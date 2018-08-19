Statement – Result

Reported in the Australian:

On January 28 last year (2017), only days after Donald Trump was sworn in as US President, the Canadian Prime Minister tweeted: a deliberate shot at Trump’s hardline immigration policies by trumpeting how Canada had an open door for refugees.

Result:

Last year Canada received a record 50,420 applications for asylum, more than double the 23,930 it received in 2016 and the highest level since the country’s Immigration and Refugee Board was created in 1989. Of these, almost 30,000 walked illegally across the border from the US into the province of Quebec — a situation Trudeau has been criticised for failing to deal with. In the first six months of this year, a further 10,261 crossed from New York state into Quebec.