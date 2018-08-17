This is the next phase – no pun intended. This just in from Zero Hedge:

one month after the Ontario government shut down its “generous” EV rebate, Tesla is suing the Ontario government claiming it “deliberately and arbitrarily” targeted the company, discriminating against Tesla based on how it was treated differently from other automakers through the shutdown of the EV incentives.

This is what happened: after the election of the Conservative party in June, Doug Ford, the party’s leader, said that they were shutting down the cap-and-trade program, which was financing the EV rebate – which was worth up to $14,000 – to finance a 10-cent per litre tax reduction on gasoline.