Anning, inkblots, the Alinsky playbook and the Stockholm syndrome

Remember the one about the psychiatrist who administered the ink blot to test to a patient.
The patient found erotic imagery in every inkblot.
Psychiatrist. “You appear to be obsessed with sex.”
Patient. “Who is the one with all the dirty pictures?
The usual suspects and others piled onto Fraser Annan, finding something pornographic in a commonsense speech on some touchy issues. Or at least issues that we are not supposed to touch.
Unfortunate choice of words? Why? There is something to discuss! And address the content of the speech. Sinclair Davidson our list master showed up as the adult in the room. Who else?
The usual suspects applied rule 12 of Alinsky’s rules for radicals.
RULE 12: Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.
And look how conservatives joined in to help! It is the Stockholm syndrome! They have become captives of the radical narrative! (See the post on the language of fairness in taxation!)
Stockholm syndrome is a condition that causes hostages to develop a psychological alliance with their captors as a survival strategy during captivity.
What are they giving us to vote for as an alternative to the ALP and the Greens?
Well, this poll didn’t go quite the way ABC-Brisbane planned.
Rafe, I was wondering who or what “Annan” was. I believe it is “Anning”.
From the speech I saw the term used was pulled out of context and abused by the critics. Then the pile on ensued. Simply appalling. The left is very nimble at redefining words and terms for their purposes. This was an excellent example of their handiwork.
Kofi Anning?
Certainly not Sky News host Laura Jayes, with her “leaked audio” purporting to demonstrate that Anning and former One Nation State Secretary Jim Savage intended months ago to use Anning’s speech to evoke the White Australia Party and the J£wish Holocaust.
The problem with the audio recording is that it references the post-speech present, even using the words “months ago” to refer to the alleged conversation, and implies that the intent to be “deliberately provocative” was by Jim Savage in the present, not by Senator Fraser Anning several months ago.
Anyone heard, as I have, that the Coalition has decided to ditch the Paris Accords?
Hope it is right … as I have been celebrating all night!
So is the Guarantee now notional energy guano?
The relief for Mal,Josh and the rest of the incompetents was palpable when some dick used two words together. The “look over there” outragometers went into overdrive. Anning is a nobody but my oh my how his speech was a godsend for the dickheads who were then able to slip back into the comfy slippers of moral lecturing. Beats dealing with energy and taxation issues I guess…
If our plodding parliamentarians could spend all day everyday navel gazing on shock and outrage they would be so much more content than dealing with the travails of everyday Australian’s real worries.
Anning:) Thanks eb dyslexia or dementia or fat fingers, take your pick
The Overton window has well and truly been shifted. Anything short of internment camps and mass murder is now in frame for solving the immigration problem.
I was thrilled and delighted to hear a Federal politician warning everyone about Gramsci!
Probably that’s why the MSM is scrambling to shut him down.
And his interview with that scum-sucking Mark guy off Channel 7 was gold, I’m loving this guy.
Hey, what about my reference to “hypocrisy” in the heading?
Malcolm Turnbull…