Love coal!

Posted on 5:38 pm, August 19, 2018 by Rafe Champion

A cold snap, a lot of heaters turned up and dinner on the stove.

Wind and Other doing less than 8% of demand! Renewables LOL.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Love coal!

  1. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2793330, posted on August 19, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    A cold snap, a lot of heaters turned up and dinner on the stove.
    Wind and Other doing less than 8% of demand! Renewables LOL.

    And old growth wood being fed into the slow combustion. For shame.

  2. Peter Castieau
    #2793334, posted on August 19, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    “We have ended the war on beautiful clean coal “

    Donald Trump

  3. Elle
    #2793335, posted on August 19, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Am in Kiama visiting a friend. It’s cold. Brrrr. Slow -cooked lamb shanks cooking away on the stove and the heater on high. About to have a red. That’ll warm me up. 🍷

  4. Leo G
    #2793341, posted on August 19, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Renewables LOL.

    Renewobbles- it’s their nature.

  5. bemused
    #2793342, posted on August 19, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    The redgum is glowing beautifully.

  6. Garry
    #2793348, posted on August 19, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Article in a telegraph today regarding people wingeing because the solar subsidies are dropping off and the solar panels they installed no longer bringing in the bacon. Suck it up wingers – hope it hits you hard in the hip pocket just like it has cost the rest of us a motza to prop up your rent seeking unicorn fart fake electricity scheme.

  8. egg_
    #2793381, posted on August 19, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    All those Windfarms in Green ‘burbs, eh?

  9. egg_
    #2793385, posted on August 19, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Wot’s Lord Wentworth’s ‘burb’s ruinables contribution?

  10. bemused
    #2793387, posted on August 19, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Article in a telegraph today regarding people wingeing because the solar subsidies are dropping off and the solar panels they installed no longer bringing in the bacon.

    Read this and weep:

    Victorians will be able to install solar panels on their homes for half price under a $1.24 billion scheme announced by the Andrews Government.

    From today the State Government said it would pay $4,550 upfront to install the rooftop panels, and households would then be required to repay half the cost over a four-year period.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-19/victorians-to-get-half-price-solar-panels-in-government-scheme/10137484

  11. mem
    #2793391, posted on August 19, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Article in a telegraph today regarding people wingeing because the solar subsidies are dropping off and the solar panels they installed no longer bringing in the bacon.

    And today Dan the Man, Chief enforcer and il President e of Victoriastan announced that, ‘The Victoria Labor government has unveiled a plan to dramatically expand the installation of rooftop solar in the state, pledging $1.2 billion in rebates and no-interest loans for more than 650,000 homes.

    “The announcement by Daniel Andrews – coming three months ahead of a state election and amid energy policy turmoil in the federal arena – will aim to install an extra 2.6 gigawatts of rooftop solar, accelerating what most people in the industry as the inevitable switch to distributed generation.”
    Seems renters don’t get anything nor do landlords. so it only goes to “working families”.
    Ha, ha! I think I smell another pink bats coming. Or has he taken a leaf out of Jay Weatherill’s book. Either way it won’t end well for Victoria. https://reneweconomy.com.au/victoria-labor-pledges-1-2-billion-in-rebates-loans-for-rooftop-solar-19774/

  12. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2793403, posted on August 19, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Either way it won’t end well for Victoria.

    When was the last time Government intervention in the market actually worked? Even more germane, when was a the last time a Labor Government ever managed such a novelty?

  13. Roger
    #2793405, posted on August 19, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Love coal!

    Love it while it lasts.

  14. Macspee
    #2793416, posted on August 19, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Should last for at least the next 3-500 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.