Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, August 20, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
115 Responses to Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018

  1. stackja
    #2794496, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Panellists: John Marsden, Author, Tomorrow, When the War Began; Maxine Beneba Clarke, Author, The Hate Race; Sofie Laguna, Author, The Choke; Michael Mohammed Ahmad, Author, The Lebs; and Trent Dalton, Author, Boy Swallows Universe.

    5 please.

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794503, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Konbanwa

    The bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 5

  3. Peter Campion
    #2794505, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Put me down for 3, please, Carpe.

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794506, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 5
    Peter Campion 3

  6. Westie Woman
    #2794509, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Hi Carpe

    Lucky 13 for me please
    Thanks

  7. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794511, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Rhinestone studded jackpot assless chaps. I’ve never written that.

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794513, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    The Panel

    John Marsden – Luvvie
    Maxine Beneba Clarke – luvvie & professional victim
    Sofie Laguna – Luvvie
    Mohammed Ahmad – Leftist Luvvie & pro victim
    Trent Dalton – Quasi luvvie

    What a clusterFvk

  9. Vic in Prossy
    #2794514, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    May I have 22 please, Carpe?

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794515, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 5
    Peter Campion 3
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Westie Woman 13

  11. H B Bear
    #2794516, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    This is what Hell will be like. No way I’m going near this.

  12. Vic in Prossy
    #2794517, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    May I have 22, please Carpe?

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2794518, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    12, please, Carpe.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794519, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Rhinestone studded jackpot assless chaps. I’ve never written that.

    Don’t forget – also patent leather with tassels.

    The kind of outfit that Bill Leak would have been proud to paint your portrait in.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794521, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    You, not him

    Although that would have been kind of funky.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794522, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    H B Bear
    #2794516, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    This is what Hell will be like. No way I’m going near this.

    You know you want to

    It disgusts you, yet you are strangely drawn to it.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794524, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 5
    Peter Campion 3
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Westie Woman 13
    Vic in Prossy 22
    ZK2A 12

  18. a reader
    #2794526, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    0 please. no way there will be any interruption to this luvvie fest

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794527, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 5
    Peter Campion 3
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Westie Woman 13
    Vic in Prossy 22
    ZK2A 12
    A Reader 0

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794528, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    a reader
    #2794526, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Gutsy play – could pay off.

  21. Peter Castieau
    #2794529, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Evening everyone.
    53 please Carpe.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794531, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 5
    Peter Campion 3
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Westie Woman 13
    Vic in Prossy 22
    ZK2A 12
    A Reader 0
    Custard 53

  24. H B Bear
    #2794533, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    It disgusts you, yet you are strangely drawn to it.

    Not even close. I’ve been to a couple of Western suburbs SJW lawyer dinner parties and know exactly what I’ll be missing. And to quote Maxwell Smart, “And loving it.”

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794535, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Peter Castieau
    #2794529, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Konbanwa Piitaa

    ピーター

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794536, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 5
    Peter Campion 3
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Westie Woman 13
    Vic in Prossy 22
    ZK2A 12
    A Reader 0
    Custard 53
    Mark A 32

  27. the not very bright Marcus
    #2794538, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    I think the real count tonight will be how long til evil Trump is blamed for something

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794539, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    H B Bear
    #2794533, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Konbanwa Ho Bu Biaa

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794540, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    I think the real count tonight will be how long til evil Trump is blamed for something

    Within 6 minutes & 45 seconds

  31. Habib
    #2794542, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Australian authors. Possibly worse than Australian rappers. What a third-rate, plagiarising dump this place has become. The great yartz leap forward has achieved its predictable outcome.

  32. a reader
    #2794543, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    I’d say in the first question…not the first answer

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794544, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 5
    Peter Campion 3
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Westie Woman 13
    Vic in Prossy 22
    ZK2A 12
    A Reader 0
    Custard 53
    Mark A 32
    Rob K 17

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794545, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    It’s time troops

    Suspend all belief, put your brain in neutral and;

    lllleeetttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleeee

  35. the not very bright Marcus
    #2794546, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    6 .45 you say Carpe ….. is Snowcone gunna do a 5 min intro ?

  36. Habib
    #2794547, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    I’d even have a go at IL, in an echo chamber of empty vessels in furious agreement, what’s to interrupt? I’d back a big fat hairy nada.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794548, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    RobK
    #2794541, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Konbanwa Robu Ku

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794550, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    6 .45 you say Carpe ….. is Snowcone gunna do a 5 min intro ?

    🙂

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794551, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Coch head has first question sarcastically mentioning sudanese gangs in melbourneistan

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794552, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    You could cut the smug in that room with a knife.

    It’s like entering an episode of South Park

  41. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794554, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Otherness is frightening when in gangs with weapons.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794555, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Mo is an arab muslim australian – mo is a bitter confused beta male.

  43. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794556, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Genetically compromised lebo is saying something.

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794557, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    DuttonSatan gets a gig at 9 minutes 30 seconds.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794558, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Mo has gone full retard on the victim card early – never go full retard early.

  46. the not very bright Marcus
    #2794559, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    WOOO HOOOO … we got a new 666 …. Dutton 666

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794560, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Black luvvie is terrified for DuttonSatan as PM, yeah, like things would change dickhead.

  48. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794561, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Dutton derangement disease.

  50. the not very bright Marcus
    #2794564, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Mo’s wives are front row I see

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794565, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Old luvvie goes for TrumpSatan666 at 13 minutes 35 seconds

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794566, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Mo’s wives are front row I see

    I thought it was a new age mailbox artwork.

    My bad.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794570, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Black luvvie goes full black luvvie these people are pretty predictable at covering the usual leftist memes.

  54. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794571, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Did Sofie forget her hair hat?

  55. RobK
    #2794572, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    A lot of colorized hair in the audience.

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794573, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Did Sofie forget her hair hat?

    The Merkin is in for cleaning.

  58. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794576, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    The Merkin is in for cleaning.

    Eeeeewwwww.

  59. Spider
    #2794577, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    You heard about it all day because everyone had to have a turn at virtue signalling.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794578, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Mo is 32

    mo is bald at 32

    no wonder mo is pissed at the world

  61. Spider
    #2794579, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Do you think Mo practiced this speech.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794580, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    mo likes yassy abduls magpie

    mo hates racists, xenophobes, islamophobes and will take action

    but he is peaceful.

    no, really he is.

  63. Spider
    #2794582, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    I’ve decided a dinner party of writers would be an absolute crushing bore.

  64. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794583, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Eeeeewwwww.

    Don’t blame me – you asked

  65. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794584, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Miss mr whippy van was treated like ISIS?

  66. RobK
    #2794585, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    The depth of thought of the panel…..
    Im beginning to understand the depth of the problem Australia is in.

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794588, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    These people are nuts

    It’s official

    They are so removed from reality – they are nuts

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794589, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    The depth of thought of the panel…..
    Im beginning to understand the depth of the problem Australia is in.

    Sell all your stuff buy a 10 metre boat and head to either the pacific rim or Tahiti or SE Asia, run while you still can.

  69. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794592, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    From Abbott to Trump to Anning to Dutton derangement and more.
    It is becoming too much for them.

  70. RobK
    #2794593, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    This is the worst Q&A in a long time.
    Seeking truth in fiction? Sounds like Homer Simpson.

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794594, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Commenter – A Reader is looking good so far in Interruption Lotto

    FMD – what a circle jerk

  72. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794595, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    A reader stumbles, oh no.

  73. RobK
    #2794596, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    A lot of imagining things of people being hurt by conversations. Goodness me.

  74. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794597, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Sofie has spitfires for eyebrows.

  75. RobK
    #2794598, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Germaine Greer is like Fraser Anning?
    It’s all so very hurtful.

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794601, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    FMD mo is really playing the victim card – he must be a hoot with restaurant conversation

  77. RobK
    #2794604, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Mo is sounding like Ali G .

  78. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794605, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    mo is a serious asshat

    he should be under police surveillance

  79. BrettW
    #2794607, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Only came in half way but first bit that struck me was Mohammed’s view on the Tomoorow book. I think he called the invaders “illegal immigrants”. As one would no doubt refer to the Germans when they entered Poland and the Japanese on their holiday trip to Hawaii.

    Oops ! Good one by Tony for pointing out Mo’s schoolmates celebrated 9/11.

  80. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794608, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Seeking truth in fiction? Sounds like Homer Simpson.

    sounds like South Park

  81. Anonandon
    #2794610, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    No one clapped after that one

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794612, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Dear God how many hair colours and bad ties can this group wear.

  83. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794613, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Mental Mo celebrates 9/11. No way mussies could have pulled that off without the deep state making it look like they did. It hurt them.

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794614, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    black luvvie jumps on the ‘cultural appropriation’ bandwagon

    jeez the peanuts are predictable.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794616, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    mo goes for ‘cultural appropriation ‘ too

    What a bitter little bald man

  87. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794620, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    If you paint mo blue and put a white hat on him

    he could be “Splodey Smurf”

  88. RobK
    #2794621, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Mo says only lebs can fix lebs problems.
    What’s stopping them.

  90. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794624, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    mo doesn’t like whitey

    but he will take their cash though

  91. RobK
    #2794625, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Mo is defending his writers market share.

  92. Spider
    #2794626, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    FMD.

    Thats enough Woman of colour for one night. Good night.

  93. RobK
    #2794627, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Coloured woman makes sweeping generalizations of coloured women.

  94. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794628, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    What is hand made tails?

  95. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794629, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    From twatter

    Harry Potter

    The Handmaids tale already exists, it’s called Saudi Arabia

  96. BrettW
    #2794630, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    According to Mo the views of the majority, because they are white, don’t matter.

    Not to worry though as he is teaching people.

    Interesting that the show placed several Muslim ladies at the front.

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794631, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    What is hand made tails?

    Like moreton bay bugs , but with better presentation on the plate.

  98. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794632, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    These people think we care what their “books” we’re about. Weird.

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794633, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Interesting that the show placed several Muslim ladies at the front.

    They were sponsored by the post office

  100. RobK
    #2794634, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Tilty head woman speaks a lot with her hands.

  101. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794635, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Does posting a letter into a Durka Durka get virtue points?

  102. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794636, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    mo likes to write from a child’s perspective

    Why is my mental alarm bell going ‘clang a lang’

  103. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794637, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Does posting a letter into a Durka Durka get virtue points?

    Not sure, but i Furkin Derya.

  104. RobK
    #2794638, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Mo is trying to be profound, but he’s not.

  105. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794639, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    mo spins off every leftist feminist meme

    it’s official

    he’s insane

  107. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794641, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    I’ll start with a postcard of the dying reef.

  108. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794642, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Next week is in Mackay

    ALP
    Labour lite
    PHON
    KAP
    Greens

    numbers will be through the roof, book your seat early.

  109. RobK
    #2794643, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Worst Q&A since last year’s writers fest.

  110. Carpe Jugulum
    #2794645, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Interruptions came in at 4

    Sorry Stackja and Peter Campion you were so close.

    The prize jackpots to the black fishnet singlet

  112. Cpt Seahawks
    #2794647, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Oh man the lefties are losing it! Great Qanda.

  114. Peter Campion
    #2794651, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    ‘S OK Carpe

    Don’t have anywhere for arseless chaps to sit anyway…

  115. RobK
    #2794652, posted on August 20, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Thanks Carpe. ‘Night all.

