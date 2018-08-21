A statement to pause and reflect on

In today’s AFR, published before the leadership spill this morning, Phil Coorey wrote:

Labor is now the undisputed free market party in Australian politics.

Once upon a time such a statement would have been laughable and Coorey ridiculed.

This is no longer the case. Such a statement now gives cause to pause and reflect. And for that, all Australians will pay the price.

