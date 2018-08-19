The Paris Agreement in pictures

Posted on 9:28 am, August 19, 2018 by Steve Kates

Mike Allen@AMike4761

No, it’s not the outskirts of Mumbai, it’s Paris!! How is Tourism??

13 Responses to The Paris Agreement in pictures

  1. Mr Black
    #2792926, posted on August 19, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Australia has solved this problem by lavishing taxpayers money on these people, so that they can live in the comfort that they have neither earned nor deserved.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2792933, posted on August 19, 2018 at 9:36 am

    No wonder the trains don’t run on time.

  3. Bruce in WA
    #2792940, posted on August 19, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Yes, last time we were there, each day saw continuous convoys of white vans, weird two-tone sirens blaring, full of heavily-armed riot police, racing through the centre of Paris. We discovered what was in them one day as three pulled up near the Place de la Concorde and the black-clad coppers bundled out and took off, running, to nearby parkland. Fortunately, we were on a HO-HO bus and heading away from them.

  4. Baysidegal
    #2792941, posted on August 19, 2018 at 9:53 am

    I only heard yesterday that after our dear leader signs the Paris agreement there is a penalty of $100 mill in place if we don’t meet our targets. What a crock!

  5. Cassie of Sydney
    #2792946, posted on August 19, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Yep, that picture says everything about the modern globalist compulsory malaise. Marxism….its all about spreading the poverty, spreading the grime, spreading the squalor, spreading the rapes, spreading the violence, spreading Islam.

  7. H B Bear
    #2792950, posted on August 19, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Watching the slow motion death of Europe. Davos Man nowhere to be seen.

  8. Tel
    #2792957, posted on August 19, 2018 at 10:13 am

    This is why we can’t have nice things.

  9. Baa Humbug
    #2792963, posted on August 19, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of arrogant sons of bitches.
    Historically, France has a lot to answer for. I hope we don’t rush to their aide this time.

  10. Clint
    #2792973, posted on August 19, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Multiculturalism in action. If you don’t like their culture you are a racist. Australia needs to keep importing so many diverse people so we can enjoy the same benefits and vibrancy.

  11. md
    #2792975, posted on August 19, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Scenes like that won’t stop leftists from going to Paris to act out their fantasy of being French.

  12. Frank
    #2792985, posted on August 19, 2018 at 10:42 am

    This photo is one of several.
    Roma Gypsy camps

    Apparently Tasmania had a problem with gypsies about ten years ago that were performing coordinated raids on supermarkets in order to steal meat. So said the local news at the time at least, meaning there is 50/50 chance it ever happened.

  13. bemused
    #2792987, posted on August 19, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Have any of the French elite yet said ‘Let them eat cake’?

