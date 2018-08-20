Liberty Quote
The proper functions of a government fall into three broad categories, all of them involving the issues of physical force and the protection of men’s rights: the police, to protect men from criminals—the armed services, to protect men from foreign invaders—the law courts, to settle disputes among men according to objective laws.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- RobK on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Peter Campion on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- BrettW on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- Bruce in WA on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Steve trickler on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Anonandon on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- BrettW on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Spider on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- John Constantine: Great Safe Cow Cull
- Greg Chapman: Mornings with Jon
- Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Aust Taxpayers Cheap Energy Guarantee
- High Noon for Mal?
- Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- Updated – Why Malcolm Turnbull will be our longest-serving PM since Robert Menzies
- Lee Rhiannon and communism
- Wind &Other doing 3.5% of demand
- High Tax Bill and Low Energy Mal
- Message for Prime Minister Turnbull
- Statement – Result
- The Paris Agreement in pictures
- Road to a big Australia is in poor repair
- The death of democracy in Cambodia
- Peter Ridd on the reef
- Turnbull’s new approach to electricity: smoke and mirrors
- Open Forum: August 18, 2018
- Malcolm Turnbull dumps Paris agreement target
- Anning, inkblots, the Alinsky playbook and the Stockholm syndrome
- SOS from David Leyonhjelm
- Why Donald J Trump is the POTUS
- A positive story about both coal AND Donald Trump
- A whole new meaning to smashed avo
- The next phase
- The Jig Is Up
- Peter Swan AO: David Murray exposes decay of corporate board box-tickers
- Aretha Franklin 1942 – 2018
- That’s got to hurt …
- Mini Roundup
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
5 please.
Konbanwa
The bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 5
Put me down for 3, please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 5
Peter Campion 3
11 please Carpe.
Hi Carpe
Lucky 13 for me please
Thanks
Rhinestone studded jackpot assless chaps. I’ve never written that.
The Panel
John Marsden – Luvvie
Maxine Beneba Clarke – luvvie & professional victim
Sofie Laguna – Luvvie
Mohammed Ahmad – Leftist Luvvie & pro victim
Trent Dalton – Quasi luvvie
What a clusterFvk
May I have 22 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 5
Peter Campion 3
Cpt Seahawks 11
Westie Woman 13
This is what Hell will be like. No way I’m going near this.
May I have 22, please Carpe?
12, please, Carpe.
Don’t forget – also patent leather with tassels.
The kind of outfit that Bill Leak would have been proud to paint your portrait in.
You, not him
Although that would have been kind of funky.
You know you want to
It disgusts you, yet you are strangely drawn to it.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 5
Peter Campion 3
Cpt Seahawks 11
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 22
ZK2A 12
0 please. no way there will be any interruption to this luvvie fest
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 5
Peter Campion 3
Cpt Seahawks 11
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 22
ZK2A 12
A Reader 0
Gutsy play – could pay off.
Evening everyone.
53 please Carpe.
32 please, Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 5
Peter Campion 3
Cpt Seahawks 11
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 22
ZK2A 12
A Reader 0
Custard 53
Not even close. I’ve been to a couple of Western suburbs SJW lawyer dinner parties and know exactly what I’ll be missing. And to quote Maxwell Smart, “And loving it.”
Konbanwa Piitaa
ピーター
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 5
Peter Campion 3
Cpt Seahawks 11
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 22
ZK2A 12
A Reader 0
Custard 53
Mark A 32
I think the real count tonight will be how long til evil Trump is blamed for something
Konbanwa Ho Bu Biaa
Within 6 minutes & 45 seconds
17 please Carpe
Australian authors. Possibly worse than Australian rappers. What a third-rate, plagiarising dump this place has become. The great yartz leap forward has achieved its predictable outcome.
I’d say in the first question…not the first answer
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 5
Peter Campion 3
Cpt Seahawks 11
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 22
ZK2A 12
A Reader 0
Custard 53
Mark A 32
Rob K 17
It’s time troops
Suspend all belief, put your brain in neutral and;
lllleeetttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleeee
6 .45 you say Carpe ….. is Snowcone gunna do a 5 min intro ?
I’d even have a go at IL, in an echo chamber of empty vessels in furious agreement, what’s to interrupt? I’d back a big fat hairy nada.
Konbanwa Robu Ku
🙂
Coch head has first question sarcastically mentioning sudanese gangs in melbourneistan
You could cut the smug in that room with a knife.
It’s like entering an episode of South Park
Otherness is frightening when in gangs with weapons.
Mo is an arab muslim australian – mo is a bitter confused beta male.
Genetically compromised lebo is saying something.
DuttonSatan gets a gig at 9 minutes 30 seconds.
Mo has gone full retard on the victim card early – never go full retard early.
WOOO HOOOO … we got a new 666 …. Dutton 666
Black luvvie is terrified for DuttonSatan as PM, yeah, like things would change dickhead.
Dutton derangement disease.
Patient Zero.
Mo’s wives are front row I see
Old luvvie goes for TrumpSatan666 at 13 minutes 35 seconds
I thought it was a new age mailbox artwork.
My bad.
Black luvvie goes full black luvvie these people are pretty predictable at covering the usual leftist memes.
Did Sofie forget her hair hat?
A lot of colorized hair in the audience.
The Merkin is in for cleaning.
Livestream is paying up
The Merkin is in for cleaning.
Eeeeewwwww.
You heard about it all day because everyone had to have a turn at virtue signalling.
Mo is 32
mo is bald at 32
no wonder mo is pissed at the world
Do you think Mo practiced this speech.
mo likes yassy abduls magpie
mo hates racists, xenophobes, islamophobes and will take action
but he is peaceful.
no, really he is.
I’ve decided a dinner party of writers would be an absolute crushing bore.
Don’t blame me – you asked
Miss mr whippy van was treated like ISIS?
The depth of thought of the panel…..
Im beginning to understand the depth of the problem Australia is in.
These people are nuts
It’s official
They are so removed from reality – they are nuts
Sell all your stuff buy a 10 metre boat and head to either the pacific rim or Tahiti or SE Asia, run while you still can.
From Abbott to Trump to Anning to Dutton derangement and more.
It is becoming too much for them.
This is the worst Q&A in a long time.
Seeking truth in fiction? Sounds like Homer Simpson.
Commenter – A Reader is looking good so far in Interruption Lotto
FMD – what a circle jerk
A reader stumbles, oh no.
A lot of imagining things of people being hurt by conversations. Goodness me.
Sofie has spitfires for eyebrows.
Germaine Greer is like Fraser Anning?
It’s all so very hurtful.
FMD mo is really playing the victim card – he must be a hoot with restaurant conversation
Mo is sounding like Ali G .
mo is a serious asshat
he should be under police surveillance
Only came in half way but first bit that struck me was Mohammed’s view on the Tomoorow book. I think he called the invaders “illegal immigrants”. As one would no doubt refer to the Germans when they entered Poland and the Japanese on their holiday trip to Hawaii.
Oops ! Good one by Tony for pointing out Mo’s schoolmates celebrated 9/11.
sounds like South Park
No one clapped after that one
Dear God how many hair colours and bad ties can this group wear.
Mental Mo celebrates 9/11. No way mussies could have pulled that off without the deep state making it look like they did. It hurt them.
black luvvie jumps on the ‘cultural appropriation’ bandwagon
jeez the peanuts are predictable.
mo goes for ‘cultural appropriation ‘ too
What a bitter little bald man
Oh no. Privalage.
If you paint mo blue and put a white hat on him
he could be “Splodey Smurf”
Mo says only lebs can fix lebs problems.
What’s stopping them.
mo is a muzzie version of al sharpton
mo doesn’t like whitey
but he will take their cash though
Mo is defending his writers market share.
FMD.
Thats enough Woman of colour for one night. Good night.
Coloured woman makes sweeping generalizations of coloured women.
What is hand made tails?
From twatter
Harry Potter
The Handmaids tale already exists, it’s called Saudi Arabia
According to Mo the views of the majority, because they are white, don’t matter.
Not to worry though as he is teaching people.
Interesting that the show placed several Muslim ladies at the front.
Like moreton bay bugs , but with better presentation on the plate.
These people think we care what their “books” we’re about. Weird.
They were sponsored by the post office
Tilty head woman speaks a lot with her hands.
Does posting a letter into a Durka Durka get virtue points?
mo likes to write from a child’s perspective
Why is my mental alarm bell going ‘clang a lang’
Not sure, but i Furkin Derya.
Mo is trying to be profound, but he’s not.
mo spins off every leftist feminist meme
it’s official
he’s insane
Mo may be retarded.
I’ll start with a postcard of the dying reef.
Next week is in Mackay
ALP
Labour lite
PHON
KAP
Greens
numbers will be through the roof, book your seat early.
Worst Q&A since last year’s writers fest.
Interruptions came in at 4
Sorry Stackja and Peter Campion you were so close.
The prize jackpots to the black fishnet singlet
I’m done troops
Thanks for playing
Oh man the lefties are losing it! Great Qanda.
Oyasumi Nasai
‘S OK Carpe
Don’t have anywhere for arseless chaps to sit anyway…
Thanks Carpe. ‘Night all.