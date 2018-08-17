This is the next phase – no pun intended. This just in from Zero Hedge:
one month after the Ontario government shut down its “generous” EV rebate, Tesla is suing the Ontario government claiming it “deliberately and arbitrarily” targeted the company, discriminating against Tesla based on how it was treated differently from other automakers through the shutdown of the EV incentives.
This is what happened: after the election of the Conservative party in June, Doug Ford, the party’s leader, said that they were shutting down the cap-and-trade program, which was financing the EV rebate – which was worth up to $14,000 – to finance a 10-cent per litre tax reduction on gasoline.
The word chutzpah comes to mind.
Probably “hubris” is more suitable.
My own version would be “eat shit and die“.
Chutzpah? The word gangster is much more accurate. No wonder Musk feels right at home in Australia: so many fellow mobsters misappropriating the taxes of little people who are no match for the kleptocratic ruling class.
Here in Oz I am still waiting for someone to tell me if the ‘renewables generator’ rentseekers benefiting hugely (>$2.5 billion pr annum and rising) from the LRET certificate scam in Australia could similarly sue the feds if the value of these certificates (currently worth on the pseudo-market about $85/MWh) fell, say by the government reducing the $65/MWh penalty on baseload generators for not buying enough certificates. As far as I can tell this hidden subsidy is not a tax, or federal government expenditure, it is a basically an opaque transfer payment from SME and domestic electricity consumers to the ‘renewables generators’ via a faux market mechanism. And I’m not sure whether it is even Consitutional. Anyone (preferably in the Australian legal profession) care to comment?
I read recently that Mr. Musk was thinking about selling Tesla to a Saudi Arabian prince. Betya Tesla would then go into cold storage until all the gas ran out!
At least the money is being redirected to transport used by the majority of the electorate.
Chutzpah: A great word, with great flexibility of meaning. Yiddish meaning or English?
English: “extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly)”.
Yiddish, ie the original and oldest meaning, used unapprovingly: “insolence”, “cheek” or “audacity”.
Or perhaps… The classic definition is that given by Leo Rosten: “that quality enshrined in a man who, having killed his mother and father, throws himself on the mercy of the court because he is an orphan.”
All apply to Elon Musk. True chutzpah, indeed.
Tesla could always drop their prices by $14,000 to compensate.
They have plenty cash to invest and might well do. Looking ahead to driverless cars etc.
Then sell it back to us like the Chinese with solar and wind.
Am I hearing correctly? Musk is suing a Government for withdrawing a subsidy?
