Why Donald J Trump is the POTUS

President Trump may be a Republican but he was created by the Democratic Party.

No. This is not about President Trump’s earlier political affiliations. This is about the rank insanity, hypocrisy and corruption of the US Democratic Party. A Party whose leadership includes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who said …

We’re not going to make America great again. America was never that great.

America was never that great. Don’t believe Spartacus that a leading politician would say that? Watch for yourself.

Forget what came after. That was enough.

