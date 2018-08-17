The Jig Is Up

Politics is a business of ideas. It is also a business of language and rhetoric. And there is no better sign that one political party has lost and capitulated than when it starts to use the words and language of the other party. See for example the latest from the Hon. Kelly O’Dwyer:

Who knew that businesses, multinational or otherwise, or even citizens had an obligation to pay their fair share. Spartacus was of the view that tax obligations were a legal obligation and not something defined in the Social Justice Handbook.

From O’Dwyer’s announcement:

The Turnbull Government is ensuring that those that do business in Australia pay tax in Australia.

Fine and good. But why is this making companies pay their fare share rather than making them pay their legal obligation?

As long as Australia has a company tax system, Spartacus has no problem with the Government ensuring tax neutrality between domestic and internaltional/multinational businesses. But what the hell has this got to do with fairness?

