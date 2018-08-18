Open Forum: August 18, 2018

Open Forum: August 18, 2018
    Not a parody.

    #FreeSamuelOgundipe: Court don give Premium Times tori pesin bail

    Nigeria 2019 Election: Na young pipo get sense pass

    FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup: Nigeria Falconets don comot di 2018 competition

    Aretha Franklin: How Trump and oda big pipo dey hail di ‘Queen of Soul’

    BBC.com/pidgin

    is a real thing.

    I claim this thread in the name of George MacDonald Fraser, historian, and novelist extraordinaire.

    Flashman for Chief of Defence Force !

    Neon, Nein, 99 -Siegfried in Get Smart

    From the Wednesday:

    Snoopy
    #2792194, posted on August 17, 2018 at 11:29 pm
    Projections for 2018 are hardly ‘in the pipeline’, but even so I note the proportion of planned renewables is the lowest since 2010.

    So no. Not wrong.

    Proportions are for when the actual numbers don’t look so good.

    I mean, WTF else can wind and solar be but “98% of new renewables capacity” when the other real contender, hydro, is prevented from building new dams?

    I note with horror the suggestion that PM might put up Elizabeth Broderick as a future GG.

    She is responsible for much of the diversity garbage that has spread throughout various institutions. Male Champions of Change I believe was her idea and from there we got CEO’s pandering to diversity and former Chief of Army Morrison becoming head of the Diversity Council etc. The senior staff of the Diversity Council currently 14 females and 3 males. Check out the Workplace Gender Equality Agency and will find no gender equality in senior positions there either.

    After her job as Sex Discrimination Commissioner she set up her own consultancy business and one of her first clients was the AFP. She produced a report that was all about making it easier to recruit women, make the job more attractive to them, more rapid promotions and ensure they got good postings etc. The bias was towards what benefited women but little concern about how it affected operational efficiency and deployment issues. Naturally she wanted implementation of 50 per cent women ASAP. If I recall correctly some of her staff on that project had worked with her as Sex Discrimination Commissioner where they worked on subjects such as the treatment of pregnant women in the corporate world. It was apparent that the AFP report project was all about making things easier for women but failing to take into account their impact on the male officers who had to cover more work due to the fact women who have children have a lot of time away from the office etc.

    However if you look at Broderick and the teams she has had working on such projects what you will find they are dominated by females who have never worked in the institutions they are seeking to change. No diversity as pretty much no male team members. What was simply amazing about the AFP report she produced was that there were no references to what other major police services were doing elsewhere in the world. Not even a simple Annex showing %ages in other major Police organisations. No mention of experiences or issues elsewhere. The reason for that is probably because there are no overseas police that are anywhere near 50% women. Yet in Australia every police service is enthusiastically charging towards 50% women whilst declining to accept good male candidates in favour of mediocre females who will have more down time due to family commitments.

    Broderick is part of a huge industry dominated by women telling traditionally male organisations how to operate. Naturally if any males in those organisations disagree they are standing in the way of progress or are misogynists etc.

    Meanwhile the male morale in the ADF and Police plummets in response to preferences being given to females. However good luck getting the guys to openly criticise their organisations because it will do their careers no good.

    After her job as Sex Discrimination Commissioner she set up her own consultancy business

    This kind of legalised corruption is a cancer in Australia.

    The rulemakers create jobs for themselves by imposing on the productive.

