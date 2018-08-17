Aretha Franklin 1942 – 2018

Posted on 8:12 am, August 17, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

18 Responses to Aretha Franklin 1942 – 2018

  3. mareeS
    #2791379, posted on August 17, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Mmmm, didn’t really like her songs. RIP anyway.

  4. candy
    #2791383, posted on August 17, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Only so much screeching you can take in a tune.

  5. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2791384, posted on August 17, 2018 at 8:53 am

    RIP.
    Find out what it means to me.

  6. duncanm
    #2791394, posted on August 17, 2018 at 9:01 am

    mareeS and candy – tough audience.

    I’ve always loved the gospel-influenced energy of her stuff.

  7. Herodotus
    #2791400, posted on August 17, 2018 at 9:07 am

    She had great backing singers and some good tunes, but was a bit screechy.

  8. Suburban Boy
    #2791406, posted on August 17, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Aretha is not just the Queen of American soul.

    She’s also the queen of our soul. Our soul! Our soul!

  9. Tom
    #2791408, posted on August 17, 2018 at 9:14 am

    The stuff that came out of Atlantic Records in the 1960s will still be played regularly in 100 years’ time.

  10. candy
    #2791410, posted on August 17, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I’ve always loved the gospel-influenced energy of her stuff.

    duncanm, yes, the tunes start out joyful and perky, but goes on and on with more yelling type singing, too much hand clapping and really I get so bored with it, it just doesn’t end.

  11. The Beer Whisperer
    #2791413, posted on August 17, 2018 at 9:21 am

    I see on TV this morning the mass exploitation of her death with rampant virtue signalling.

    When is crying on TV going to be seen for the bullshit it is? People crying in public over a person they’ve never met?

  12. Mark M
    #2791418, posted on August 17, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Trivia: Same day as the death of Elvis.

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2791422, posted on August 17, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Candy is racist.

  14. struth
    #2791427, posted on August 17, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Years ago, yep I didn’t mind it, but I’m as bored as shit with black voices.
    As good as they are, they are all very similar in approach and have been over souled, er I mean sold.
    Boring.
    Too much.
    Aretha’s voice was a musical explosion, but explosions get too much to take very quickly.

  15. a happy little debunker
    #2791431, posted on August 17, 2018 at 9:53 am

    R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

  16. Nob
    #2791435, posted on August 17, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Already some Nob has quoted Obama’s tribute on my FB and turned it into a pissing contest.

    It wasn’t all explosions struth.

  18. struth
    #2791443, posted on August 17, 2018 at 10:12 am

    However, I am over the religious idolatry given to people in entertainment and blessed with a good voice.

    I see people who helped their fellow man in the Japanese hellholes and prison camps, people who spend their lives for the good of humanity and their fellow man, the men and women sacrificing their lives defending their nations etc, as people to appreciate.
    Singing, ………really?
    If you are lucky enough to be born with a good voice, does that make you something to be worshipped?

