Message for Prime Minister Turnbull

Posted on 3:34 pm, August 19, 2018 by I am Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Message for Prime Minister Turnbull

  3. Spring is coming
    #2793237, posted on August 19, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Let me tell ya a story about Malcolm the moocha
    He was low down hootchy cootcha

  4. JohnA
    #2793292, posted on August 19, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Spring is coming #2793237, posted on August 19, 2018, at 3:49 pm

    Let me tell ya a story about Malcolm the moocha
    He was low down hootchy cootcha

    Now THAT, I like!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.