The Cambodians thought there was some light at the end of the tunnel but it appears to be on the way out. Check out this captivating account from the daughter of the imprisoned leader of the main opposition party. Top of the list of Sydney Institute podcasts.
With a heads up on the way Australia is being used by the ruling kleptocracy and the expansion of Chinese influence in the region.
Pol Pot went unreported for years. Cambodia suffering more.
Not just unreported. Certain members of the left adamantly denied that anything untoward was happening.
The death of democracy in Cambodia?? For something to die it first has to be alive, no? Cambodia has been a Vietnamese client state ever since the Viets overthrew Pol Pot. Hun Sen is a product of the cadre academy in Hanoi. The Chinese will muscle in to some extent but Vietnam will ultimately call the shots (unless China decides to do to Vietnam what Vietnam did to Cambodia – although the last time the Chinese tried that in Vietnam it did *not* go well for them).
Lao is a different story, however.
Certain members of the left, in this country, hailed the arrival of the Khmer Rouge, and the installation of Pol Pot “The Communists couldn’t be any worse then the Lon Nol dictatorship.”