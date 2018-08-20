Lee Rhiannon and communism

A terse commentary on the life and times of Lee Rhhiannon and the communist contribution to peace, freedom and prosperity in SE Asia.

Support for socialism in general and communism in particular appears to be on the rise in the West more than a quarter of a century since the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

This is reflected in the advent of Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party in Britain and the support gained by Bernie Sanders in his unsuccessful campaign to win the Democratic Party nomination to contest the 2016 US presidential election.

The Australian politician who sounds most like Corbyn and Sanders is Lee Rhiannon (nee Brown), who is stepping down as a Greens senator for NSW at the end of this month’s sittings.

The evidence suggests that from her late teenage years until the collapse of European communism two decades later, Rhiannon was supportive of communist dictatorships. However, on Monday she offered no apology to the victims of regimes she backed. Instead, she attacked her critics, whom she accused of “McCarthyist tactics”.