Why Donald J Trump is the POTUS

President Trump may be a Republican but he was created by the Democratic Party.
No. This is not about President Trump’s earlier political affiliations. This is about the rank insanity, hypocrisy and corruption of the US Democratic Party. A Party whose leadership includes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who said …
We’re not going to make America great again. America was never that great.
America was never that great. Don’t believe Spartacus that a leading politician would say that? Watch for yourself.
Forget what came after. That was enough.
SCMP – Column by Xu Yimiao
China should cut its losses in the trade war by conceding defeat to Donald Trump
Xu Yimiao writes that China is running out of retaliatory tariffs against the US and has watched other major parties like the EU and Japan close ranks against it. Before the trade war gets more severe, Beijing’s leaders should seek direct talks with Trump, and may have to swallow their pride
Beijing’s strategy of a tit-for-tat retaliation over tariffs has clearly failed. In fact, this strategy escalated the conflict. The direct retaliation after the US announced the first batch of 25 per cent tariffs on US$50 billion in Chinese goods (with the increase from US$34 billion just finalised and coming into effect on August 23) brought few benefits for China. If anything, it gave the US an excuse to plan for a new batch of tariffs covering US$200 billion in Chinese goods. To be fair, it is possible that the US would have escalated the conflict even if China had not retaliated, but whatever the case may be, China’s strategy did not work.
On the evening of August 3, Beijing decided to implement differentiated tariffs over US$60 billion in US exports and on August 8 released a list of an additional US$16 billion worth of American goods to hit with tariffs. Beijing is nearing its tariff retaliation limit.
Are the Cuomos the stupidest family in America?
I don’t have the fortitude, or the internet connectivity, to watch this traitorous termite. Country-loathing pricks like this should be hung, drawn and quartered. And what is worse is that we have these sort of ‘people’ in Oz!
Won’t it be just great when America no longer stereotypes 51% of its population as female.
The ultimate goal (dare I say the final solution?) of the Democrats appears to be the elimination of the “American” stereotype.
The NY Governor might say: “America was never that American. It will only be truly great when it is un-American.”
The Orange God-Emperor hasn’t won this one yet, but can his libertarian critics on this blog now at least understand what he has been aiming for?
The Chinese thought he was bluffing. Maybe he is but will they take the chance. He is one stubborn sonofabitch.
