A statement to pause and reflect on

Posted on 11:45 am, August 21, 2018 by I am Spartacus

In today’s AFR, published before the leadership spill this morning, Phil Coorey wrote:

Labor is now the undisputed free market party in Australian politics.

Once upon a time such a statement would have been laughable and Coorey ridiculed.

This is no longer the case.  Such a statement now gives cause to pause and reflect.  And for that, all Australians will pay the price.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to A statement to pause and reflect on

  1. H B Bear
    #2795027, posted on August 21, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Labor is now the undisputed free market party in Australian politics.

    Gillard and the Liars took IR policy back to the 1970s and would have gone further if they could.

    The Waffleworth Coalition Team election winning machine will be a historical aberration, although I am not particularly hopeful. Electricity price caps are straight out of the Venestralian Emmanomics school of thought.

  2. H B Bear
    #2795029, posted on August 21, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Phabulous Phil should still be regarded as an object of ridicule, even if he is correct.

  3. H B Bear
    #2795038, posted on August 21, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    When Phabulous Phil sounds sane you know the world has gone insane. (Sorry Stimps.)

  4. C.L.
    #2795039, posted on August 21, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    It’s a boilerplate wedge troll vis-a-vis ‘climate policy’ but, no, he’s not correct.

  5. Empire 5:5
    #2795148, posted on August 21, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Labor is now the undisputed free market party in Australian politics.

    Nobody believes this because it is demonstrably untrue. There is no free market (major) party in Australia.

    Once again, Phil gets paid handsomely to lie and his corrupt incompetent editors allow this rank propaganda to be published as informed opinion.

    Now would be a good time to run a DM campaign to NEC and FXJ shareholders highlighting how the Fairfax Charter of Editorial Independence destroys shareholder value. The Scheme merger docs are due to be mailed very soon.

    Bring the pain.

  6. dover_beach
    #2795176, posted on August 21, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    It’s a boilerplate wedge troll vis-a-vis ‘climate policy’ but, no, he’s not correct.

    It’s flabbergasting how easily right-leaning people are trolled by nonsense like this.

  7. None
    #2795182, posted on August 21, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Labor. Free market? HAHAHAHA. They’re not even free to make their own policy or vote on their own policy the way they see fit. HAHAHA

  8. stackja
    #2795185, posted on August 21, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    TURC showed fair market?

  9. Tel
    #2795192, posted on August 21, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Labor is now the undisputed free market party in Australian politics.

    Let’s wait until the CFMEU gives their official approval before we run with that.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.