That’s got to hurt …

The Mocker is out and about commenting on the Victorian government’s decision to ban Sky News from train stations. In relation to Laura Jayes skewering Victorian Transport Minister Jacinta Allan:

By this stage viewers no doubt concluded Allan was unfit to narrate the children’s television series Thomas the Tank Engine, let alone be in charge of a major metropolitan rail network. To paraphrase The Fat Controller, Jacinta was not proving to be a really useful engine.

That’s the funniest thing I’ve read all day.

Mind you The Mocker doesn’t point to the greater farce in that whole story: The left managed to get a blackfella sacked because he had interviewed a white supremacist on a TV show that almost nobody watches.