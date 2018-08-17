Aretha Franklin 1942 – 2018

Liberty Quote
The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who, in a time of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.— Dante


The voice lives on.
Mmmm, didn’t really like her songs. RIP anyway.
Only so much screeching you can take in a tune.
RIP.
Find out what it means to me.
mareeS and candy – tough audience.
I’ve always loved the gospel-influenced energy of her stuff.
She had great backing singers and some good tunes, but was a bit screechy.
Aretha is not just the Queen of American soul.
She’s also the queen of our soul. Our soul! Our soul!
The stuff that came out of Atlantic Records in the 1960s will still be played regularly in 100 years’ time.
I’ve always loved the gospel-influenced energy of her stuff.
duncanm, yes, the tunes start out joyful and perky, but goes on and on with more yelling type singing, too much hand clapping and really I get so bored with it, it just doesn’t end.
I see on TV this morning the mass exploitation of her death with rampant virtue signalling.
When is crying on TV going to be seen for the bullshit it is? People crying in public over a person they’ve never met?
Trivia: Same day as the death of Elvis.
Candy is racist.
Years ago, yep I didn’t mind it, but I’m as bored as shit with black voices.
As good as they are, they are all very similar in approach and have been over souled, er I mean sold.
Boring.
Too much.
Aretha’s voice was a musical explosion, but explosions get too much to take very quickly.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
Already some Nob has quoted Obama’s tribute on my FB and turned it into a pissing contest.
It wasn’t all explosions struth.
https://youtu.be/TE5j9wVPeLQ
However, I am over the religious idolatry given to people in entertainment and blessed with a good voice.
I see people who helped their fellow man in the Japanese hellholes and prison camps, people who spend their lives for the good of humanity and their fellow man, the men and women sacrificing their lives defending their nations etc, as people to appreciate.
Singing, ………really?
If you are lucky enough to be born with a good voice, does that make you something to be worshipped?