John Constantine: Great Safe Cow Cull

How the Cull of grazing animals to meet turnbull’s Paris treaty will work.

In Australia, stocking rates depend upon the access to water, the original settlers drove their herds from water source to water source, and the expansion of grazing enterprises always depended upon innovation and infrastructure making water supplies more plentiful and reliable, even in desperate times.

Only under our New Class has Australia turned its back on abundant and cheap water supplies, and began the long march returning to the dry and dusty rewilding of the interior, just like our back has been turned on cheap and reliable electricity as we walk away from industry.

Central planning control of the rivers of the Murray Darling Basin now sits in Canberra, and Turnbull has borrowed billions to buy central planning control of the water of the Snowy River for Canberra as well. Plus the treaties to save the Great Barrier Reef, which open the way for central planning control of the waters that flow from Queensland farmland to interact with the Reef.

The State will not send squads to shoot the sheep and cattle, when the time comes, they will simply squeeze the supply of water off, and market forces will respond with a slow and remorseless destocking.

Control the water supply and you control the number of stock that can be depastured.

Australia’s livestock drinking and fodder growing water is now centrally controlled by a New Class that has the political will to use this control as a tool to enforce their transnational treaties.

The rainfall deficiency created droughts can be managed, but the left’s treaty and paperwork created droughts will be inescapeable and eternal.