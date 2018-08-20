Lee Rhiannon and communism

A terse commentary on the life and times of Lee Rhhiannon and the communist contribution to peace, freedom and prosperity in SE Asia.
Support for socialism in general and communism in particular appears to be on the rise in the West more than a quarter of a century since the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union.
This is reflected in the advent of Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party in Britain and the support gained by Bernie Sanders in his unsuccessful campaign to win the Democratic Party nomination to contest the 2016 US presidential election.
The Australian politician who sounds most like Corbyn and Sanders is Lee Rhiannon (nee Brown), who is stepping down as a Greens senator for NSW at the end of this month’s sittings.
The evidence suggests that from her late teenage years until the collapse of European communism two decades later, Rhiannon was supportive of communist dictatorships. However, on Monday she offered no apology to the victims of regimes she backed. Instead, she attacked her critics, whom she accused of “McCarthyist tactics”.
BTW which is that political party that wants us to have 100% renewable energy?
When she looks back it will be on a totally wasted life.
An excellent piece by Gerard.
I don’t think she has that sort of insight, Elle.
Fanatical Leftists rarely do.
True, Roger. They live in denial of the facts. She will continue to. Disgraceful woman. Not sure if she ever made it onto Tim Blair’s frighbat list. She’s a classic candidate.
Her purpose might be to serve as a warning to others.
Looking at how people conveniently ignore the problems in Venezuela (just like they conveniently ignored the starvation under Stalin and then more starvation under Mao) maybe it takes something special for such people to notice. Not sure exactly what that would be.
Interesting how easily she moved over to the Greens. The old communist movement would have been hostile to Green beliefs.
Tel
#2793845, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:15 am
A soul, or simple humanity will do it anytime.
The Green movement has its roots in the Generation of ’68, dopey.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, there was a cadre of German Greens who took their orders from the East German stasi. You can be sure other nascent Green movements in the West were seen as useful subversives by the Soviets, if they weren’t in fact infiltrated too, like the peace movement.
Everyone else did it the wrong way.
Different views of ‘free’.
But who actually created the Climate Office in Australia? Who created things like the RET, built the environmentalist bureaucracy, put together the idea for Australia’s first ETS, banned lightbulbs, etc?
Lee Rhiannon is an unrepentant supporter of communism, but in terms of actual leftist policies she can’t even hold a candle to the last truly conservative Australia federal government
dopey
#2793853, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:20 am
When the Australian Communist Party dissolved (early 1970’s) its members were told to continue the fight in the nascent environmental and feminist movements.
Of course Doris Bagshawe wasn’t the only communist in the Australian parliament. The coal miner’s daughter and one time typist went on to become PM and planted the NDIS, her Fabian masterstroke, that is yet to even begin to unleash the damage it will ultimately wreak.