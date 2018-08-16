Sanjeev Sabhlok: Fraser Anning’s ill-articulated concerns are a fight for Australia’s soul

I moved to Australia nearly 18 years ago. Many people in India were astonished, given I was so close to the top of the pecking order of India’s governance system. But I had become increasingly frustrated with the ultra-corrupt governance system. It was time to get out.

To me Australia represented both a well-governed country and a country that had largely adopted the concepts of liberty and rule of law: concepts that underpin the idea of Western civilization, also known as liberalism.

I was fortunate to find a role as a public servant from the vantage point of which I found that Australia’s governance system is – for the most part – driven by good rational thinking and sensible economic analysis.

But I am also keenly aware of Australia’s rapid drift to the left. The foundations of liberty that attracted me to Australia are being rapidly eroded – not so much by any “blacks” but by “white” leftists.

My concerns are similar in some way to those of Fraser Anning, but the confusions in his speech made the media lose the bigger picture – the defence of Western civilisation that he was talking about. A careful review of Anning’s speech suggests that he was basically defending the foundational ethic of Australia as a Western liberal democracy.

He did not even remotely suggest that anyone be exterminated. All he suggested with regard to immigration was a plebiscite. If the media can’t understand the difference between the two, then something has gone seriously wrong with basic English education in this country.

You can hear the echo of many of his ideas in the views of more sophisticated commentators like Paul Kelly who in his 11 August article in The Australian (“Australia ignores its successful integration policies at its peril”) raised many of the same issues that Anning pointed out, such as “Central to this task is the unresolved story of Muslim integration”.

This is now a major issue staring us in the face. I was alarmed when I recently discovered that a 23- year old woman visitor to Australia was forbidden by the Police from walking down the Haldon street in Lekemba suburb in Sydney because Muslims might be offended.

It is high time for all Australians to unite to defend its core foundations of liberty and democracy. That includes insisting that all faiths should be able to happily live here so long as no one threatens violence. The Police must defend people’s liberty to walk down a street. Anning is right to raise a real and very fundamental problem – the impending loss of Australia’s soul.

I consider myself more “Western” (as a firm promoter of critical thinking and liberty) than most Australians. In fact, not many people are aware that the core ideas of liberty, tolerance and good economic policy first arose 2500 years ago in India and spread, through Greece, to the West. It is a tragedy that India has by now long forgotten its roots – perhaps driven by the kinds of collectivist forces that are now beginning to take roots in Australia. Collectivism always finds a way to crush liberty. And then only the rubble and ruins remain.

Australia should not turn its back to liberty. The tide against the fragile idea of liberty needs to be resisted.

In like vein, I am concerned about the concept of multiculturalism by which “ethnic” groups are specially funded by taxpayers to maintain their culture. I cannot agree with my taxes going towards funding even Indian cultural societies and groups to which I belong. No one must get any special favours from the government on grounds of their “race” or culture. Let Indians who want to maintain their culture do so with their own money.

In fact, such leftist multicultural policies are creating ghettos within Australia and we need to make sure that everyone who lives here does so as an equal Australian. All of us Australians must be mentally prepared each day to fight, if necessary by bearing arms, for the concept of Australia as the land of the free. Where else will we go if the soul of Australia is lost?

I can appreciate that Fraser Anning’s poor educational background might have caused the significant confusions that still operate in his mind. He seems to think that there are different races. That’s incorrect. We are all a single human species. He needs to learn some biology. And while he is right to oppose Marxism by stealth, he forgets that the vast number of Australians who are now turning to Marx for inspiration are his “fellow-whites”. I’m sure he also knows that East Europe and the USSR were not “black”, either. This is not a white or black issue at all. It is the issue of those who will fight for liberty vs. those who fight to strengthen the state and at the same time cower before threats from one religion or another, locking out swathes of Australia.

Anning’s own leftist economic ideas come from the playbook of Marx, things like direct control over the economy (e.g. loans to farmers) by the state. He needs to cleanse himself of his Marxist roots. In that sense he himself is part of the threat to Western ideals in Australia.

It is in order to educate my fellow Australians in basic economics that I’ve recently written the first edition of my free book entitled, Seeing the Invisible. Maybe Anning can look through it and learn something useful and become a genuine promoter of Western civilisation.

We need to fight the noxious weed of statism and big government together as a nation lest the lifeblood of the people is choked and Australia brought to ruin.

