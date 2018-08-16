Mini Roundup

The latest from Quillette. At CIS tonight.

University campuses throughout the West are in the grip of a troubling social phenomenon, now in danger of spreading beyond the ivy walls. Once bastions of intellectual rigour and freedom of thought, universities have become closed-minded and self-censoring, pandering to what appear from the outside to be ridiculously heightened sensitivities and undeserved entitlement.

Don Aitkin on the NEG. Worst policy botch ever? Jo Nova on the climate circus back in town.

The Australian government, despite the polls showing Australians don’t want to pay more for renewables, has agreed to try to legislate a 26% reduction in emissions, setting a target in stone that almost no other country has done. (Have any?) Most countries have committed to nothing, or rather, they’ve committed to building nearly 300 coal plants. They’re planning 400 more.

Don’t sell your overcoat! The planet is experiencing an unexplained major cooling and scientists are ignoring it.