The rule of law bakes no bread, it is unable to distribute loaves or fishes (it has none), and it cannot protect itself against external assault, but it remains the most civilized and least burdensome conception of a state yet to be devised.— Michael Oakeshott
Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
1st?
Air hellair!
Good morning
Good morning, Carp.
On Q&A tonight – Five fiction writers discuss why they write about Australia. Should be interesting.
5th
Morning, all.
Made the team. Yay.
Turnbull is gone; it is only a matter of time.
Turnbull has zero achievements as PM and has face planted again with his appalling NEG, letting the ALP see it before his government. A decent opposition leader would have had him gutted by now. As for the Liberals, it is no longer about retaining government; it is about saving seats.
All is not well for Mal. Accusations, denials, phone calls, meetings in quiet corners, counting……
Meanwhile, the rest of us, as one chorus say “for the love of God, GO”.
RES resgen announce that it is hard to get money to go mining in South Africa these days.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180820/pdf/43xggx60mchvq6.pdf
Demons find how to play 4 quarters.
Golly Gosh Gee! I wonder why???
Have the Three Stooges had their presser yet?
Turnbull stages another dramatic retreat. So what, if he survives, his NEG will be implemented one way or another. He is on a crusade. He and Lucy have been planning it for years. He and his ego will never understand he and his left wing ideology don’t belong in the Liberal Party.
……it is no longer about retaining government; it is about saving seats.
Yes, on current polling, Libs would lose over 20 and whilst that would virtually guarantee two terms for Shorten, it is probably for the best – presuming “our” Trump will emerge from the ashes.
My Lord, the optics.
Weak Turnbull unable to front up without Scotty and Joshy holding his hand.
Bizarre.
“So, so, so so, can I just say, OK, OK …”
– Malcolm Turnbull
All three of these jerks are lying about why electricity has become unaffordable.
Mal looks like he’s about to burst into tears.
COM – I was reading the other day that both short haul and long haul truck drivers in the US are in very short supply. No truck driver who wants to work can fail to find work. Plenty of positions available.
They will lose more than 30.
It is just a matter of who they appoint to bear one of the greatest election losses in history.
N.B. The ALP usually chooses a woman when they about to take a hammering.
You heard it here first.
TA has upset MT? Easy done.
The great communicator.
Abbott wins.
Turnbull looks broken.
A 26% reduction in CO2 emissions will reduce electricity prices. A 45% reduction will increase prices.
Somewhere between these two reduction targets must be the sweet spot. What is it Mal?
Perhaps The Performing Stick Insect is the right choice? It would be a fitting reward for The Loyal Deputy.
Which woman wants to be PM for a day?
Malcolm speaking now promising his aim is to get prices of energy down. Never mentions that it cannot be done whilst lowering emissions.
MT thought it would be easy?
tee hee
Cassie thanks for your reply on the other thread I’m just trying to see if I can find visuaks the presser currently underway. Briefly : yes he should have been out spruiking and Hockey was a waste of space but I always said that; Abbott was trying to govern for everybody not just for his face which is actually as a p.m. should do and he was desperately trying to testore some dignity to the office which had been totally trashed by Rudd and Gillard. I had no issue with the Knighthood. It was fitting. Gillard had turned our highest Civic honour into a joke by awarding it to a man who doesn’t live here anymore and once advocated for bea stia lity. Please also note how republicans love the trappings of Regal office. Quentin fell over herself to accept her damehood and not a few lawyers retain the QC instead of SC. Hypocritical s***s. Now back to the three stooges.
Huge backflip from Mal. Now we’re all gonna fry. Thanks a lot you bastard.
G’Day all!
loving the leadership talk…..
Speedbox
#2793918, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:25 am
I’ve read perhaps the same article. My God! Just think of the spin offs! Training the roughly 30K extra drivers needed will involve what? Maybe another 90K people of whom probably less than half exist as we speak.
And we are burdened with politicians who Tut, Tut the Yanks and will do almost anything to avoid being seen to emulate success.
I don’t have visuals – tell me does Malcolm have that pained smile on his face? I hope he is as broken aa broken can be. He’s heading towards 70 and he still lacks an ounce of self awareness.
ALP promises emission controls. If LNP promises no emission controls?
35th Battalion A.I.F
G’day Peter. We are too. Although truthfully Australia is stuffed.
The pressser
http://parlview.aph.gov.au/mediaPlayer.php?videoID=411826
Either will destroy agriculture. The first slowly, the latter rapidly. If achieved globally it would be the end of civilization.
Pyne still the fixer?
Malcolm signals his support for Abbott’s energy policy …
Worst drought in a century and the prime minister’s doing a presser on something called the MEG.
Nobody in the country knows what the hell he’s talking about.
Thank you.
As I said on the other thread you’re going to have to blast Turnbull out of office. Just or DT’s front page- love it.
Thanks Diogenes!
Regulate it instead?
You’ve been busted pulling a Fraser Anning with your der treue Heinrich allusion.
Turnbull has just conceded that he doesn’t even have a 100% party support. Or rather that his own party will vote against his legislation.
Agree C.L.
Stop the press …
The Stupid.Fucking.Liberals are going to support this?
Can the women please be civil and levelheaded on this thread thanks in advance.
Asking for a friend.
😁
Sky reporting that the Paris Scam Agreement is in Trumble’s waste-paper basket.
What’s the story?
So Lord Waffleworth, the political Black Knight, limps towards electoral oblivion with his herd of bedwetting lemmings. So what does he do with this now? Take this policy to an election when he cannot even get it through his own partyroom while trying to run a scare campaign on Peanut Head’s 45%?
Waffles never does anything without making his position worse. Truly Gillardian.
Look I love Tony, but he needs to utterly destroy the Liberal Party for the good of the country.
Anything less is unacceptable, because of him we have Malignant Malcolm, it’s not OK.
Some women, Stimps.
Basically Turnbull with Scomo putting the nail in, admitted that members of his own party would vote against that legislation and in a house with one seat majority, the level of support he had (“overwhelming majority”) was not enough. It’s like Turnbull conceded his members can cross the floor at will any time they like (which os sort of true for the Libs. The back benches don’t lose endorsement if they cross the floor. Unlike Labor). If Shorten doesn’t run with this admission of weakness and demolish Turnbull then he’s pretty thick.
This means that some LNPs in the Representatives would vote against the NEG. So much for Team Turnbull.
A corpse swinging in the breeze waiting for someone to cut it down.
I think we’re all universally agreed that the Liberals need to be utterly destroyed. We just gotta make sure we don’t destroy all of Australia in the process.
Has anyone checked in on Miranda Devine during this stressful time?
Exactly old guy.
Put his nuts (if you can find them) in the wringer and crank that handle until the policy pops out!
Was it 3 or 4 weeks ago we were being told Shorten was on the ropes and Malmentum would deliver a famous victory?
..
Watch the presser link above.
Watch the expression on the Termite’s face as he says: “In a parliament with a one seat majority”.
He is laughing inside.
They can’t dump him.
750 U.S. communities have successfully built their own private internet networks to avoid big telecom monopoly
If only the Turnbull Coalition Team election winning machine wasn’t so successful it was left with a one seat majority. Eh, Chrissy?
LoL IT.
Miranda’s about to write her next column explaining just how brilliant that presser was. See Malcolm’s a conservative after all/listens to the plebs/bends over backwards/stupid delcons. She’s just gotta fellate his deflated ego first.
So, if I understand it correctly, Turnbull’s NEG now contains:
So, a hefty of a kick in the balls for “the experts” who designed the original NEG.
Where to now for ‘certainty’ and the $550 cut to my electricity bill?
The Smartest Man in the Press Conference has turned the ball over to Goblin Shorten.
When you’ve got cancer suddenly herpes doesn’t look so bad.
Eagerly awaiting a post by LNP Insider.
‘I’m Back’ – Farage Returns to Frontline to Fight Establishment’s Brexit ‘Sell-Out’
Nigel Farage has announced his return to frontline politics with a campaign to defeat Theresa May’s “cowardly” Brexit plans stop a political elite who “think nothing of betraying the citizens of Britain”.
https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/08/18/im-back-farage-returns-to-frontline-to-fight-establishments-brexit-sell-out/
The fathead’s pride and stubbornness could actually be useful.
If he makes compromises and backs down sufficiently then the flaccid polyps in the party will be grateful he has given them a way out from making a stand.
It is like keeping water hot, but just shy of boiling. Mal drops the heat just enough and the whole foetid stew keeps going.
If he can’t back down enough, the very reluctant, but even more frightened, polyps may feel there is no way out of booting him.
Most important part of this entire dynamic is recognising that they are dreadful, weak, insipid, self-serving people who always want kind words from the same people they have nothing but contempt for.
Will do 😘😘
This Global Warming hoax is like one of those pit traps set to catch whatever falls in. How many of our political worthies have now been engulfed? Some have escaped only to become suckers again.
Pump him up a bit. That’s why it’s called a bl0w job.
Ha could be DG.
They have to blow him out of the water as I said. And they won’t. Team Lemming wiill follow him off the cliff. On the other hand it is interesting that Dutton didn’t flank him at that presser. If that was Turnbull’s move you can bet your bottom dollar Turmbull will need to be carried out. If Dutton instead had an excuse then you know it’s on.
Yup; the only reason I checked in today.
The Big Neg.
Their Andrews Nazgul occupying yarragrad just smashed turnbullites with the chicom panel giveaway.
A billion dollars to not generate electricity and not a blow landed on ’em.
Corruption in Australia, everyone has a share in the Great syndicate.
Comrades.
Will do 😘😘
Thanks Gab.
I don’t want have to post the following from now on every time a woman on the thread goes off:
Shots Fired!!!
Shorten should go to the GG and say he doesn’t believe Mao has the majority support of the House.
We all know this is true.
Victoriastani batt installers should be emerging from bankruptcy around now. Time to get some solar panel installer stickers, a new ute on HP and do it all again.
The thing is even if Turnbull will not present his legislation at this time it is still party policy according to him so in other words out electricity bills will continue to rise and they will rise further after the next election should Turnbull win because he’s more or less made it an election issue now, and they will rise should labour win as a matter of certainty.
Gender Confusion: A Tool of the Left
The Democratic Party has gone off the deep end in many more ways than just pushing socialism. One sign is the fanatical embrace of identity politics, which has become the hallmark of the Party of Obama (POO). Look at Vermont. There, the Democrats’ primary race for governor was won by Christine Hallquist.
What is unusual is that Hallquist calls himself a “transgender woman.” To put it more accurately and without any politically correct gloss, Hallquist is a male pretending to be a woman. His pretending isn’t all that convincing, as evidenced by this YouTube clip from Time magazine.
It’s worth a minute’s time to see Hallquist to connect a face and a voice to the name and see what the Democrats are pushing.
Yes, Hallquist is a man in spite of any superficial changes he has made to his appearance. The chromosomes of the cells in his body haven’t changed, and he can’t erase the fact that he fathered three children when he was known as David Hallquist. Now, it is one thing for an individual to assert himself to be a woman and to act the part. There are always oddities. However, it is something entirely different for a major political party to put forward such a confused person for a high-level position as governor of a state.
Does the primary win by Hallquist embarrass the Democrats? Not at all. Rather, it is celebrated within the party, a type of collective virtue-signaling.
All this could come across as comic relief, but it’s deadly serious stuff. The American mind is being stupefied. For example, right now all across the country, many young college students are reporting to their campuses to be trained as resident assistants or as sometimes called resident assistants (R.A.).
The duties of a resident assistant can be far-reaching. Part of an R.A.’s training includes being familiar with (and no doubt sensitive to) the various “gender” classifications the students may use. Even relatively small, respectable colleges use over 30 gender classifications. Over 30!
This is neither a mistake nor an anomaly. Russell Goldman of ABC News did a study of the various gender classifications used by Facebook (link no longer available). He identified 58 gender options at Facebook:
Good luck in figuring what’s what here. But this list can’t be wrong. It’s being used by Facebook, one of the newly minted Masters of the Cosmos.
Gender confusion is used as a tool by the left to detach America from common sense. Do that, and then control is easy. The Democratic Party’s nomination of Hallquist is but a symptom, the tip of the iceberg. Given what is going on outside the general public’s view, Hallquist’s nomination is not at all surprising. In fact, it’s a logical extension of years of left-wing indoctrination of the young.
Here, the left and its political arm, the Democratic Party, are like a nest of termites. In the dark, the termites eat away at the structure of a house. The average homeowner can be totally unaware of the rot growing every hour of every day under his feet – that is, until the once sturdy support beams have innards of sawdust, and the house has to be condemned.
The cancer of the left has rotted out public education, the media, entertainment, government, religious organizations, the relationship between men and women, and even sports. Everything the left touches, it degrades. The façades are there, but the substance is lacking. Examine the Democratic Party at the national level, and you won’t find a single redeeming feature to it – “zip, zero, nada,” as Rush would say. From matters of economics to morals to patriotism, and even to common sense, the Democrats are woefully wrong on all.
I sit here and contemplate the things the Democratic Party supports – open borders, socialism, anti-prosperity policies, government lawlessness, raw racial divisiveness, screwball candidates – and can’t imagine a blue wave in November. But then I hear a whispering in my other ear that reminds me of two things. One is the ongoing rot of our institutions by the left. So many come out of school year after year with a head fully of mush…and they vote. The second is the fact that twice, America elected Barack Hussein Obama to the presidency, and the most corrupt and loathsome person in modern politics, Hillary Rodham Clinton, came within a hair’s breadth of winning it in 2016. Frankly, all that still amazes me. It speaks not of the America I know.
So it is a delicate balance which way things will tip come November. Unless the left and its extension, the Democratic Party, are aggressively confronted on every issue, large and small, from the local level to the national – a Terminix treatment, if you will – America will share the fate of a termite-infested house. These insects have already made great headway in undermining our Republic. They must be stopped before it’s too late.
Turnbull wants to regulate it instead which is Labor’s policy. It means the Green-left can destroy Australia’s economy even faster, not having to argue a case in parliament for upping the RET.
The real problem for Turnbull is that the game’s up. The public were fooled for some time that renewables represented good policy with all of that “free energy” touted by the Turnbulls and Rudds of this world. It seemed a no-brainer to the man in the street. A no-brainer indeed. Some years down the track, with Australia having some of the highest energy prices in the world; our energy-intensive industries and the jobs with them closed down and gone to China, and all for no discernible benefit, the public is angry and vengeful.
The government’s best chance is to ditch Paris, the RET and any foolish notion of pumping water uphill; and immediately offer long term contracts for 24-7 dispatchable base load power. Such action is only possible with a new PM, so Turnbull must go.
Ubique – Turnbull is so clever that when he announced he wanted to regulate instead of legislate two more senators came out saying they reserve the right to oppose that legislation. So he actually increased the opposition within his party from 10 to 12 at least with that announcement. The way I understand it now is that he won’t present’ any legislation to Parliament at all even though he wants to keep it as policy. Meaning he still promising to increase prices and you’re right: we need a change of prime minister.
What’s happening with the presser people? Some of us are working and can’t watch it. I rely on the Cat commentary!
NO, NO,NO zyconoclast! Posting that sort of thing on this blog! Really! You ought to be ashamed!
It’s over Gabe and but you can watch a replay at that link that Diogenes posted. Basically Turnbull is not going to present any legislation but it remains party policy. I think that was the outcome.
What’s the betting those sitzpinklers stick with the cabinet created, and continue with every single one of the idiot socialist policies they inherited from labor? A split is the only possible option, or those remaining actual liberals deserve the same fate that awaits the rest of the rabble. Is anyone still actually giving these malfeasant, fraudulent cretins money? I would only leave a bag of flaming dogshit on their doorstep if it contained a bouncing betty.
Snowy 2 will save the day. Has it been declaimed with the usual excitement and exaltation as yet?
On my best behaviour, Stimpy. 😊
Breaking!
ABC reporting that LNP President Gary Spence has asked all Qld MPs to withdraw support for Mao!!!