A whole new meaning to smashed avo

Only in New Zealand. Perhaps not actually.
Two young Kiwis, for instance, face burglary charges for an avocado smash and grab.
New Zealand police officers began patrolling fruit shops, forcing the black market for avocados onto not-so-dark web sites such as Facebook.
an Auckland man reported a mobility scooter-enabled robbery (of avocados).
This is veering into Benny Hill territory.
Maybe the perpetrators “misunderstood” the concept of “smashed” avocados.
New Zealand on the slide towards Venezuela.
So it is a completely vegan affair, with two Kiwi fruits (aka Chinese gooseberries) stealing avocados.
If there are any worms in them then it is no longer a vegan affair.
Yeah NuThink, but is that a garden variety green Kiwi fruit or a gold Kiwi fruit?
What is wrong with these people – surly it would be easier to use the supermarket’s self checkout section and ‘accidently’ scan them as potatoes than avocados.
The next thing the Kiwis will smash will be the Wallabies in the Bledisloe
These tossers have a great future in politics politics is full of theiving tossers ,the media is another option.
Does this mean there should be an AVO for avo thieves?
Just imagine Arky out front in the half built getaway car…