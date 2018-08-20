Monday Forum: August 20, 2018

Posted on 10:00 am, August 20, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
92 Responses to Monday Forum: August 20, 2018

  4. Elle
    #2793899, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Good morning, Carp.
    On Q&A tonight – Five fiction writers discuss why they write about Australia. Should be interesting.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2793901, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Morning, all.

  8. Senile Old Guy
    #2793903, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Turnbull is gone; it is only a matter of time.

    Mr Turnbull’s case will not be helped by a horror Fairfax/Ipsos poll released overnight, which showed support for the government plunging. In its worst result since early last year and it would result in the government losing more than 20 seats at a general election. According to the poll, the Coalition’s primary vote has dropped from 39 to 33 in just one month, and Labor now leads 55-45 on the two-party preferred measure. Mr Turnbull’s support as preferred prime minister dived from 57 to 48, with Bill Shorten’s rating improving by six points to 36 per cent.

    Turnbull has zero achievements as PM and has face planted again with his appalling NEG, letting the ALP see it before his government. A decent opposition leader would have had him gutted by now. As for the Liberals, it is no longer about retaining government; it is about saving seats.

  9. Speedbox
    #2793904, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:13 am

    All is not well for Mal. Accusations, denials, phone calls, meetings in quiet corners, counting……

    Meanwhile, the rest of us, as one chorus say “for the love of God, GO”.

  10. John Constantine
    #2793906, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:14 am

    RES resgen announce that it is hard to get money to go mining in South Africa these days.

    https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180820/pdf/43xggx60mchvq6.pdf

  11. Rafe Champion
    #2793907, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Demons find how to play 4 quarters.

  12. Confused Old Misfit
    #2793909, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:17 am

    “Trucking companies ordered 52,400 Class 8 trucks, the big rigs used for regional and long-haul routes, according to a preliminary report from ACT Research. That is nearly triple the orders from last year, when fleets ordered 18,726 trucks, and a 24% jump from June’s orders,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

    Golly Gosh Gee! I wonder why???

  13. Gab
    #2793910, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Have the Three Stooges had their presser yet?

  14. Jo Smyth
    #2793911, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Turnbull stages another dramatic retreat. So what, if he survives, his NEG will be implemented one way or another. He is on a crusade. He and Lucy have been planning it for years. He and his ego will never understand he and his left wing ideology don’t belong in the Liberal Party.

  15. Speedbox
    #2793912, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:20 am

    ……it is no longer about retaining government; it is about saving seats.

    Yes, on current polling, Libs would lose over 20 and whilst that would virtually guarantee two terms for Shorten, it is probably for the best – presuming “our” Trump will emerge from the ashes.

  16. C.L.
    #2793914, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:23 am

    My Lord, the optics.
    Weak Turnbull unable to front up without Scotty and Joshy holding his hand.
    Bizarre.

  17. C.L.
    #2793915, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:24 am

    “So, so, so so, can I just say, OK, OK …”

    – Malcolm Turnbull

  18. C.L.
    #2793916, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:24 am

    All three of these jerks are lying about why electricity has become unaffordable.

  19. Snoopy
    #2793917, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Mal looks like he’s about to burst into tears.

  20. Speedbox
    #2793918, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:25 am

    COM – I was reading the other day that both short haul and long haul truck drivers in the US are in very short supply. No truck driver who wants to work can fail to find work. Plenty of positions available.

  21. incoherent rambler
    #2793919, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Yes, on current polling, Libs would lose over 20 …

    They will lose more than 30.
    It is just a matter of who they appoint to bear one of the greatest election losses in history.
    N.B. The ALP usually chooses a woman when they about to take a hammering.

    You heard it here first.

  22. stackja
    #2793920, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:27 am

    TA has upset MT? Easy done.

  23. H B Bear
    #2793921, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:29 am

    “So, so, so so, can I just say, OK, OK …”
    – Malcolm Turnbull

    The great communicator.

  24. C.L.
    #2793922, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Abbott wins.
    Turnbull looks broken.

  25. Snoopy
    #2793924, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:30 am

    A 26% reduction in CO2 emissions will reduce electricity prices. A 45% reduction will increase prices.

    Somewhere between these two reduction targets must be the sweet spot. What is it Mal?

  26. H B Bear
    #2793926, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:30 am

    It is just a matter of who they appoint to bear one of the greatest election losses in history.
    N.B. The ALP usually chooses a woman when they about to take a hammering.

    Perhaps The Performing Stick Insect is the right choice? It would be a fitting reward for The Loyal Deputy.

  27. stackja
    #2793927, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:31 am

    incoherent rambler
    #2793919, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Which woman wants to be PM for a day?

  28. min
    #2793928, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Malcolm speaking now promising his aim is to get prices of energy down. Never mentions that it cannot be done whilst lowering emissions.

  29. stackja
    #2793930, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:32 am

    C.L.
    #2793922, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:29 am
    Abbott wins.
    Turnbull looks broken.

    MT thought it would be easy?

  30. None
    #2793931, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Snoopy

    #2793924, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:30 am

    tee hee

  31. None
    #2793933, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Cassie thanks for your reply on the other thread I’m just trying to see if I can find visuaks the presser currently underway. Briefly : yes he should have been out spruiking and Hockey was a waste of space but I always said that; Abbott was trying to govern for everybody not just for his face which is actually as a p.m. should do and he was desperately trying to testore some dignity to the office which had been totally trashed by Rudd and Gillard. I had no issue with the Knighthood. It was fitting. Gillard had turned our highest Civic honour into a joke by awarding it to a man who doesn’t live here anymore and once advocated for bea stia lity. Please also note how republicans love the trappings of Regal office. Quentin fell over herself to accept her damehood and not a few lawyers retain the QC instead of SC. Hypocritical s***s. Now back to the three stooges.

  32. Snoopy
    #2793934, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Huge backflip from Mal. Now we’re all gonna fry. Thanks a lot you bastard.

  33. Peter Castieau
    #2793935, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:35 am

    G’Day all!

    loving the leadership talk…..

  34. Confused Old Misfit
    #2793936, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Speedbox
    #2793918, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:25 am
    I’ve read perhaps the same article. My God! Just think of the spin offs! Training the roughly 30K extra drivers needed will involve what? Maybe another 90K people of whom probably less than half exist as we speak.
    And we are burdened with politicians who Tut, Tut the Yanks and will do almost anything to avoid being seen to emulate success.

  35. None
    #2793937, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I don’t have visuals – tell me does Malcolm have that pained smile on his face? I hope he is as broken aa broken can be. He’s heading towards 70 and he still lacks an ounce of self awareness.

  36. stackja
    #2793938, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:36 am

    ALP promises emission controls. If LNP promises no emission controls?

  37. Baldrick
    #2793939, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:37 am

    35th Battalion A.I.F

    Dun, Percy Muir (1894–1971)
    The 35th Battalion went into the Armentières sector and, in the winter of 1916-17, gained valuable experience in raiding and patrolling. Dun’s first major action was the battle of Messines in June 1917; badly wounded, he did not resume duty until 30 September and for gallantry at Messines was awarded the Military Medal and promoted sergeant in October. He was again wounded on 12 October in the 2nd battle of Passchendaele.
    After resuming duty on 8 November Dun was commissioned second lieutenant and transferred to the 38th Battalion; he was serving with this unit when he won the Military Cross for gallantry in a raid on enemy trenches. The citation stated that he had ‘led his men with great dash and determination, killing the crew of a machine gun and capturing the gun’. On 2 April 1918 he was promoted lieutenant and transferred back to the 35th Battalion. He served at Villers-Bretonneux in April, at Morlancourt in May and in the battle of Amiens in August. Though wounded on 8 August he remained on duty. Three weeks later, during the Battalion’s attack on Curlu, he ‘led his men splendidly through dense fog and on two occasions headed a charge against machine guns, capturing the guns and some forty prisoners’. His ‘determined courage cheered his men and was largely instrumental in getting them forward’. Of this action a battalion sergeant stated: ‘Lieutenant Dun really deserved the V.C.; his men would follow him anywhere’. He was awarded a Bar to his Military Cross but he had been wounded, for the fourth time, at Curlu and saw no further active service.

  38. None
    #2793941, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:37 am

    G’day Peter. We are too. Although truthfully Australia is stuffed.

  40. Confused Old Misfit
    #2793944, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:38 am

    A 26% reduction in CO2 emissions will reduce electricity prices. A 45% reduction will increase prices.

    Either will destroy agriculture. The first slowly, the latter rapidly. If achieved globally it would be the end of civilization.

  42. Baldrick
    #2793946, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Malcolm signals his support for Abbott’s energy policy …

    Jane Norman ✔ @janeenorman
    The Prime Minister doesn’t want to test the numbers in Parliament, so he’s ditching plans to legislate an emissions reduction target. This is a circuit-breaker some backbenchers were hoping for.

  43. C.L.
    #2793947, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Worst drought in a century and the prime minister’s doing a presser on something called the MEG.
    Nobody in the country knows what the hell he’s talking about.

  44. stackja
    #2793948, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Diogenes
    #2793942, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:38 am
    The pressser
    http://parlview.aph.gov.au/mediaPlayer.php?videoID=411826

    Thank you.

  45. None
    #2793949, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:41 am

    As I said on the other thread you’re going to have to blast Turnbull out of office. Just or DT’s front page- love it.

  47. Confused Old Misfit
    #2793951, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:42 am

    The Prime Minister doesn’t want to test the numbers in Parliament, so he’s ditching plans to legislate an emissions reduction target.

    Regulate it instead?

  48. lotocoti
    #2793953, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:45 am

    It would be a fitting reward for The Loyal Deputy.

    You’ve been busted pulling a Fraser Anning with your der treue Heinrich allusion.

  49. None
    #2793954, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Turnbull has just conceded that he doesn’t even have a 100% party support. Or rather that his own party will vote against his legislation.

  51. Baldrick
    #2793956, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Stop the press …

    Sky News Australia ✔ @SkyNewsAust
    @TurnbullMalcolm: “Our energy policy remains the same, but we are not going to present a Bill into the House of Representatives until we have the support.”

    The Stupid.Fucking.Liberals are going to support this?

  52. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2793957, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Can the women please be civil and levelheaded on this thread thanks in advance.
    Asking for a friend.
    😁

  53. Leigh Lowe
    #2793958, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Sky reporting that the Paris Scam Agreement is in Trumble’s waste-paper basket.
    What’s the story?

  54. H B Bear
    #2793959, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:51 am

    So Lord Waffleworth, the political Black Knight, limps towards electoral oblivion with his herd of bedwetting lemmings. So what does he do with this now? Take this policy to an election when he cannot even get it through his own partyroom while trying to run a scare campaign on Peanut Head’s 45%?

    Waffles never does anything without making his position worse. Truly Gillardian.

  55. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2793960, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Look I love Tony, but he needs to utterly destroy the Liberal Party for the good of the country.
    Anything less is unacceptable, because of him we have Malignant Malcolm, it’s not OK.

  56. None
    #2793961, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Some women, Stimps.
    Basically Turnbull with Scomo putting the nail in, admitted that members of his own party would vote against that legislation and in a house with one seat majority, the level of support he had (“overwhelming majority”) was not enough. It’s like Turnbull conceded his members can cross the floor at will any time they like (which os sort of true for the Libs. The back benches don’t lose endorsement if they cross the floor. Unlike Labor). If Shorten doesn’t run with this admission of weakness and demolish Turnbull then he’s pretty thick.

  57. Senile Old Guy
    #2793962, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Sky News Australia ✔ @SkyNewsAust
    @TurnbullMalcolm: “Our energy policy remains the same, but we are not going to present a Bill into the House of Representatives until we have the support.”

    This means that some LNPs in the Representatives would vote against the NEG. So much for Team Turnbull.

  58. H B Bear
    #2793963, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:54 am

    A corpse swinging in the breeze waiting for someone to cut it down.

  59. None
    #2793964, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I think we’re all universally agreed that the Liberals need to be utterly destroyed. We just gotta make sure we don’t destroy all of Australia in the process.

  60. Infidel Tiger
    #2793965, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Has anyone checked in on Miranda Devine during this stressful time?

  62. Confused Old Misfit
    #2793967, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Sky News Australia ✔ @SkyNewsAust
    @TurnbullMalcolm: “Our energy policy remains the same, but we are not going to present a Bill into the House of Representatives until we have the support.”

    Put his nuts (if you can find them) in the wringer and crank that handle until the policy pops out!

  63. Infidel Tiger
    #2793968, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Was it 3 or 4 weeks ago we were being told Shorten was on the ropes and Malmentum would deliver a famous victory?

  64. Death Giraffe
    #2793969, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:57 am

    None
    #2793954, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:45 am
    Turnbull has just conceded that he doesn’t even have a 100% party support. Or rather that his own party will vote against his legislation.

    ..
    Watch the presser link above.
    Watch the expression on the Termite’s face as he says: “In a parliament with a one seat majority”.
    He is laughing inside.
    They can’t dump him.

  66. H B Bear
    #2793971, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:58 am

    If only the Turnbull Coalition Team election winning machine wasn’t so successful it was left with a one seat majority. Eh, Chrissy?

  67. None
    #2793972, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:58 am

    LoL IT.
    Miranda’s about to write her next column explaining just how brilliant that presser was. See Malcolm’s a conservative after all/listens to the plebs/bends over backwards/stupid delcons. She’s just gotta fellate his deflated ego first.

  68. Dr Faustus
    #2793973, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:59 am

    So, if I understand it correctly, Turnbull’s NEG now contains:

    – No legislated, or regulated emissions target;
    – A “reference price” set by the ACCC to somehow force electricity retailers to do something to reduce prices – presumably by shame;
    – “significant new powers so as the ACCC can step in where there has been abuse or misuse of market power” – which powers are already there, but rarely used.

    So, a hefty of a kick in the balls for “the experts” who designed the original NEG.
    Where to now for ‘certainty’ and the $550 cut to my electricity bill?

    The Smartest Man in the Press Conference has turned the ball over to Goblin Shorten.

  69. H B Bear
    #2793974, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Was it 3 or 4 weeks ago we were being told Shorten was on the ropes and Malmentum would deliver a famous victory?

    When you’ve got cancer suddenly herpes doesn’t look so bad.

  70. v_maet
    #2793975, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Eagerly awaiting a post by LNP Insider.

  71. Some History
    #2793976, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:01 am

    ‘I’m Back’ – Farage Returns to Frontline to Fight Establishment’s Brexit ‘Sell-Out’
    Nigel Farage has announced his return to frontline politics with a campaign to defeat Theresa May’s “cowardly” Brexit plans stop a political elite who “think nothing of betraying the citizens of Britain”.

    https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/08/18/im-back-farage-returns-to-frontline-to-fight-establishments-brexit-sell-out/

  72. Mother Lode
    #2793977, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:01 am

    The Stupid.Fucking.Liberals are going to support this?

    The fathead’s pride and stubbornness could actually be useful.

    If he makes compromises and backs down sufficiently then the flaccid polyps in the party will be grateful he has given them a way out from making a stand.

    It is like keeping water hot, but just shy of boiling. Mal drops the heat just enough and the whole foetid stew keeps going.

    If he can’t back down enough, the very reluctant, but even more frightened, polyps may feel there is no way out of booting him.

    Most important part of this entire dynamic is recognising that they are dreadful, weak, insipid, self-serving people who always want kind words from the same people they have nothing but contempt for.

  73. Gab
    #2793978, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Can the women please be civil and levelheaded on this thread thanks in advance.

    Will do 😘😘

  74. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2793979, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:01 am

    This Global Warming hoax is like one of those pit traps set to catch whatever falls in. How many of our political worthies have now been engulfed? Some have escaped only to become suckers again.

  75. H B Bear
    #2793980, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:02 am

    She’s just gotta fellate his deflated ego first.

    Pump him up a bit. That’s why it’s called a bl0w job.

  76. None
    #2793981, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Ha could be DG.
    They have to blow him out of the water as I said. And they won’t. Team Lemming wiill follow him off the cliff. On the other hand it is interesting that Dutton didn’t flank him at that presser. If that was Turnbull’s move you can bet your bottom dollar Turmbull will need to be carried out. If Dutton instead had an excuse then you know it’s on.

  77. Lysander
    #2793982, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Eagerly awaiting a post by LNP Insider.

    Yup; the only reason I checked in today.

  78. John Constantine
    #2793984, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:03 am

    The Big Neg.

    Their Andrews Nazgul occupying yarragrad just smashed turnbullites with the chicom panel giveaway.

    A billion dollars to not generate electricity and not a blow landed on ’em.

    Corruption in Australia, everyone has a share in the Great syndicate.

    Comrades.

  79. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2793985, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Will do 😘😘

    Thanks Gab.

    I don’t want have to post the following from now on every time a woman on the thread goes off:

    Shots Fired!!!

  80. Lysander
    #2793986, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Shorten should go to the GG and say he doesn’t believe Mao has the majority support of the House.

    We all know this is true.

  81. H B Bear
    #2793987, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Victoriastani batt installers should be emerging from bankruptcy around now. Time to get some solar panel installer stickers, a new ute on HP and do it all again.

  82. None
    #2793988, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:07 am

    The thing is even if Turnbull will not present his legislation at this time it is still party policy according to him so in other words out electricity bills will continue to rise and they will rise further after the next election should Turnbull win because he’s more or less made it an election issue now, and they will rise should labour win as a matter of certainty.

    #2793989, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Gender Confusion: A Tool of the Left

    The Democratic Party has gone off the deep end in many more ways than just pushing socialism. One sign is the fanatical embrace of identity politics, which has become the hallmark of the Party of Obama (POO). Look at Vermont. There, the Democrats’ primary race for governor was won by Christine Hallquist.

    What is unusual is that Hallquist calls himself a “transgender woman.” To put it more accurately and without any politically correct gloss, Hallquist is a male pretending to be a woman. His pretending isn’t all that convincing, as evidenced by this YouTube clip from Time magazine.

    It’s worth a minute’s time to see Hallquist to connect a face and a voice to the name and see what the Democrats are pushing.

    Yes, Hallquist is a man in spite of any superficial changes he has made to his appearance. The chromosomes of the cells in his body haven’t changed, and he can’t erase the fact that he fathered three children when he was known as David Hallquist. Now, it is one thing for an individual to assert himself to be a woman and to act the part. There are always oddities. However, it is something entirely different for a major political party to put forward such a confused person for a high-level position as governor of a state.

    Does the primary win by Hallquist embarrass the Democrats? Not at all. Rather, it is celebrated within the party, a type of collective virtue-signaling.

    All this could come across as comic relief, but it’s deadly serious stuff. The American mind is being stupefied. For example, right now all across the country, many young college students are reporting to their campuses to be trained as resident assistants or as sometimes called resident assistants (R.A.).

    The duties of a resident assistant can be far-reaching. Part of an R.A.’s training includes being familiar with (and no doubt sensitive to) the various “gender” classifications the students may use. Even relatively small, respectable colleges use over 30 gender classifications. Over 30!

    This is neither a mistake nor an anomaly. Russell Goldman of ABC News did a study of the various gender classifications used by Facebook (link no longer available). He identified 58 gender options at Facebook:

    Good luck in figuring what’s what here. But this list can’t be wrong. It’s being used by Facebook, one of the newly minted Masters of the Cosmos.

    Gender confusion is used as a tool by the left to detach America from common sense. Do that, and then control is easy. The Democratic Party’s nomination of Hallquist is but a symptom, the tip of the iceberg. Given what is going on outside the general public’s view, Hallquist’s nomination is not at all surprising. In fact, it’s a logical extension of years of left-wing indoctrination of the young.

    Here, the left and its political arm, the Democratic Party, are like a nest of termites. In the dark, the termites eat away at the structure of a house. The average homeowner can be totally unaware of the rot growing every hour of every day under his feet – that is, until the once sturdy support beams have innards of sawdust, and the house has to be condemned.

    The cancer of the left has rotted out public education, the media, entertainment, government, religious organizations, the relationship between men and women, and even sports. Everything the left touches, it degrades. The façades are there, but the substance is lacking. Examine the Democratic Party at the national level, and you won’t find a single redeeming feature to it – “zip, zero, nada,” as Rush would say. From matters of economics to morals to patriotism, and even to common sense, the Democrats are woefully wrong on all.

    I sit here and contemplate the things the Democratic Party supports – open borders, socialism, anti-prosperity policies, government lawlessness, raw racial divisiveness, screwball candidates – and can’t imagine a blue wave in November. But then I hear a whispering in my other ear that reminds me of two things. One is the ongoing rot of our institutions by the left. So many come out of school year after year with a head fully of mush…and they vote. The second is the fact that twice, America elected Barack Hussein Obama to the presidency, and the most corrupt and loathsome person in modern politics, Hillary Rodham Clinton, came within a hair’s breadth of winning it in 2016. Frankly, all that still amazes me. It speaks not of the America I know.

    So it is a delicate balance which way things will tip come November. Unless the left and its extension, the Democratic Party, are aggressively confronted on every issue, large and small, from the local level to the national – a Terminix treatment, if you will – America will share the fate of a termite-infested house. These insects have already made great headway in undermining our Republic. They must be stopped before it’s too late.

  84. Ubique
    #2793990, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:11 am

    The Prime Minister doesn’t want to test the numbers in Parliament, so he’s ditching plans to legislate an emissions reduction target.

    Turnbull wants to regulate it instead which is Labor’s policy. It means the Green-left can destroy Australia’s economy even faster, not having to argue a case in parliament for upping the RET.

    The real problem for Turnbull is that the game’s up. The public were fooled for some time that renewables represented good policy with all of that “free energy” touted by the Turnbulls and Rudds of this world. It seemed a no-brainer to the man in the street. A no-brainer indeed. Some years down the track, with Australia having some of the highest energy prices in the world; our energy-intensive industries and the jobs with them closed down and gone to China, and all for no discernible benefit, the public is angry and vengeful.

    The government’s best chance is to ditch Paris, the RET and any foolish notion of pumping water uphill; and immediately offer long term contracts for 24-7 dispatchable base load power. Such action is only possible with a new PM, so Turnbull must go.

  85. None
    #2793991, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Ubique – Turnbull is so clever that when he announced he wanted to regulate instead of legislate two more senators came out saying they reserve the right to oppose that legislation. So he actually increased the opposition within his party from 10 to 12 at least with that announcement. The way I understand it now is that he won’t present’ any legislation to Parliament at all even though he wants to keep it as policy. Meaning he still promising to increase prices and you’re right: we need a change of prime minister.

  86. Gab
    #2793992, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:16 am

    What’s happening with the presser people? Some of us are working and can’t watch it. I rely on the Cat commentary!

  87. Confused Old Misfit
    #2793993, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:17 am

    zyconoclast
    #2793970, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:57 am
    750 U.S. communities have successfully built their own private internet networks to avoid big telecom monopoly

    NO, NO,NO zyconoclast! Posting that sort of thing on this blog! Really! You ought to be ashamed!

  88. None
    #2793994, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:18 am

    It’s over Gabe and but you can watch a replay at that link that Diogenes posted. Basically Turnbull is not going to present any legislation but it remains party policy. I think that was the outcome.

  89. Habib
    #2793995, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:19 am

    What’s the betting those sitzpinklers stick with the cabinet created, and continue with every single one of the idiot socialist policies they inherited from labor? A split is the only possible option, or those remaining actual liberals deserve the same fate that awaits the rest of the rabble. Is anyone still actually giving these malfeasant, fraudulent cretins money? I would only leave a bag of flaming dogshit on their doorstep if it contained a bouncing betty.

  90. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2793997, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Snowy 2 will save the day. Has it been declaimed with the usual excitement and exaltation as yet?

  91. Elle
    #2793999, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:21 am

    On my best behaviour, Stimpy. 😊

  92. Lysander
    #2794000, posted on August 20, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Breaking!

    ABC reporting that LNP President Gary Spence has asked all Qld MPs to withdraw support for Mao!!!

