Aust Taxpayers Cheap Energy Guarantee

Posted on 1:38 pm, August 20, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Check it out.

8 Responses to Aust Taxpayers Cheap Energy Guarantee

  1. stackja
    #2794177, posted on August 20, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    19th century energy before 20th century madness.

  2. DaveR
    #2794181, posted on August 20, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Some of the proposals in this 9 point plan just wont work in Australia. Under Australian law, all minerals and energy in the ground (oil and gas), whether freeholdland or not, is owned by the Crown. Any royalties levied from the discovery and production of those resources are the property of the Crown. To distort the law for landowners sitting above gas reserves only, and not for minerals, is not going to work. ps USA has a different ownershp system.

  3. bemused
    #2794202, posted on August 20, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Ministers take no notice of these sorts of forms, whether digital or printed (it’s all too easy to spoof). Only individually written letters are acknowledged (to whatever degree).

    Additionally, all these sorts of things do is give a shed load of personal contact details to all and sundry. No thanks.

  4. Not Uh oh
    #2794302, posted on August 20, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    I wasn’t aware (as they are saying in point 3) that the federal govt plans to abolish the Renewable Energy Target and phase out subsidies by 2020. Is that right?

  5. John Michelmore
    #2794305, posted on August 20, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Bemused, do you have any suggestions that might work? You probably already know the saying about good men doing nothing!

  6. cohenite
    #2794324, posted on August 20, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Great document, makes sense, will go no where.

  7. struth
    #2794326, posted on August 20, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    exactly

  8. bemused
    #2794348, posted on August 20, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    I’ve been involved in these things before and the only way is by writing personally to your local member or directly to the minister involved. Either way the message will generally get through and I think writing to your local member is more productive, as they have some immediate skin in the game ie getting elected, or not, by their constituents.

    Forums such as Catallaxy, JoNova etc are also good sounding boards, as they are watched and noted. The same applies to sites like Quadrant, where responses to posts are an indication of general thoughts and feelings about government policy.

    But what’s also needed are organisations, like that linked, to go out on the streets and sell their message to the general public; to those who aren’t necessarily aware or yet to be concerned about what’s happening. This is where Labor (through unions) and the Greens (through their rabble) have it all over conservative voices, as they talk to their audiences all the time.

    I do the latter as much as possible around the local traps and have a pretty good feel for what a lot of the silent majority think, but don’t say publicly because of an increasingly Green infested township where the minority have the loudest voices. But you do what you can.

