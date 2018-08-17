Anning, inkblots, the Alinsky playbook and the Stockholm syndrome

Remember the one about the psychiatrist who administered the ink blot to test to a patient.

The patient found erotic imagery in every inkblot.

Psychiatrist. “You appear to be obsessed with sex.”

Patient. “Who is the one with all the dirty pictures?

The usual suspects and others piled onto Fraser Annan, finding something pornographic in a commonsense speech on some touchy issues. Or at least issues that we are not supposed to touch.

Unfortunate choice of words? Why? There is something to discuss! And address the content of the speech. Sinclair Davidson our list master showed up as the adult in the room. Who else?

The usual suspects applied rule 12 of Alinsky’s rules for radicals.

RULE 12: Pick the target, freeze it, person­alize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not instit­utions; people hurt faster than instit­utions.

And look how conservatives joined in to help! It is the Stockholm syndrome! They have become captives of the radical narrative! (See the post on the language of fairness in taxation!)

Stockholm syndrome is a condition that causes hostages to develop a psychological alliance with their captors as a survival strategy during captivity.

What are they giving us to vote for as an alternative to the ALP and the Greens?