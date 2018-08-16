The media have a perfect right to be liars and fools

But others then have a perfect right to call them liars and fools when they are. So what are those liars and fools doing now: Almost 350 news outlets to publish editorials denouncing Trump’s ‘dirty war’ on press.

Nearly 350 news organizations are set to publish editorials on Thursday pushing back against Donald Trump’s attacks on the media and defending freedom of the press. The publications are participating in a push organized by the Boston Globe to run coordinated editorials denouncing what the paper called a “dirty war against the free press”. As of Wednesday morning, 343 publications had pledged to participate, said Marjorie Pritchard, the Globe’s deputy managing editor overseeing the opinion page….

Ad nauseam and etc. These people are beyond irony, but preaching to their own choir as they do, and living in their own bubbles of ignorance, they are astonished at the very first major politician who has pointed out how vast media bias has become. No one outside the left will now trust anything written in the press or reported on the news as a straight, down the line, factual and balanced report about anything. Not even the weather; specially the weather. Everything is filtered through the story-line perspective of the day. Take this from that same article:

Trump has stepped up his attacks on the media in recent weeks. At a rally in Pennsylvania, he pointed out the journalists covering the event and derided them as “fake, fake, disgusting news”. The White House barred a CNN reporter from covering a public event after she asked Trump a question.

Here’s the more complete story, and you have no idea how hard it was to find even this.

Why would you believe a thing they say without confirmation from some other source? This, however, is how they see things in the same article.

“It is not the press’s job to save the United States from Mr Trump. It is the press’s job to report, delve, analyse and scrutinise as best it can and without fear,” the Guardian’s editorial says. “Mr Trump’s insults and incitements are a calculated danger to that, and to the respect, civility and dialogue that should exist between the press and its readers. The Guardian stands with the US press in its efforts to maintain the objectivity and the moral boundaries that this president – like so many others in much more dangerous parts of the world – is doing so much to destroy.”

Such sanctimonious blather is really hard to take, especially after eight years watching these same media types fall dead when dealing with PDT’s far-left predecessor of a president. “Report, delve, analyse and scrutinise” – delusional themselves, as is anyone who can read this stuff without laughing.