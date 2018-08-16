The voice of reason

Laura Jayes has an excellent op-ed in the Daily Telegraph:
People nodding along with the broader sentiments are sick of being branded racists for wanting to have a discussion on it. Australians aren’t racist, they just want to hear their political leaders talk about solutions. Solutions to better integrating ethnic communities. Solutions to better and more effective infrastructure. And assurances that those in charge actually know what they’re doing.
That’s talking about the Fraser Anning maiden speech.
Political elites – and especially the Liberals who crap on about the ‘forgotten people’ – need to start listening to what people are saying, and not just how they say it. Laura Jayes again:
The oft-repeated platitude of “we are the most successful multicultural nation in earth” doesn’t cut it anymore. There are too many individual examples of this not being the case.
Political elites need to get serious. The Essential Media report two years ago should have been a wake up call. As James Campbell explains:
You can argue about the numbers. You can argue about the stupidity of his generalisations about Muslims. But what you can’t deny is that many people have reached the conclusion — from their own observation of events — that more Islam equals more trouble. And the lesson from Europe is, as many people have pointed out, that if respectable politicians aren’t prepared to talk about this, then the public will vote for the unrespectable politicians who will.
The problem is that nobody is arguing or making the point about generalisations being wrong.
Wrong girly, and a concession you make to try to make yourself relevant.
The respectable ones are the ones talking about it.
The others are traitors.
Of course no one is making the argument that the generalisations are wrong. Everyone realises that the generalisations are correct, even if they can’t say so. This isn’t the problem.
What then is the problem?
The problem is that there is a dominant ideology running with religious fervency that declares that – regardless of any and all evidence to the contrary – the generalisation that all people are equal is correct.
Moderator would not allow my comment on Bolt, so you get it instead.
Bolt wrote re Senator Anning’s speech:
“And you were outrageous to claim that for every 1000 Muslims brought into Australia, there are “50 that want to kill us”. Seriously? One in 20 want to kill us?”
Bolt called it an “inflammatory lie”
I have worked, lived and played for many years with Muslims, both in Australia and their country. I cannot count how many I have known, but it’s at least 1000. I have no doubt, zero, that at least 50 of those would happily kill me purely on race/religion grounds; a lot more would not, and more than 50 I regard as friends.
Would Bolt also claim I am lying?
Nope. Still not right.
They don’t want certain ethnic communities here at all.
For over 1000 years some prominent religions have been having a wing-ding. This situation should come as no surprise.
Is the world ready for a big melting pot? Does the world want that, is it even a realistic or good idea?
“Those who do not study history are doomed to repeat it, while those who do study history are doomed to stand by helplessly while everyone else repeats it; and those who DO remind people about history are doomed to be excoriated for having the temerity for speaking about it.”
Integrate or leave.
We seem to have reflexively defensive politicians these days.
They have come to the rat-cunning conclusion that it is better to talk achievements (very often co-opting from the true authors) and actually do nothing.
With regards to immigration we have creeping encroachment upon our lives (peace bollards, selective policing) such that politicians simply hope nothing big will happen on their watch.
Followers of the prophet plough down pedestrians. What is needed is to smoke out the nest and get at them. But, what if the newspapers print the opinion of a Green politician that makes you look bad? What if you want to try something and it ends up not quite working?
Much better to make the average citizen have to walk around peace bollards possibly for ever, until the berserker bedouins come up with a new mode of attack. And when that happens we will get another brilliant idea that reduces public amenity to add to all the others. Bit by bit, they all heap up – and just so a politician doesn’t have to make a stand. (Hopefully, if something big is going to happen, it happens after they retire!)
Generalizations are hazardous but it is not a generalization to note that the Koran contains toxic doctrines and people who adhere to that faith are a landmine planted in any community. The biggest problem is that they are not allowed, possibly on pain of death, to challenge the Book. Consequently the moderate Islamists can’t do anything about the central tendency of the religion at large.
Of course there are other toxic doctrines around and in much greater numbers like progressive leftism. A really alarming development is the growing partnership between the left and Islam, and the rising tide of their influence in the ALP.
Lefty Laura is missing the last sentence:
‘The final solution to the immigration problem is, of course, a popular vote.’
Because it’s irrefutable.
Better to ignore them and Ponzi the plebs until they are outnumbered and don’t matter.
Whenever I have discussions with so called progressives about the Islam problem, I ask them if they think things will be better or worse in 10 years time. They all say worse but still argue for more Moslem immigration. They and the respectable politicians can suck my hairy balls
No one has had such a conversation with me. Ever.
Integration as described here is a nonsense. Just like reconciliation it can’t be achieved by government design. These things are personal decisions.
And too many individuals in a few ethnic groups have absolutely no intention of making such a decision. Indeed the government rewards them for not doing so.
I’ve conducted a detailed analysis of the speech here:
https://www.sabhlokcity.com/2018/08/fraser-anning-has-been-very-unfairly-treated-for-his-maiden-speech/
I find upon detailed review that this man has been very unfairly maligned. I believe that in a free society DEMOCRATIC VOICES like him need to be heard. Any objections to his views can be debated on merit. I don’t agree that this man is a White Nazi. His words were measured and sober. He asked the country to consider important matters.
I DON’T agree with his views regarding Muslims but there is a need to carefully consider what he is saying.
He is basically arguing for a defence of the ideas that underpin WESTERN CIVILISATION. ONE CAN’T AGREE MORE WITH HIM ON THIS, despite many leftist economic ideas that he espouses.
Btw, you can hear the echo of many of these ideas in the views of highly respected commentators like Paul Kelly, e.g. Australia ignores its successful integration policies at its peril (11 August 2018) in which he raises many of the issues raised by Fraser Anning, e.g. “Central to this task is the unresolved story of Muslim integration”.
Time permitting I’ll try to provide a detailed note on this topic for Catallaxy Files to consider.
Leaving aside the fraught question of ‘respectability’ as applied to politicians of any variety, the evidence of the last General Election, the several by-elections, and time series polling is that a full third of the electorate would not choose the platforms/candidates of either Labor, or the Coalition.
The 51:49 (or whatever) 2PP numbers taken as representing popular acceptance of the ALP, or Coalition are an artefact of compulsory preferential voting – not some averaging, rounding up, or error smoothing process – and ignore the 5%+ who deliberately spoil their ballots. In the current reality, government has the actual, perhaps willing consent of about one third of the franchise.
The UniParty, Buggins’ Turn system is tottering in terms of democratic representation and legitimacy. The careerists in place certainly know this: hence their undisguised contempt for the stupid, ugly proles and their nasty, ignorant enthusiasms.
And their fear and loathing of minor parties and the beastly things they say.
Solutions to better integrating ethnic communities.
Here is a Muslim imam, backing Boris Johnson on the burka ban, with some suggestions…
Writing in The Times, Imam Taj Hargey of the Oxford Islamic Congregation said:
‘Boris Johnson should not apologise for telling the truth.
…the face mask ‘has no Koranic legitimacy’ but is ‘a nefarious component of a trendy gateway theology for religious extremism and militant Islam’.
‘Although this deliberate identity-concealing contraption is banned at the Kaaba in Mecca it is permitted in Britain, thus precipitating security risks, accelerating vitamin D deficiency, endorsing gender-inequality and inhibiting community cohesion.’
He said that some backward-looking elements in the Muslim community have managed to persuade may in British society that it is in the Islamic faith for women to cover their faces.
But he said this must be challenged in Britain and that the state should step in to stop it.
He said: ‘Johnson did not go far enough. If Britain is to become a fully integrated society then it is incumbent that cultural practices, personal preferences and communal customs that aggravate social division should be firmly resisted.”
I’d wager no mainstream politician from either side of Australian politics would presently have the courage to say what the imam did.
Increase diversity, locally. Eliminate diversity globally.
Used to be a time when you went to England to see English people, Italy to see Italians and so on. That allowed for a modicum of diversity for those that were looking for it.
Not anymore if things keep going.
Sharks swim in a pool of moderates.
Take 1000 white Australians randomly, and 50 of them would happily kill non-whites on race/religion grounds.
Indisputable fact. If we had no Muslims in Australia there would have been absolutely zero terrorist attacks, incidents or foiled attempts at same!
Sounds like she makes some good points though I would not be terming someone “unrespectable”.
The immigration problem comes down to numbers though, after which there is a fight for resources like public housing, medical services, basic jobs, etc. Cultural clashes follow on from that or become amplified.
Indisputable fact. The Hilton Hotel bombing in Sydney was not carried out by a muslim.
No. Projection is a foul way of judging decent people, monty.
Any 1000 leftists would include 50 who would kill people who disagree and are prepared to say so.
Prove me wrong.
This is just wrong. The IRA planned two attacks in Australia in the 1970s, one in 1970 and the other in 1973. One of which, was designed to murder the Queen.
Garry
#2790662, posted on August 16, 2018 at 1:23 pm
+1
.
#2790678, posted on August 16, 2018 at 1:45 pm
Fork me dead dot …………you go back almost 50 years to imply that moosies aren’t the problem I think they are.
Give me a break
I think we are on top of the IRA problem, dot.
Please try harder.
And now the federal government is forking out a motza to put free solar panels on the roof of the Gungahlin mosque in the ACT. Announced by apologist Andrew Leigh. Suck up to them as much as you like but when push comes to shove a Muslim will always support another Muslim radical or not!
Many people, even some conservatives, have tried to make the point that one should not generalise about Muslim immigration because many of them come here and lead peaceful lives. Well, some perhaps do, so far at least, but that doesn’t tell us anything about their possible future behaviour.
The problem with that argument is that it is indisputable that a disproportionate number of them come here or, worse, are born here and end up committing heinous crimes.
That raises the question: how do you distinguish which ones are going to shoot police clerks in the head, which one is going to hold a cafe full of people at gunpoint and which ones are going to put their Australian driving licences to use killing people at random?
The answer is, of course, you can’t. And that is enough justification for keeping every one of the bastards out.
Can anyone point to a single example throughout history where Muhammadan’s have lived peacefully and co-cooperatively with non-Muslims over an extended period of time? Today Islam operates on a continuum between isolated terror attacks through to Christian and minority genocide across the world.
Islam is not simply a religion, it is a socio-political structure for organising and suppressing (predominantly backward) populations. The Koran is a document that encourages and celebrates conquer. It is medieval in origin and incapable of reformation.
It has no place in the West.
Not all generalisations are wrong. ie. No mammal can breath under water. But the problem with generalisations is that if it can be shown that one example in that generalisation is wrong, then the generalisation must be false.
So, we can not say with certainty that all muslims are terrorists and/or wish to impose sharia law. I accept that there is at least one muslim living happily in Australia who does not want this and thus the generalisation must be false.
But, and here it comes, the authorities have done a good job since 9/11 of warning us about security against terrorist attack. We have lived with the added security at our airports, seen the bollards of peace being installed, watched with horror the beheadings and wilful murder of innocents in numerous countries, read with alarm the ‘last minute’ arrest of terrorists in Australia……. and all of this terror appears to be instigated by those of the islamic faith. Muslims. Whilst watching mosques pop up like mushrooms we continue to read about the troubles in Europe (Sweden, Germany and Belgium in particular) which is largely due to uncontrolled muslim immigration – and we don’t want those problems here.
Many of us remember the Greek, Italian and other European immigrants who arrived in the ’50s and ’60s.
But, they worked hard (who hasn’t had some concreting done by Italians?!), inter-married with Australians, added skills and culture to the community, generally paid tax, integrated – but to the best of my knowledge, never once thought of killing us or otherwise changing our society for the worse.
To my mind the simple truth is that islamic teachings and culture are generally (there is that word again), incompatible with the nominally christian values of Australia. That, coupled with the insular nature and tendency to congregate in enclaves, is viewed with deep suspicion. This suspicion is heightened when we hear the continuous stories of the local mosque attendees (and often led by the Imams) being promoters of Sharia law.
This can easily end badly and, God forbid, if a blatantly Islam inspired terrorist attack occurs in Australia resulting in the death of innocents, then it will be ‘game on’. Non muslim Australians will seethe with anger and discontent at those who have parroted the “we are the most successful multicultural nation in earth” or “religion of peace” lines. Reprisal violence is all but guaranteed.
IMO we need to act now to protect the unique Australianism of our nation and encourage those immigrants who are (nominally) christian or, at least, are not predisposed to the belief and following of a religion and culture diametrically opposed to our own.
I have no doubt, zero, that at least 50 of those would happily kill me purely on race/religion grounds; a lot more would not, and more than 50 I regard as friends.
Loveday, like you I’ve spent many years living and working in moslem countries. Decades. I have not the slightest doubt that upwards of 90% I have known or met would not lift a finger if one of their brothers decided to slit my throat or that at least 50% of those would aid the perp in some way. It’s not just their hatred of my western christian background but also that they are entirely captured by the peer pressure of their ideology to go along, aid , assist and keep it all secret.
Moslems sole primary loyalty is to Islam wherever they live. Vast numbers in Australia have no allegiance whatsoever to our nation, it’s flag , it’s values or our values.
There is none- ZERO- nett benefit to this country by allowing a single moslem more to enter. Whereas, anything we can do to reduce their numbers would in fact be positive for the country.
It’s a no brainer.
The Koran is a document that encourages and celebrates conquer. It is medieval in origin and incapable of reformation.
Precisely.
Is it possible both sides condemned Anning because they have a mutual interest in not seeing any more small party politicians elected that could hold the balance of power?
Would it be a reasonable common sense view to believe that Muslims, like those of other religions, share common intrinsic values. They therefore may act with a subset of group values that are rigid and not compatible with Christian values, yet are non-violent i.e. integration is very difficult and expensive.
The true discriminatory values are those where Australians from the south of the continent presume to look down on those in the north. It gives the southerners a sense of moral superiority.
It is pathetic to see politicians terrified of the possibility of the electorate coming to its own view of how to interpret Mr Anning’s speech. Rushing to see who can stake the highest moral ground.
Australia remains a nation beholden not only to the racial thought police, but also to a cultural cringe that is becoming increasingly narcissistic in its tone.
How we laugh watching this from America. Australia and England’s “M’ word is America’s “N” word.
The problem is that nobody is arguing or making the point about generalisations being wrong.
Agreed.
Not all immigrants are bad, not all Libertarians are Open Borders loons.
Now how does this stop terrorist attacks and the failure of certain immigrants to assimilate?
Among the migrants that came here in the 20th century was a small number of Lebanese Christians, who have usually co-existed amicably with the rest of the nation. Lebanese Muslims are the opposite, hence the need for the Sydney police to have its Middle East Organised Crime Squad.
The proportion of Muslims in a Western nation does not need to be high in order to create problems. A proportion as low as 3% can influence elections if they live in ghettoes and vote as a bloc, since elections in democratic countries can be lost on swings of as little as one per cent. Britain provides a good example, Muslims are being elected to Parliament, and London has a Muslim mayor.
One aspect that I find bizarre is the attitude of the radical Left and feminists towards Islam. In Muslim societies women are treated as chattels, and can be murdered with impunity if they refuse to marry a man chosen by their parents, gays can be executed, and yet feminists appear to be more interested in detecting Islamophobia, and persecuting anyone even suspected of it. These are strange times.
Why do you think Leyonhjelm was censured, Pauline was told not to bring up the issue by a sobbing AG who loved the surveillance state, the citizenship issue emerged or the Senate voting rules changed?
Possible? CERTAIN.
I just did.
They’re useful but you’ve got to be careful. There are several other cases of domestic terrorism not involving Muslims. The number of people we had who lobbed up to fight with ISIS is more of a concern than domestic Islamic terrorism per se. Even since the 1970s we’ve had terrorist attacks largely from other groups – the IRA, Croation separatists, Ananda Marga, anti-abortionists, white supremacists, organised crime in revenge hits against the police and NCA, *pro-Palestinians* and anti-nuclear eco-terrorism.
That’s why discussing the trends is better.
Oh and Pauline was gaoled in a movement directed by Tony Abbott, whom some here view as a hero of sorts.
Undeniable fact.
Gee, I wonder why that is?
Anning was attacked because of the coming election ,there are six senate seats to contest and the parties likely to be elected to those seats will come from LNP, Labor, Greens, PHON and Katter Parties.
Katter already has seats in State Parliament so Anning has a good chance of getting a Quota.
Having lived in a ‘tolerant’ Muslim country for 22 years, I say ‘no more Muslims here’. Enough. Let them stew in their own hate-filled barbaric swill where goats and clit snippers are freely available.
Because our elected representatives refuse to represent the popular view.
of his monumental blunder.
His argument was sound. His execution was a disaster and has drowned out much of his valid message. He gifted his opposites his own words to discredit him.
What a fuckwit
You just proved my point, you idiot.
‘Take 1000 white Australians randomly, and 50 of them would happily kill non-whites on race/religion grounds.’
But how many others would approve of those 50? Mosse, Lipset and others have argued that Fascism is the extremism/totalitarianism of the centre. I don’t accept that the majority of adult Germans weren’t aware of and didn’t approve of the Holocaust. Likewise, the extermination of aboriginal australian peoples had popular white settler support.
Racism exists across the political spectrum, left to right, and not just on the extremes. Australian racism is in the centre, which is one reason it persists. Whether it’s a primary or secondary cultural value is debatable.
Racism should be seen within the broader context of Othering, which covers discrimination towards ethnicities, religions, the handicapped and mentally ill. Othering is a prerequisite for genocide.
Their femynsys of the west have smelt what the future they are demanding will end up like, and they hate it.
Their only escape now, is for a smouldering Arab billionaire sheik on a white charger to gallop up, sweep them from their feet onto his saddle and give them no choice but to submit to a life of lying on a couch in his Harem, being fed peeled grapes and fanned with palm leaves by his castrated eunuchs.
[ and summoned for unspeakable ravishings when his flashingly dark-eyed desire for them overwhelms him.]
I don’t the issue is generalization as that is an important tool in clear thinking. The issue is, what to do in a political context. And that’s the problem. No one in politics today knows anything about the subject. It’s worse than listening to Keynesians try to talk about economics.
So instead of being used to clarify the issue and then apply a political ideology to offer policy positions, generalizations are used as an excuse to evade facing the facts of no political ideology.
The political class, the mainstream media, commentariat etc. know they have a big problem and their efforts to pretend otherwise, to deny, to change the subject, to cherry-pick statistics etc. etc. will come back to haunt them when things really start to fall apart – which will be about the same time as the Great Australian Debt Bubble (another topic of mass denial) bursts.
Quiet day on the Daily Stormer I take it?