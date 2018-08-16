Sanjeev Sabhlok: Fraser Anning’s ill-articulated concerns are a fight for Australia’s soul

I moved to Australia nearly 18 years ago. Many people in India were astonished, given I was so close to the top of the pecking order of India’s governance system. But I had become increasingly frustrated with the ultra-corrupt governance system. It was time to get out.
To me Australia represented both a well-governed country and a country that had largely adopted the concepts of liberty and rule of law: concepts that underpin the idea of Western civilization, also known as liberalism.
I was fortunate to find a role as a public servant from the vantage point of which I found that Australia’s governance system is – for the most part – driven by good rational thinking and sensible economic analysis.
But I am also keenly aware of Australia’s rapid drift to the left. The foundations of liberty that attracted me to Australia are being rapidly eroded – not so much by any “blacks” but by “white” leftists.
My concerns are similar in some way to those of Fraser Anning, but the confusions in his speech made the media lose the bigger picture – the defence of Western civilisation that he was talking about. A careful review of Anning’s speech suggests that he was basically defending the foundational ethic of Australia as a Western liberal democracy.
He did not even remotely suggest that anyone be exterminated. All he suggested with regard to immigration was a plebiscite. If the media can’t understand the difference between the two, then something has gone seriously wrong with basic English education in this country.
You can hear the echo of many of his ideas in the views of more sophisticated commentators like Paul Kelly who in his 11 August article in The Australian (“Australia ignores its successful integration policies at its peril”) raised many of the same issues that Anning pointed out, such as “Central to this task is the unresolved story of Muslim integration”.
This is now a major issue staring us in the face. I was alarmed when I recently discovered that a 23- year old woman visitor to Australia was forbidden by the Police from walking down the Haldon street in Lekemba suburb in Sydney because Muslims might be offended.
It is high time for all Australians to unite to defend its core foundations of liberty and democracy. That includes insisting that all faiths should be able to happily live here so long as no one threatens violence. The Police must defend people’s liberty to walk down a street. Anning is right to raise a real and very fundamental problem – the impending loss of Australia’s soul.
I consider myself more “Western” (as a firm promoter of critical thinking and liberty) than most Australians. In fact, not many people are aware that the core ideas of liberty, tolerance and good economic policy first arose 2500 years ago in India and spread, through Greece, to the West. It is a tragedy that India has by now long forgotten its roots – perhaps driven by the kinds of collectivist forces that are now beginning to take roots in Australia. Collectivism always finds a way to crush liberty. And then only the rubble and ruins remain.
Australia should not turn its back to liberty. The tide against the fragile idea of liberty needs to be resisted.
In like vein, I am concerned about the concept of multiculturalism by which “ethnic” groups are specially funded by taxpayers to maintain their culture. I cannot agree with my taxes going towards funding even Indian cultural societies and groups to which I belong. No one must get any special favours from the government on grounds of their “race” or culture. Let Indians who want to maintain their culture do so with their own money.
In fact, such leftist multicultural policies are creating ghettos within Australia and we need to make sure that everyone who lives here does so as an equal Australian. All of us Australians must be mentally prepared each day to fight, if necessary by bearing arms, for the concept of Australia as the land of the free. Where else will we go if the soul of Australia is lost?
I can appreciate that Fraser Anning’s poor educational background might have caused the significant confusions that still operate in his mind. He seems to think that there are different races. That’s incorrect. We are all a single human species. He needs to learn some biology. And while he is right to oppose Marxism by stealth, he forgets that the vast number of Australians who are now turning to Marx for inspiration are his “fellow-whites”. I’m sure he also knows that East Europe and the USSR were not “black”, either. This is not a white or black issue at all. It is the issue of those who will fight for liberty vs. those who fight to strengthen the state and at the same time cower before threats from one religion or another, locking out swathes of Australia.
Anning’s own leftist economic ideas come from the playbook of Marx, things like direct control over the economy (e.g. loans to farmers) by the state. He needs to cleanse himself of his Marxist roots. In that sense he himself is part of the threat to Western ideals in Australia.
It is in order to educate my fellow Australians in basic economics that I’ve recently written the first edition of my free book entitled, Seeing the Invisible. Maybe Anning can look through it and learn something useful and become a genuine promoter of Western civilisation.
We need to fight the noxious weed of statism and big government together as a nation lest the lifeblood of the people is choked and Australia brought to ruin.
Notes:
My analysis of Anning’s speech.
!!
Excellent post.
Hope you continue to contribute to the Cat, Mr Sabhlok.
Brilliant.
Asians don’t have Blonde hair, spudnik.
I smell the arrogance of the Indian upper class here.
Your theories are sound but not infallible.
Good luck to you, for your theories are good and mostly sound, but you may need to check your institutional education against an understanding of life.
Species and race are not the same thing.
However, culture is everything.
And some culture is born of environmental and racial considerations, and vice versa.
Dogs are all the same species too.
Two Dobermans don’t produce Labrador puppies.
‘Anning’s poor educational background might have caused the significant confusions that still operate in his mind. He seems to think that there are different races. That’s incorrect. We are all a single human species’
Wrong. Anning is immersed in the neo nazi white genocide conspiracy theory and with those who promote it. He knows the language of genocide very well and uses it routinely in respect to south africa. He knew exactly what he was saying.
Right. Race is a fabrication, long discredited.
Then there are no Aboriginals.
Thanks for clearing that up, shitfa…..
‘there are no Aboriginals’
It’s Pontifex Spinifex! Dug some native wells lately huh?
Firsts. Precedence not race.
Now fuck off back to the Perry Saleam Party branch of your retirement village.
I moved to Australia nearly 18 years ago.
Many people in India were astonished, given I was so close to the top of the pecking order of India’s governance system.
Australia thanks you for your sacrifice.
Well said.
I do not know about “core ideas of liberty, tolerance and good economic policy first arose 2500 years ago in India and spread, through Greece, to the West” I have read about Buddha and that he was not too happy about Feudalism but did know that he had wider ideas of democracy. I know about the Greeks introducing democracy and economic policy but then not everyone one was equal and they relied on slaves. The Romans also had some democracy before Caesar , but they also had slaves. 1215 and the Magna Carta was a start but that was limited to landed gentry. The rise of city states in Europe and UK gave some power and liberty to artisans and trade people. The Swiss Confederation started in 1291 and they lead the way for the likes of the USA. At federation, Australia was more democratic than at present with both the Liberals and Labor wanting centralisation and legislation to empower small groups of elites which will lead to dictatorships (Turnbull and Shorton would love to be president)
Australia needs to introduce direct democracy as in Switzerland. There needs to be a system of recall for all elected persons plus senior public servants and also the judiciary (the high court should not have been allowed to interpret the referendum on “counting aborgines” as citizens). The government should have no right to introduce apartheid.
I was fortunate to find a role as a public servant from the vantage point of which I found that Australia’s governance system is – for the most part – driven by good rational thinking and sensible economic analysis.
Was there a specific reason why you didn’t stay in India, the country of your origin, to fight the corruption and make it a better place for your family, friends, countrymen, and children?
To try and fight to bring about all those qualities in India which are already present here?
Thanks Sanjeev, excellent post. Please comment more regularly on this subject . Thanks too Sinc for putting it up.
The Media and the Uniparty know exactly what they are reading and doing. They will spin and use every opportunity to cow as rednecks and racists those who see no national value in importing any more moslems. As a clear strategy, they must be denied such opportunities so that the core message can eventually cut through.
It is the core issue. The Uniparty and it’s Marxist media are in cahoots to turn the nation through voteherd imports into a shithole like the one you Sanjeev wisely left behind.
Correctly as you state, it is Marxist leaning whites who are collaborating to shove these immigration policies down our throats. Mumticulti is an abject failure. It was expediently propagandized to create the impression that peoples of vastly different cultures, religions, backgrounds can all be mixed into a Kumbaya society. When in fact it was to smooth the way into Australia of the voteherds for the Marxists.
Once again great post, thanks.
He did not even remotely suggest that anyone be exterminated. All he suggested with regard to immigration was a plebiscite. If the media can’t understand the difference between the two, then something has gone seriously wrong with basic English education in this country.
That’s being charitable, Sanjeev.
The media deliberately misrepresented what Anning said. So did Minister Dutton.
They don’t want the topic of mass immigration – numbers, countries of origin and cultural impact – to be debated, period. The charge of racism and the associations with Nazism are meant to render critics of immigration as beyond the pale of polite discourse.
You, however, are in a position to side step the charge of racism that is brought against any white Australian who raises these topics. I wish you every success in that endeavour.
There’s a lot of good sense in there Sanjeev, but this is kooky:
Also what do you think about Muslim immigration? Should we ban it?
Excellent article; and fairly clear when people think.
Nearly all academic research agrees that diversity is good if it is aligned with a common goal (different races etc but one culture; multicultural society is just ignorant idealism heading for problems as like groups gravitate to each other and transpose all bad things to the others).
In organisations and teams you align different people and skills to a common goal, that’s what binds them. For us it should be our shared culture. Let us evolve our culture by integration, but little enclaves showmthe stupidity and total ignorance of their people running the country. All these ill informed interest group media people, largely lefties (seems leftist and stupidity go together…just illustrate the in-out theory above)
You’d think that the pinicle of Australian politics would understand basic social psychology; but alas, the don’t and just fear upsetting some self interested group
Yes, let’s get down to specifics. What’s your take on Muslim/Islamic immigration Mr. Sabhlok?
Great article.
‘Also what do you think about Muslim immigration? Should we ban it?’
I didn’t know Anning was a Muslim. Strip him of citizenship and deport him to Satafrica!
Top post. Well done.
Australia was never Great.
Greatness is reserved to describe those that progress the eternal victory of their Great Transnational Looting Cartels.
There are no borders, no countries and no history, just one miraculous and never ending looting and pillaging of the worldwide gulag of proles by our new owners and overlords.
The richest elites rule over the poorest and most desperate squalor, because that way is more thrilling.
Comrades.
In fact, not many people are aware that the core ideas of liberty, tolerance and good economic policy first arose 2500 years ago in India and spread, through Greece, to the West.
That’s debatable, Sanjeev. You might like to flesh out the connections, as you see them, from the Vedas to the Greeks for us sometime. In any case, that ancient Greece is the source of Western liberalism is an historical over simplification, as Larry Seidentop has shown.
In fact, not many people are aware that the core ideas of liberty, tolerance and good economic policy first arose 2500 years ago in India
Wow.
What went wrong?
Might quibble on the India as the source of Enlightenment to the Greeks (even if Sanskrit is a foundational Indo European language) but you are welcome to expand on that some time. Otherwise very good post. Thanks, Sanjeev. Have you worked in any other capacity apart from as a public servant in Australia?
The ‘there is only one race’ thing actually annoys me a bit as a rhetorical device.
Race is a division specific to humans – no other animal nor any plant get referred to with ‘race’.
The word race in ‘Human race’ verges on redundant since it covers all humans, and it is not used to distinguish the race of humans against the race of, say, dogs or cats.
‘Race’ as in subdivisions of humanity in fact communicates a distinction. How significant that division is is debatable. To me it is skin deep, while to others it signifies differences I would ascribe to culture. But it means enough that we can dispute supposed racial characteristics even to the extent of demarcating the extent of agreement and disagreement.
Thanks Sanjeev. A worthwhile read. Common decency is becoming a lost art it seems.
It was a good article Sanjeev, and I hope you will continue to post.
The thing that struck me the most when I was in India is how much they need people like you there to lead the charge, by example, otherwise nothing will change.
This frustrates me immensely as you can see.
The ‘there is only one race’ thing actually annoys me a bit as a rhetorical device.
Rhetorical device or not, it’s correct.
All humans share 99.9% of DNA, with the .1% variation largely attributable to genetic flow and drift.
We are all related.