A positive story about both coal AND Donald Trump

The world may really be about to change: Donald Trump saves coal from renewables surge from The Weekly Standard and published in The Australian.
No country has a greater abundance of hydrocarbon energy than the US. The corollary is that no country was as big a loser from participating in the Paris Agreement and its intention to progressively decarbonise the world’s hydrocarbon superpower. On July 10, the Energy Information Administration forecast that next year the US would produce 12 million barrels of oil a day and overtake Saudi Arabia to be the world’s No 1 producer. When it comes to the politics of energy, the interests of the US and European green ideology are irreconcilable.
Trump understands this. “Our country is blessed with extraordinary energy abundance, which we didn’t know of even five years ago and certainly 10 years ago,” the President said last year. Those remarks were not only a paean to America’s energy resources, they were a full-dress rejection of the policies of his predecessor and of the Democrats’ goal of Europeanising US energy policy.
“We have nearly 100 years’ worth of natural gas and more than 250 years’ worth of clean, beautiful coal,” he said. “We are a top producer of petroleum and the No 1 producer of natural gas. We have so much more than we ever thought possible. We are really in the driving seat. And you know what? We don’t want to let other countries take away our sovereignty and tell us what to do and how to do it. That’s not going to happen. With these incredible resources, my administration will seek not only American energy independence that we’ve been looking for so long, but American energy dominance.
“And we’re going to be an exporter — exporter. We will be dominant. We will export American energy all over the world … These energy exports will create countless jobs for our people, and provide true energy security to our friends, partners and allies all across the globe.”
For the first time since 1992, when George HW Bush went to the Rio Earth Summit, a US president was outlining a global energy strategy diametrically opposed to the tenets underlying the UN climate process. Trump was establishing a rival pole based on energy realism and energy abundance.
On just this alone, PDT can lift the American economy into a prolonged period of rising growth and higher incomes. It’s amazing that no one else has the strength and courage to do the same anywhere else.
And we have Turnbull.
.. yet here we are in Oz knobbling not only our energy security, but also all the energy-intensive industries that a country need to remain truly independent.
Here we see why countries of similar cultural heritage part ways over a very significant difference in one part of their national ethos.
Confidence.
We are pathetic.
It’s not amazing.
It is mind boggling, unbelievably, frustratingly incredible to hear so called intelligent individuals, who have been elected to govern Australia, reject basic the common sense that has been laid out before them by the USA.
That the people of this country should be so impotent is criminal.
But also the pursuit of wealth in the states is not seen as evil.
We have been told by our socialist elite that we are egalitarian.
A word empowered in our case by socialist envy.
Because everyone else is a globalist Marxist.
Oh no, my gravita has turned green.
Not even Trump would believe this. An economy grows in spite of government. Trump would also know this more than any other elected official.
Typical libertarian fear of any government.
So Trump gets government regulation reduced.
That’s good governance and therefore PDT just lifts the American economy doing this.
The anarchistic mind of the libertarian can’t grasp this concept, as we see here.
No, it’s neither, I’m afraid. Trump is exceptional, mediocrity is the norm.
Just consider the other leaders of the Anglosphere: Theresa May, Malcolm Turnbull, Justin Trudeau, Jacinta Ardern & Leo Varadkar if you want to throw in Ireland as well.
I rest my case.
The only hope is that Trump succeeds and makes business as usual impossible for the others.
Did Cats hear that consumer spending in the US rose by just under 7% in July?
Consumer spending is 70% of the US GDP. If my math is correct, July will add about 0.4% to annual GDP from consumer spending alone.
It also means inventories will be dropping quickly and production needs to be ramped up. There is a shortage of truck drivers, both long haul and short.
I read those two sentences as Trump getting Govt. out of the way of energy businesses .
Let us test this out.
Trump IS the government. So all we have to do is assume Trump sat on his hands and only played with cigars and interns. He did nothing that could be called governing for 18 months.
Would the US economy be performing as it is now?
Ones answer determines ones honesty.
It used to be called common sense.
Good. At the end of the day, he’s not producing the goods and services.
Good governance; the government or a politician, even ones we like should never get the credit for what the private sector does. Not Reagan, not Trump, Roger Douglas, not even Vaclav Klaus.
Trump is pushing policy towards anarchy. He deserves credit for this.
The government never should get the credit for what the private sector does. Go over Trump’s victory speech. He never wanted to take the credit for a movement or producers. He even reckoned that if he didn’t get elected, a push back against the left was inevitable. Go over his speech as I said.
Your beef is with Trump, not me.
Isn’t the chasm between our leaders and Trump amazing. Our leaders appear to have no drive or plan for the nation’s success as they dance around the edges offering platitudes to the masses and payouts or concessions to the elites. Even centrist policies have long been abandoned as we shift further to the Left.
And with Shorten as PM until probably 2025, the future for this country is truly bleak. By the time the masses wake up, it will be too late.
Even in the most unlikely circumstances a Trump popped up here, they wouldn’t be pre-selected, let alone elected to a seat, or elevated to leadership. Our system was geared towards rewarding mediocrity and failure, designed by lacklustre lankwits.
Which is why the USA is a world power that can survive the most incompetent, lily-livered and fatuous leadership (exemplar Kennedy, Johnson, Carter, Clinton, Obama) and continue, and why we’re a near third-world failed state, run by the sort of people you wouldn’t buy a fridge off Gumtree from.
The man is a friggin’ Saint. The Patron Saint of Good Sense.
Trump Making America Great Again – MAGA
WSJ -Youth Unemployment Hits 52-Year Low
Data suggest more opportunities are available to some groups that historically struggled to find jobs
The unemployment rate among young Americans fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years this summer, though the share of young people looking for work remained well below its peak in 1989.
Of Americans between 16 and 24 years old actively looking for work this summer, 9.2% were unemployed in July, the Labor Department said Thursday, a drop from the 9.6% youth unemployment rate in July 2017. It was the lowest midsummer joblessness rate for youth since July 1966.
One of those finding work was Teandre Blincoe, 17, who placed in a job this summer in an information technology division at Humana, a health insurance company based in Louisville, Ky., by KentuckianaWorks, which has partnered with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to place low-income youth in summer jobs.
With his first job under his belt, Mr. Blincoe said he would feel more confident looking for employment in the future. “I have a really solid idea of how I can present myself and actually get a job.”
Low unemployment among young people shows that in a tight labor market more opportunities are opening to groups that historically have struggled to find jobs.
Similarly, the unemployment rate among older Americans who don’t have a high-school diploma fell to a record low this year. The jobless rate also fell sharply for those who completed high school but never attended college. Among racial groups, the unemployment rate for Latinos fell to 4.5% in July, the lowest rate on records back to the 1970s.
The jobless rate for black Americans touched a record low this year before rising in the past two months. For black youth, the jobless rate ticked up this summer to 16.5% from 16.2% in 2017, meaning this segment of the population hasn’t benefited as much as many others looking for work.
While millions of young people continue to enter the labor force in the summer months, the labor-force participation rate among young Americans—a measure of how many people are actively seeking employment—is still low by historical standards.
In July, the labor-force participation rate was 60.6% among young Americans, the same rate as last year and the highest since 2009. In 1989, the summer youth labor-force participation rate was 77.5%, and it has declined since.
Paul Harrington, an economist at Drexel University who studies the labor market for young people, said one reason for the decrease in the share of teenagers and young adults seeking summer work is the popularity of extracurricular activities and unpaid internships.
“If you don’t do those extracurricular activities, it diminishes your chances of getting admitted to prestigious postsecondary institutions,” he said.
For young people already admitted to college, unpaid internships, which the Labor Department doesn’t classify as employment, are often important initial steps toward postgraduate employment
And AGL will be further along to becoming Australia’s richest company when they try to build an East Coast LNG terminal to import Trumpian fracked-LNG to try and keep the lights on here.
Which will doubtless attract zombie hordes of Greens and NIMBYies trying to stop it, all the better that the Deplorables can sit shivering in the dark.
Stupid.Forkin.Malcontent….er liberals
Don’t please attempt to reduce the culpability of our elected leaders to a banal level of mediocrity.
If one managed a family the way they have managed the country one would be sued for criminal negligence by one’s wife and family.
In the meantime, the libs are trying really hard to implement a labour energy policy….
Speedbox at 1321
payouts or concessions to the elites
A bas les elites! Ou est notre Robespierre?
1301!
Trump is exceptional, mediocrity is the norm.
Just consider the other leaders of the Anglosphere: Theresa May, Malcolm Turnbull, Justin Trudeau, Jacinta Ardern & Leo Varadkar if you want to throw in Ireland as well.
I think the best thing Trump could do is to set up an Anglo-sphere People Exchange Scheme (or AsPES for short).
The AsPES will allow properly vetted conservative, skilled, freedom lovers from Canada, the UK, NZ and Aus to move to the U.S and in a 1-for-1 swap, a stinking, vile, envious, lazy socialist fuckstick will be stripped of their U.S citizenship and sent to one of the ANZCUK shitholes where they can enjoy renewable energy, larping around as Antifa, celebrating equalidee and diversity and going on Poofter Parades.
The left will get FOUR attempts to try real Socialism (again) and hopefully rid the world of their festering disease of an ideology as it will end the way it always ends – poverty, starvation and murder.
The new U.S.A will conquer the stars.
INK indigo
listed asx oil minnow.
Looking at how to get heavy oils and tar to flow. America has won the challenge to extract tight hydrocarbons and deep hydrocarbons and frozen hydrocarbons.
The heavy treacle sour oils are an untapped resource so far, but there is a lot of pipe sunk into zones full of it.
The challenge is most likely to be cracked by a major player, like tight shales were, but INK just had a cap raising and I punted a bit on the strength of the size of the prize.
Imagine if America can get the heavy stuff flowig as well.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180723/pdf/43wpvvgxl6yyxd.pdf
That’s the whole quote. After re-reading this post by Dr Kates a few times, he’s right (in the full context).
Out of the Republicans, only Pence, Cruz and Rand Paul come to mind immediately regarding the issue. They don’t care about lobbyists and don’t care who they “offend”.
The value in Trump* is not that he is a doctrinaire conservative like Cruz or Shapiro, but rather he’s anti-leftist to the extent he is going to make conservatism, constitutionalism and laissez-faire popular in the Republicans again (I hope).
*As a libertarian, he’s the best President since Reagan and could even be better.
As others have said, this is not government running the economy, this is government lifting restrictions on the economy.
Australia appears completely beholden to the embedded cronycrats who just keep ratcheting up the burden.
Trump at least realised, or knew from experience, that you don’t have to take any notice of the finger-waggers. A lot of independent businesspeople I know are like that. Focused.
You might as well cut the stupid programs and restrictions by 100% because the howls of outrage and lectures by the usual suspects won’t be any worse than if you cut them by 5%.
Fair point; you wouldn’t bother to hang a mediocrity from a lamp pole.