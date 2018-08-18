Turnbull’s new approach to electricity: smoke and mirrors

The idiocy of Turnbull’s handling of electricity policy now, once again, looks likely to cost him the leadership of his party. Faced with termination, he is seeking to extricate himself while pretending to reform the policy that has revealed his incompetence. His new proposals at modifying the National Energy Guarantee (NEG) are bromides that leave intact his destructive objectives for the electricity supply industry.
Turnbull’s automatic default position is to override the market and substitute his own perceived wisdom. Ten years ago, on a joint ticket with the ALP to close down fossil fuel electricity production and replace it with wind, he lost the leadership to Tony Abbott.
He has long considered “modern” wind and solar to be superior to the geriatric coal power stations that gave Australia the cheapest electricity in the world. Among his missions is to effect the replacement of those dinosaurs. He will not be swayed by arguments that the alternatives are dearer and less reliable and will remain so. And no amount of evidence will dissuade him that global emission reductions are either unnecessary or unachievable.
His ratification of Australia’s emission reduction commitments in the Paris Agreement the day after Trump’s election victory torpedoed that agreement was the act of a man determined to cement in a favoured cause irrespective of its impossibility. This was a gesture similar to that of another ego-maniac, Kevin Rudd, in pursuing the Copenhagen conference’s express-train to decarbonisation even after fellow believer, Barrack Obama, had accepted that the policy had to be shelved for the time being. Turnbull’s Paris ratification and subsequent moves to effect the policy reflects badly on those ministers who meekly went along with it and on the media that was mostly silent in its approval.
Turnbull doubled down on his coal replacement policy with the $10 billion Snowy2 proposal to paper over the cracks of renewable rich energy supply’s unreliability. And he hand-picked the Energy Security Board (ESB) to give us the NEG. The NEG is a “carbon intensity scheme” (a carbon tax with revenues going to renewable suppliers) that replaces the renewable energy subsidies (that are trending at some $5 billion a year) which, in undermining the economics of coal power stations, have given us a doubling of the wholesale electricity price. The carbon tax was the very policy that the Coalition rejected in 2009 when they dismissed Turnbull from the leadership.
The NEG is patently unworkable and is built on a foundation of eggshells that will supposedly deliver certainty to allow more (wind and solar) investment, an outcome that is not even supported by the ESB’s own modelling that shows no investment other than rooftop solar taking place after 2021!
Turnbull is the architect of the present policy and has picked trustees to devise it and an amiable hard working minster to sell it. Having bludgeoned and tricked the Liberal Party Room to accept the NEG, he now realises that this was a Pyrrhic Victory since, as soon as one or two say they will not vote for it, the NEG is shown to be what it is: a variation of the Green/ALP policy of completing the destruction of the low cost electricity industry that has been gradually brought about over the past 16 years.
To rescue the situation, Turnbull is pretending to focus on prices saying “If we need to use a big stick to lower prices, we will use a big stick to lower prices,”
He says he will place the policy changes within the regulations rather than the legislation itself, a measure that will further allow for the flexibility the NEG was supposed to counter.
And he is now requiring regulators and the ACCC to publish the price consequences of any higher emissions target.
This is utter fraud since, as we can see from countless previous modelling outcomes, the answers provided are what those paying for the model runs want, irrespective of how detached from reality these answers may be. Thus for 2020
- Jacobs 2016 in support of the Renewables Energy Target (RET) showed it would mean $30 per MWh prices but an “emissions intensity” scheme would bring prices at $74 per MWh;
- Frontier 2017 showed a RET would mean $40 per MWh but prices with an “emissions intensity” scheme would be $45;
- ACil for the ESB showed “emissions intensity” scheme would lower prices to $43 per MWh from $50 under present policies.
No modellers forecast that prices would double from their 2015 $40 per MWh to current prices of $80 – You get what you pay for!!
In turning to the ACCC, Turnbull is relying on an institution with a predilection for the sort of intervention he favours and led by a long-standing ALP careerist.
In its report on the electricity market the ACCC has some useful proposals:
- Break up AGL and force it to sell the Liddell facility, which it wants to close so that high wholesale prices are ensured
- Cease subsidising roof top generation (though only from 2021 and not immediately)
- Re-establish low cost generation, the market provision of which subsidies to its competition have undermined, by tenders for a long term government contract; (though it wants all current significant operators to be ineligible)
- Scrutiny of new transmission links (in contrast to the Australian Energy Market Regulator’s Integrated System Plan which foreshadows the building of 30 plus new linkages to new wind/solar regions).
But the ACCC’s market meddling is less productive in other measures, including those which foreshadow:
- Forcing retailers to offer a “low priced default” tariffs, the oversight of which would mean price controls
- Preventing retailer/generator linkages – these are simply a different way of contracting to defray risk and are therefore pro-consumer
- Funding for qangos to provide customers price advice and for “efficiency audits”
- Increased bureaucratic oversight over electricity contracts.
The fact is that Turnbull cannot be trusted to carry out the changes he is hinting at when they undermine his basic philosophy. He will torture words and devise seemingly ameliorative policy platforms. But these will simply be superficial actions to dampen criticism while he continues towards his objectives.
post script. Boy from Tottenham asks why is there is q no mention of the LRET and suggests this should be abolished. I agree and the abolition should be immediate for new proposals with the maximum penalty price for non inclusion of renewables reduced to zero; after all, the rent-seekers claim that renewables are now competitive and they obtained the subsidies by maintaining that they would only be needed for a short period as a bridge to the inevitable success if these new technologies.
If the answer is the ACCC you are asking the wrong question.
So Malcolm’s idea to save the NEG is instead of legislating a carbon dioxide reduction target, to meet the Paris Climate Ponzi, is to have it regulated at the whim of the Energy Minister.
Pure genius.
Labor’s Mark Butler, our next Energy Minister, is already rubbing his hands.
I think MT is just confused now, and confusing everyone else into the bargain.
Well said Alan. Thanks for the link to the power transmission lines for RE regions. I was unsuccessfully looking for that the other day.
We all know Turnbull’s ‘Price Control’ is a worthless bogey, designed to appease the masses.
Baldrick
Exactly, wouldn’t put it past him, that he engineered the whole thing from the outset.
No legislation is needed to tinker with it at will now.
Integrated Systems Plan (ISP), another piece of the redesign of the grid, part of the hidden cost of RE.
We all know Turnbull’s ‘Price Control’ is a worthless bogey, designed to appease the masses.
Love every word in your last paragraph – “Turnbull cannot be trusted….” . Says it all so well.
That a central plank of the NEG, that effectively doubling of renewable power from current levels would lead to lower power costs for consumers, has been allowed to continue into the draft legislation stage without it being totally condemned for the falsehood it is, shows how government and the institutions have been totally captured by the false science of the European internationalists.
Mass deception. The Emperor has no clothes.
Politically, the magnitude of Turnbull/Frydenberg’s NEG mistake at this time out from the next Federal election means the Liberal party must strike now to replace Turnbull and several ministers. Even if it is only one or two coalition members crossing the lower house floor.
To pass up this opportunity will certainly hand Shorten and his socialist wreckers the Lodge.
Like all leftists, Turnbull is as cunning as a shithouse rat and lies in his sleep, while leaking 24/7 to white-ant his opponents and rewarding the dullards who fellate him. But he’s not actually very bright. The only thing keeping him in power is that the backbench rabbits are dumber than he is.
Hilariously, the rabbits can no longer hear anything Turnbull tells them as all they can see coming is the bright white light of the apocalypse. The panic is most entertaining.
Memo, backbench rabbits: you can’t save your soul when you’ve already sold it 10 times over.
The duplicity of Turnbull in handing Labor draft legislation (that he did not share with his own party-room) lays bare his intent.
Will not somebody remove this foul stench?
Well said Alan.
They can’t replace Turnbull now. They have a one seat majority.
He would resign and the libs would lose Wentworth to the greens as Maocolm’s Last stiletto in the back to the party he has destroyed from within. They will have to either wait to depose him, or be prepared for an early general election.
I guess we will still get to bury what is left regardless.
The obvious question is: why will this deranged megalomaniac remain to be PM after Monday?!?!?!
That he presented info to the ALP before his own party should be enough to hang him. Doesn’t anyone recognise a traitor anymore? Turnbull and all those who support him are actively working against Australians. It’s not too late you sooks in the Liberal party. Put in a strong leader and fight on energy and immigration, and perhaps selling the ABC.You may surprise yourselves, you duplicitous wankers.
Turnbull is a splat on Australia’s windscreen. The real economic result of Shorten’s NEG will be that five-star hotel rooms in Sydney and Melbourne will sell at a premium.
International rent-seekers are already converging on Australia like flies to a turd – rushing to feast on low-risk/high-return investment opportunities, unavailable elsewhere in the renewables universe.
This is our future.
Abbott would have done far less damage to Australia if he had remained PM – but oh no, certain people thought he should be replaced, and now look where we are now.
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.” – quote attributed to Cicero
Because we don’t actually live in a democracy.
There’s international globalist puppeteers who carry much more weight.
And they have bought their Australian Judas-es.
The electorate can scream all it likes……………………………………….
Entropy
Shorten would be PM for up to a year before an election must be held. Could he control his maniacs for that long, or would they over reach, making any alternative look better?
They can and they must. This is exactly the time to replace him, it shows that there is a Liberal Party that is seriously looking after the welfare of all Australians. If it means a by-election, so be it and if Labor gets a one seat majority so be it.
The Liberal Party must reassert itself or they will lose badly and Labor will be in a much more powerful position. The Turnbull experiment is over. Don’t throw good money after bad, it will do you no good whatsoever.
Never mind what Malcolm thinks. What does PM Lucy think?
Turnbull has led a life of failure ,failed lawyer because he was such an arrogant smartass,failed merchant banker because he got tangled up with that crook Adler ,carrying on his tradition , he’s now a failed minister, Party leader ,and now prime minister ,he is one of those unfortunates who couldn’t shit in the sea , ,he would miss it
I’ve often struggled to understand Turnbull’s position on this rubbish, and why he was so committed. At various times, I thought it was just politics, or part of his brand as a “modern progressive business” type, or maybe that he thought it would generate some benefits for his merchant banker mates… but it seems increasingly the case that the simplest explanation is the best: he’s a true believer.
He actually believes all this shit, and “saving the planet” happens to fit nicely with his ego.
This plan to fix is bad. It’s the executive authority approach. Kick this bum out. Now.
Enough about Turnbull. Back to the NEG: Why is no one proposing what really needs to be done to fix this mess – get rid of the LRET? Why is this option not mentioned in Alan’s article? This $billions a year subsidy for ‘renewables’ is simultaneously forcing higher retail electricity costs onto SMEs and domestic consumers, and sending our essential base load generators broke (unless they are owned by ‘Gentailers’ who can play both sides of the RET game). Why the silence? Is it the dirty secret that will blow the whole energy scandal apart?
He believes in nothing at all.
He is a raging narcissist and now is personally financially involved in the scam.
Look at his son.
If marrying your vacuum cleaner was a policy the press were positive for, so would he be.
The Turnbulls of Australia rising to jobs like this, show us we are anything but a democratic meritocracy.
Our worst financially succeed as it is in most corrupt socialist shitholes
He might be a true believer but he is also a narcissist. Getting rolled by the party and losing out to Abbott over the carbon tax would have stung him deeply and in my opinion he’s been in payback mode ever since. As the saying goes – revenge is a dish best served cold and Turnbull’s revenge is to destroy the party that dared to remove him as leader and he’s bringing in what he wanted all along – a carbon tax, which will be a big middle finger to Australia, and it also gets him in good with the banker-elites and globalists.
He’s aiming for S-G of the UN.
Lurker at 1210
Turnbull’s revenge is to destroy the party that dared to remove him as leader
And the nation which voted in such numbers for Tony Abbott in 2013, but not so much for Turdballs in 2016.
He’s aiming for S-G of the UN.
Now that does make sense, out of all this confusion.
The UN’s Manchurian Candidate can do a lot more damage before he is removed.
BoyfromTottenham @ 12:05 pm
Probably because that the LRET stops being a driver of increasing power prices in 2020. Something that Malcom intended the NEG to replace.
All this emphasis on “emissions”.
Emissions of WHAT? CO2? The stuff that increased vegetation world wide to the extent of two Australias?
The emphasis should be on teh fact that the whole emission issue is a complete farce, built upon superstition and make-believe. That is the point that should be underscored.
Well written Alan. I caught you on the Steve Price show the other day. I didn’t realise you were from the north. Which town if you don’t mind me asking?
A happy little debunker – I disagree with your 2020 figure. I just checked – the Renewable Energy (Electricity) Act says this:
This Act applies to the year commencing on 1 January 2001 and to all subsequent years. However, no certificates can be created, and no liability arises, in respect of electricity generated on or after 1 January 2031.
Unless the NEG changes this?
I am old enough to have suffered at the hands of Turnbull before he was in parliament. As Fred Lenin mentioned, it was his entanglement with Adler and what happened to HIH that resulted in me losing my professional indemnity and having to get another. His observable behaviour has not changed . However what my professional background was makes me eligible to comment on belief systems of narcissists. The two applicable are, I am entitled and the rules do not apply to me. Both very evident in the handling of the reef donation. After reading Kerry Schott’s bio. and learning of how members of these authorities were handpicked by MT offered further evidence.
Have they bamboozled Frydenberg in that he just accepts their recommendations and he does not question modelling etc or what?
Perhaps Alan you can tell me about transmission lines and wattage and if the same applies to Snowy2 and solar farms. I had shares in Geodynamics and why it did not work was that wattage dropped the further power had to be transmitted and therefore not viable. It seems to me in Spain etc power does not have to be transmitted the distances it has to be in Australia and therefore a more viable method than here. Do new transmission lines make a difference and has allowance been made for all the new ones that are needed?
I agree that what he has done re NEG policy and Labor is appalling ,with total disregard to his party members , not treasonous but enough to be removed . Would the Libs be able to do what Gillard did a buy an independent if he goes leaving LNP a seat short?
P
He’s aiming for S-G of the UN.
Explains why he didn’t support KRudd.
No chance of two in close succession from here.
And natural gas is getting expensive too… I’d been seriously considering generator options. That’s not worth the money now, but I better get some gas bayonets installed before unflued heaters are outlawed in NSW as they are in Victoria.
They come at you from all angles simultaneously with all these regulations – they really do. We should be living in an age of technological wonder and cheap energy. Instead, we have rolling blackouts and toilets that don’t flush properly.
Shorten is a snake, but he’s an old-school union-hack type of snake. I reckon even that is preferable to Turnbull. I’m actually at that point. Libs who especially need to go: Turnbull, Pyne, Bishop, Frydenberg, O’Dwyer… and Abbott too, I guess. Morrison as well, sadly (such wasted promise). And Dutton isn’t that great. He might stem the bleeding, but he’s an authoritarian conservative more than anything. They really need a complete purge, but we need we at least them gone before letting them back into power.
Abbott had many fuck-ups, but in hindsight, his biggest was not arranging a billion dollar boondoggle for Turnbull to retire into. I hate that swamp-level shit, but it would have been worth it.
Bang on.
min – you could take a look at this:
https://www.explainthatstuff.com/powerplants.html
It is factual, and doesn’t bag ‘dirty coal’, etc.
Interesting comments about Geodynamics. Any competent electrical engineer would have known then that any large remote electrical power source needs high voltage transmission lines to efficiently connect it to the main (high voltage) grid. Geodynamics investors should have told this upfront, along with the fact that the ‘hot rocks’ supplying energy were, iirc, all in remote areas. Regarding Spain, I am not aware of any successful geothermal power generation project except in Iceland, but I could be wrong.
Personally I think it likely that the project failed for other reasons, such as rapid corrosion of the pumps and pipes due to the high temperatures and mineral content of the subterranean water. In short, trying to short-cut prudent engineering practices such as detailed analysis, testing and scale-up of all aspects of this novel technology.
History is useful here – it took over a century to progress from the first commercial steam engine – Newcomen’s ‘atmospheric engine’ in 1712, to the first commercial railway locomotive – Stephenson’s Rocket in 1829. I work in a company developing cutting edge technology, and even these days it is difficult and slow, but it is fun, and the payoff can be spectacular!
Turnbull lost me when, at his victory speech, he had the logo behind him declaring it The Turnbull Liberal
Party. His speech was all about how clever he was, nothing about how he could serve the people better, and the slipper lickers behind him, Bishop, Morrison etc., was a disgrace. And they still are.
Now is the time for a complete purge, make Australia great again.
I’d put up with an authoritarian conservative for a few years just to balance out the authoritarian Regressivism that we’ve had for the last ten years.
The country needs to be repaired – not only economically, but also socially and culturally because it’s in a real bad state due to the anti-Australian Governments that we’ve been cursed with.
He has always wanted an ETS so that he and his middle men mates can cash in. John Hewson is the same.
Here here to that.