’t they say so?
But cut to the main issue. The media have preached long and hard on the green issues all the way from anti-nuclear to no dams in Tassie and then onwards to the climate scam. Until the left media narratives are countered, we have a dysfunctional country, one which is headed right down the slope, and all we see in political arguments is whether the slope can be made more slippery or remain abrasive.
I think we’ve hit peak climate lunacy.
Evidence suggests global warming might have a negative impact on some government workers
Yep. They have found that global warming makes cops and food inspectors lazy.