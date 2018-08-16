That’s got to hurt …

Posted on 5:22 pm, August 16, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

The Mocker is out and about commenting on the Victorian government’s decision to ban Sky News from train stations. In relation to Laura Jayes skewering Victorian Transport Minister Jacinta Allan:

By this stage viewers no doubt concluded Allan was unfit to narrate the children’s television series Thomas the Tank Engine, let alone be in charge of a major metropolitan rail network. To paraphrase The Fat Controller, Jacinta was not proving to be a really useful engine.

That’s the funniest thing I’ve read all day.

Mind you The Mocker doesn’t point to the greater farce in that whole story: The left managed to get a blackfella sacked because he had interviewed a white supremacist on a TV show that almost nobody watches.

This entry was posted in Freedom of speech, Hypocrisy of progressives, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.