High Noon for Mal?

Approaching high noon, lots of sunshine, demand down and Wind & Other delivering 7% of demand.
Is it too late for a new Coalition leadership team to dump the Paris accord, call bullshit on the RE target and the NEG, create a credible policy to keep the lights on and sell it the few percent of voters required to change their current voting intention and swing the result at the next election?
Yes.
It is too late.
They will ride Turnbull to electoral oblivion.
Way too late, Rafe. They imploded a long time ago.
Don’t think the bed wetters will be able to let go of their perceived security blanket even as it drags them through the “S” bend.
The Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party is dead.
The only thing giving it any semblance of movement are the maggots.
They would need to grow a brain first.
Too little, too late.
Doesn’t matter who leads them. They’re gone.
The Useless Blimp.
Stabby McStabbyface.
The $50Bn Poodle.
Fuggedahboudit.
For a group of rational, motivated people it wouldn’t be too late.
But we’re talking about the Liberal Party here…
It’s never too late to start rebuilding.
The first step is to admit there’s a problem (Turnbull). The second step is to fix the problem (get rid of Turnbull). The final step is to hit the road to recovery (implement sane policies).
Yeah, no. Not going to happen. The Libs don’t have the guts/honesty. Will expose Mal that everything said to the electorate is an expensive lie. Even with Turdbull gone, lack of guts/honesty will cripple those remaining in the existing Party. No, sorry, but the best path is to tear it down and then rebuild.
I think you are right but why do 55% of Australians want Labor? The economy is actually doing OK. My Super fund is going gangbusters. Unemployment is lower than any time under hawke/keating. How come the ALP gets such loyalty from Australians when they trash everything they touch when in power?
There could be supernatural writing on the party room wall tomorrow saying “Your time is up. You’ve been weighed and found wanting, the party leadership is to be given to… ” but it would be met with the same level of understanding as a cow looking at a new gate.
Yes.
2/3 of the party room would have to commit seppuku, and have the remainder set their entrails on fire, then be repalced by Trump clones to have a fleeting prayer of re-election. It’s far more likely they’ll maintain course and speed.
How come the ALP gets such loyalty from Australians when they trash everything they touch when in power? Omerta and inbreeding.
I know predictions are always risky – especially about the future, but I venture to hope that a leadership spill could install Tony Abbott as Leader with Peter Dutton as Deputy.
Don’t get excited.
They haven’t got rid of Turnbull yet.
Not by a long shot.
With near 50 % female participation in the party it means every boob only has one testicle.
If the Liberals had bitten the bullet and made the tough moves back in 2014, we could have been seeing new clean coal plants opening next year.
All this time wasted…
These things are relative, not absolute.
The rancid stench of vileness still emanates from Peanut Head and his fellow crims.
However, $50 billion submarines, general incompetence, smarminess, etc., are making people think that currently it’s a choice between Trumble Labor and Peanut Head Labor, and that getting a non-Labor alternative requires creative destruction.
They don’t.
Preferential compulsory voting………………………………………
Liberal/conservative people are rational enough to make judgments based on policy and performance, and can and have walked away from the coalition in droves, as they no longer represent their values or interests. Labor/green rusted-on are zealots, utterly tribal, and oblivious to failure, folly or outright criminality. Ever tried having a rational discussion with one of the window-lickers? You’d get a more coherent conversation from a laughing clown. Of course both sides, but especially labor because free stuff, attract a plethora of rent-seekers, grifters, embezzlers, perverts and sociopaths.
Not too late at all. Leadership spill within next month, then go straight to election with no RET, withdraw from Paris, abolish HRC, cut public service by 10% over 5 years, delete piles of useless laws and regulations, merge the ABC and SBS and cut combined funding by 20%, dump all subsidies to renewables, stand up and promote the principles of western civilisation, cut immigration levels by 50% for 5 years – then watch the votes roll in. (And get a rugby team that can beat the All Blacks.)
…it would be met with the same level of understanding as a cow looking at a new gate.
A neat summation.
Any theoretical Dutton Government would have to form a Cabinet and establish new priorities drawn from the Turnbull Winners’ Circle, or the slack-jawed herd.
Doesn’t exactly have electoral success written all over it.
The marginal Libs are dead in the water. Would they rather stop twitching at an early election following Turnbull’s removal – or in nearly
David
, cut public service by 10% over 5 years,
Cut public service by 20% over 3 years,
Fixed that for you.
Cut public service by 100% over ten years, annually. and make it retrospective.
Pool on Daily Telegraph PM admits he doesn’t have enough support from his own party
Does Australia need a Mew Leader – 84% say yes
OK “Poll” not “Pool” – “Does Australia meed a New Leader” now 85% Yes
Habib, the ALP get such loyalty because Labor can talk the talk, promise everything, deliver nothing but for some reason, Labor voters can’t quite manage to figure it out.
If there’s any reason for getting rid of Turnbull, this is it:
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-20/politics-live-august-20/10138786
Turnbull isn’t a leader, he’s a loser. Whatever it takes, to stay PM.
My version reads better
Often labor are harder on their base, especially the public service. They know they can treat them like shit and they’ll still vote for them. Says a lot about selection standards.
Yep. Lieborals are all aboard the Turnbull train. Next stop – electoral oblivion.
I’ll vote Labor if it means getting rid of the prick who has disenfranchised me, once again.
We thought when Petro Georgio, Kooyong, went we would see some sanity in our area, but not to be. Josh has well and truly let us down, what a dissappointment.
Might as well have Petro back for all the good it does us .. another political wally.
In the words of the Daleks paraphrasing the Pope’s army at Beziers “exterminate them all”, “Caedite eos. Novit enim Dominus qui sunt eius” (Their gods will know them, gaia etc)
Even Dutton and Abbott and let’s start again, it might take a generation but the corruption is so deep in the Liberal Party it’s not worth saving.
Yes the Labor Party is shyte, but the Liberal Party is just a fraction off them at the moment and at least they might rise from the ashes, whereas Labor will never be anything but a corrupt extesion of the union movement.
It’s interesting to note that prior to Abbott winning, all the usual culprits were saying that the Liberal Party would be in limbo for at least 10 years, if not longer. Turnbull was supposed to be the saviour of the Liberal Party and look what he’s done, very likely brought the Abbott prediction to fruition.
Turnbull, the man who would be king.
Frankie Laine also had a hit with song.
What David and Boambee said ,then withdraw preselection from the alp infiltrators in the liberal party and destroyphiotos and the like . Make the Libs the real Peoples party ,unlike the reds who pretend to be . Spend the first six months repealing all bullshit laws ,ndis ,gonski etc ,eliminate the carpetbaggers and crony capitalists by definancing them It can be done ,such a plan would ensure sensible government for years to come ,and weaken the left to a rump of what it has become . Next term begin reform of the political system to eliminate career politics and reduce parties to voluntary groups with no money and little influence,we could be a model for the peoples democracies and destroy Narxist fascism .
Dr FL – TA wanted reform. MT doesn’t.
They don’t. The primary vote is around 35% for both the LNP and ALP. But in the House of Repulsives, preferential voting ensures a win to the ALP or LNP, every time.
SOG preference supposedly democratic.
Not if they all end up with the UniParty under legal compulsion.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twF0Aa7GVJA
Great Death Scenes. The Man Who Would Be King.
[Just give bloody bishop the machete already.]
weekend at Bernie’s.
They can’t admit the death lest the party be shut down.
I don’t remember leadership being such an issue when Howard ran a completely leftist government building the environmentalist bureaucracy and middle class welfare in this country. Or when Abbott gave us an ETS and agreed to sign us onto the Paris Agreement. By simply doing nothing, Malcolm has already been the least bad leader the Coalition has had in decades.
A leadership change isn’t going to address the real issue which is a complete lack of any ideas in the conservative movement. But talking about leadership helps conservatives avoid having to face up to the fact that they don’t really know anything about politics.
Because they’re consistent.
When you’re choices are just different bunches of socialists then the ones that don’t constantly contradict themselves tend to poll better.
So what is the solution? Preferential voting will get either Labor or Lib over the line and into power. Even a vote for every minor party listed on your ballot paper will eventually end up with Labor or Lib. Labor or Lib could have first preference values of 1%, but minor party preferences will get one of them into power.
So, don’t vote? How is this solved?
Wait along, wait along
(Wait along)
Wait along, wait along
(Wait along, wait along, wait along, wait along)
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2018/06/15/cut-the-beer-tax-and-win-a-landslide-a-la-ontario/ A set of policies that REALLY resonated with the voters….. Aus pollies take note……
Too late? No, of course not. Will it happen? No.
A plan, a spine and the will to win while betting it all, might do the trick. Call a half senate election soon after launch (pre Christmas) and test the appeal. Then run out the knife edge Reps right up until Spring.
The alternative is defeat.
By destroying the fakestream media.
Until that happens, all your narrative belong to them.
Move to the US and hope they can clone Trump.
Am I really reading an SMH Article? (Note the Author, but still SMH?)
The obvious choice’: Tony Abbott is the Coalition’s only hope
Being useless is Mal’s most endearing feature, I’ll agree with you on that.
He hasn’t exactly done nothing, but the less he does the better.
What Elle said and David has the solution:
This of course is boilerplate LDP policy…
They can’t change.
Not only would the Libs have to dump the head clown but at least 95% of the leftist hacks who make up the rest of the party.
The always readable James Allan over at Quadrant Online,
No taxation without representation.
444 Turnbull has to go!
‘Cate’ McGregor attempting to troll the Liberals.
I don’t remember leadership being such an issue when Howard ran a completely leftist government building the environmentalist bureaucracy and middle class welfare in this country.
Howard ran surplus budgets. Leftists don’t run surplus budgets
+1
Fascist Trumble’s body is already hanging from the rafters.
Leftards who now openly say Abbott’s the answer only say so because they see a defeat coming and they want Tony to pay; not Maocon. They can blame the Abbottbeast666 for droughts, rains, Gaia’s sickness. Maocon will be left blameless; torn down by ebil conservative who, with Murdoch, have plans to destroy the world.