Love coal!

A cold snap, a lot of heaters turned up and dinner on the stove.
Wind and Other doing less than 8% of demand! Renewables LOL.
Socialism is a vast machine for churning out piles of goods marked Take it or leave it.
And old growth wood being fed into the slow combustion. For shame.
“We have ended the war on beautiful clean coal “
Donald Trump
Am in Kiama visiting a friend. It’s cold. Brrrr. Slow -cooked lamb shanks cooking away on the stove and the heater on high. About to have a red. That’ll warm me up. 🍷
Renewobbles- it’s their nature.
The redgum is glowing beautifully.
Article in a telegraph today regarding people wingeing because the solar subsidies are dropping off and the solar panels they installed no longer bringing in the bacon. Suck it up wingers – hope it hits you hard in the hip pocket just like it has cost the rest of us a motza to prop up your rent seeking unicorn fart fake electricity scheme.
Garry ++
All those Windfarms in Green ‘burbs, eh?
Wot’s Lord Wentworth’s ‘burb’s ruinables contribution?
Read this and weep:
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-19/victorians-to-get-half-price-solar-panels-in-government-scheme/10137484
And today Dan the Man, Chief enforcer and il President e of Victoriastan announced that, ‘The Victoria Labor government has unveiled a plan to dramatically expand the installation of rooftop solar in the state, pledging $1.2 billion in rebates and no-interest loans for more than 650,000 homes.
“The announcement by Daniel Andrews – coming three months ahead of a state election and amid energy policy turmoil in the federal arena – will aim to install an extra 2.6 gigawatts of rooftop solar, accelerating what most people in the industry as the inevitable switch to distributed generation.”
Seems renters don’t get anything nor do landlords. so it only goes to “working families”.
Ha, ha! I think I smell another pink bats coming. Or has he taken a leaf out of Jay Weatherill’s book. Either way it won’t end well for Victoria. https://reneweconomy.com.au/victoria-labor-pledges-1-2-billion-in-rebates-loans-for-rooftop-solar-19774/
Either way it won’t end well for Victoria.
When was the last time Government intervention in the market actually worked? Even more germane, when was a the last time a Labor Government ever managed such a novelty?
Love coal!
Love it while it lasts.
Should last for at least the next 3-500 years.