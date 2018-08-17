A whole new meaning to smashed avo

Posted on 11:30 am, August 17, 2018 by I am Spartacus

Only in New Zealand.  Perhaps not actually.

Two young Kiwis, for instance, face burglary charges for an avocado smash and grab.

New Zealand police officers began patrolling fruit shops, forcing the black market for avocados onto not-so-dark web sites such as Facebook.

an Auckland man reported a mobility scooter-enabled robbery (of avocados).

9 Responses to A whole new meaning to smashed avo

  1. Bruce
    #2791529, posted on August 17, 2018 at 11:48 am

    This is veering into Benny Hill territory.

    Maybe the perpetrators “misunderstood” the concept of “smashed” avocados.

  2. H B Bear
    #2791583, posted on August 17, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    New Zealand on the slide towards Venezuela.

  3. NuThink
    #2791592, posted on August 17, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    So it is a completely vegan affair, with two Kiwi fruits (aka Chinese gooseberries) stealing avocados.
    If there are any worms in them then it is no longer a vegan affair.

  4. Rohan
    #2791629, posted on August 17, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Yeah NuThink, but is that a garden variety green Kiwi fruit or a gold Kiwi fruit?

  5. a happy little debunker
    #2791638, posted on August 17, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    What is wrong with these people – surly it would be easier to use the supermarket’s self checkout section and ‘accidently’ scan them as potatoes than avocados.

  6. ACTOldFart
    #2791646, posted on August 17, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    The next thing the Kiwis will smash will be the Wallabies in the Bledisloe

  7. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2791795, posted on August 17, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    These tossers have a great future in politics politics is full of theiving tossers ,the media is another option.

  8. Bela Bartok
    #2791884, posted on August 17, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Does this mean there should be an AVO for avo thieves?

  9. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2791887, posted on August 17, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Just imagine Arky out front in the half built getaway car…

