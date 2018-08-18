The death of democracy in Cambodia

Posted on 7:46 pm, August 18, 2018 by Rafe Champion

The Cambodians thought there was some light at the end of the tunnel but it appears to be on the way out. Check out this captivating account from the daughter of the imprisoned leader of the main opposition party. Top of the list of Sydney Institute podcasts.

With a heads up on the way Australia is being used by the ruling kleptocracy and the expansion of Chinese influence in the region.

This entry was posted in International, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to The death of democracy in Cambodia

  1. stackja
    #2792672, posted on August 18, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Pol Pot went unreported for years. Cambodia suffering more.

  2. Boambee John
    #2792694, posted on August 18, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Not just unreported. Certain members of the left adamantly denied that anything untoward was happening.

  3. Oh come on
    #2792717, posted on August 18, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    The death of democracy in Cambodia?? For something to die it first has to be alive, no? Cambodia has been a Vietnamese client state ever since the Viets overthrew Pol Pot. Hun Sen is a product of the cadre academy in Hanoi. The Chinese will muscle in to some extent but Vietnam will ultimately call the shots (unless China decides to do to Vietnam what Vietnam did to Cambodia – although the last time the Chinese tried that in Vietnam it did *not* go well for them).

    Lao is a different story, however.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2792718, posted on August 18, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Not just unreported. Certain members of the left adamantly denied that anything untoward was happening.

    Certain members of the left, in this country, hailed the arrival of the Khmer Rouge, and the installation of Pol Pot “The Communists couldn’t be any worse then the Lon Nol dictatorship.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.