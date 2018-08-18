Peter Ridd on the reef

Posted on 12:21 pm, August 18, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Ten minute conversation with Peter Ridd on the absurdity of alarm about the reef. Just another 440Mill wasted but heck, who is counting?

Hang on, Peter is not upset with the grant! Oh well listen and learn.

3 Responses to Peter Ridd on the reef

  1. stackja
    #2792497, posted on August 18, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    GBR much do about nothing?

  2. stackja
    #2792525, posted on August 18, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Science checking. Good idea. Who does checking?

  3. stackja
    #2792527, posted on August 18, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Whacky ideas tax payer funded.

