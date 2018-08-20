Updated – Why Malcolm Turnbull will be our longest-serving PM since Robert Menzies

Thank you to Darren for reminding us of the wisdom, prescience and judgement of Fairfax opinion writers.

It was only November 2015 that that paragon of inner city latte intellect, Elizabeth Farrelly predicted that:

Malcolm – who like Beyonce is known universally by his first name – will be the longest-serving prime minister since Menzies. Possibly ever.

Oh and this:

But this is more than a prediction. It’s a judgment. Malcolm’s political longevity will be a Very Good Thing. Not because he’ll necessarily manage to repurpose the crazier cowboy fringes of the Coalition. But because – far more importantly – the explicitness of Malcolm’s intelligence makes it OK for us to be intelligent too

It’s a judgement. And people wonder why Fairfax had to be saved by an “entertainment company”.

Malcolm speaks to us not as a rabble of blithering chimps wanting their buttons pushed but as grownups, capable of considered argument, reasoned reflection and conscientious decision. For Australia, this is huge.

Really. Does he?

But for what it is worth, this is Spartacus’ prediction:

