The voice of reason

Laura Jayes has an excellent op-ed in the Daily Telegraph:

People nodding along with the broader sentiments are sick of being branded racists for wanting to have a discussion on it. Australians aren’t racist, they just want to hear their political leaders talk about solutions. Solutions to better integrating ethnic communities. Solutions to better and more effective infrastructure. And assurances that those in charge actually know what they’re doing.

That’s talking about the Fraser Anning maiden speech.

Political elites – and especially the Liberals who crap on about the ‘forgotten people’ – need to start listening to what people are saying, and not just how they say it. Laura Jayes again:

The oft-repeated platitude of “we are the most successful multicultural nation in earth” doesn’t cut it anymore. There are too many individual examples of this not being the case.

Political elites need to get serious. The Essential Media report two years ago should have been a wake up call. As James Campbell explains:

You can argue about the numbers. You can argue about the stupidity of his generalisations about Muslims. But what you can’t deny is that many people have reached the conclusion — from their own observation of events — that more Islam equals more trouble. And the lesson from Europe is, as many people have pointed out, that if respectable politicians aren’t prepared to talk about this, then the public will vote for the unrespectable politicians who will.

The problem is that nobody is arguing or making the point about generalisations being wrong.