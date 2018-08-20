Updated – Why Malcolm Turnbull will be our longest-serving PM since Robert Menzies

Thank you to Darren for reminding us of the wisdom, prescience and judgement of Fairfax opinion writers.
It was only November 2015 that that paragon of inner city latte intellect, Elizabeth Farrelly predicted that:
Malcolm – who like Beyonce is known universally by his first name – will be the longest-serving prime minister since Menzies. Possibly ever.
Oh and this:
But this is more than a prediction. It’s a judgment. Malcolm’s political longevity will be a Very Good Thing. Not because he’ll necessarily manage to repurpose the crazier cowboy fringes of the Coalition. But because – far more importantly – the explicitness of Malcolm’s intelligence makes it OK for us to be intelligent too
It’s a judgement. And people wonder why Fairfax had to be saved by an “entertainment company”.
Malcolm speaks to us not as a rabble of blithering chimps wanting their buttons pushed but as grownups, capable of considered argument, reasoned reflection and conscientious decision. For Australia, this is huge.
Really. Does he?
But for what it is worth, this is Spartacus’ prediction:
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com
She’s as good a predictor as Bandanna Man and the rest of what are humorously called ‘journalists’ at ‘Nine’.
Amazingly naive comments from Elizabeth Farrelly.
No understanding of the bitterness created in the conservative wing of the party at the illegitimate way Turnbull siezed power, based on faulty and trumped-up reasons.
No understanding at the dishonest behaviour of Turnbull suipporters in removing Abbott.
No understanding at Turnbulls political tin ear, and an almost total inability to read political issues.
Couple that with his Imperial arrogance, and the current situation was inevitable. Its a condemnation of the quality of coalition MPs that he lasted so long.
Malcolm – who like Beyonce is known universally by his first name…
He’s known as Maladroit around here.
Their turnbull actually leaked this item to her complete.
Just had to be printed under her name.
I still think he is referred to more by his surname, Trumble.
People like Farrelly are easily led. Real character is of little interest to them, and they attribute good traits to those with the message they want to hear.
These Clothes have no King.
MT said he had to replace TA so that Hastie would be elected. Hastie was elected MT said he was vindicated.
Hastie now not a favourite of MT?
I note that Michelle Grattan is still attempting to claim this is all about Abbott’s revenge.
Turnbull lost the Republic debate to Tony Abbott & cried crocodile tears of how ‘John Howard broke Australia’s heart’.
Turnbull was challenged by Hockey, but by happenstance – ultimately lost to Abbott.
Turnbull then plotted, within cabinet – to oust Abbott, resigning only when presenting his challenge.
Turnbull then sidelined Abbott – a proven war horse, leaving Abbott free to speak his mind from the back bench.
No matter how much I would personally like it – there is little chance that Abbott will challenge Turnbull, but I think we will appreciate his wisdom in a future Ministry, to another Leader.
The only people I have seen acting out of ‘revenge’ has been Turnbull (not to mention his previous form involving a moggie).
There are other grubs that deserve to be thrown in a chaff bag (Bishop, Pyne) but that would be for different reasons.
I can see more than a few journos who previously fawned over Turnbull having old articles dug up for the lols over the next few weeks.
Should be good fun.
Roger.
He is also known as Turdbull and Turncoat
Thank you to Darren for reminding us of the wisdom, prescience and judgement of Fairfax opinion writers
News Corp opinion piece writers are by far the most intelligent and balanced. Though Miranda Devine’s on-going support of Turnbull is concerning and just weird.
It is probably unfair to single out Barking Betty as a Fauxfacts (RIP) j’ismist. Even though she is about as accurate as Prof van Wrongselen and perpetual snoozer Rip Van Kelly at Teh Australian.
Elle, Miranda will swallow anything that Turnbull is offering.
Whomever the dickheads choose as the next leader better have studied Donald Trump’s performance, especially as it relates to the media.
The first strategic move has to be the intent to store 3 rejected bills for a trigger.
The first bill must be designed to rid the energy sector of regulations.
Nothing else matters.
It’s a projection of the Messiah complex from immature minds. They were the same about Rudd.
The Mal-Boosters of the Left need to take a reality check.
Their support for Mal is only outweighed by their absolute hatred for the AbbottBeast.
mh
#2793870, posted on August 20, 2018 at 9:36 am
Elle, Miranda will swallow anything that Turnbull is offering.
I saw what you did there!
I did too, Boambee John.
Naughty mh.
They look about the same age and cultural type so it’s probaly some sexual fantasy she is having.
The only reason Turnbull is in power is because the ABC and the media mounted a nasty and vitriolic campaign against Tony Abbott who couldn’t say or do anything without vicious articles being written. They supported the left leaning Turnbull all the way. If there is a change of Leadership if the person concerned is not willing to take on the media and especially the ABC in the same way that Trump has, then it is a lost cause. Who is capable of doing that?
And this is why Doc Evatt was our longest serving PM since Arthur Caldwell.
In your own mind.
Aided and abetted apparently by constant leaks supplied by Turnbull. Given that Turnbull gave Labor a copy of his latest energy policy before letting his own party see it indicates that nothing is beyond him.