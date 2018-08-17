Malcolm Turnbull dumps Paris agreement target

Fake headline! Memo to subbie, read the copy.

Malcolm Turnbull has dumped the government’s plans to legislate the 26 per cent Paris emissions reduction target in a dramatic capitulation to rebel MPs and Ministers threatening to cross the floor and vote it down. Instead the 2015 climate change commitment will be mandated through Ministerial order and only after advice from the competition regulator that it wouldn’t increase power prices.

Do we trust the competition regulator to give credible advice? What is the form of the regulator up to date?

Memo to Malcolm and Josh, how to really do it.

TORONTO – Ontario ratepayers will benefit from $790 million in savings thanks to the Government of Ontario’s decision to cancel and wind down 758 renewable energy contracts, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Greg Rickford announced today.

Pity about our long-term contracts. Who signed off on them?