A statement to pause and reflect on

In today’s AFR, published before the leadership spill this morning, Phil Coorey wrote:
Labor is now the undisputed free market party in Australian politics.
Once upon a time such a statement would have been laughable and Coorey ridiculed.
This is no longer the case. Such a statement now gives cause to pause and reflect. And for that, all Australians will pay the price.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com
Gillard and the Liars took IR policy back to the 1970s and would have gone further if they could.
The Waffleworth Coalition Team election winning machine will be a historical aberration, although I am not particularly hopeful. Electricity price caps are straight out of the Venestralian Emmanomics school of thought.
Phabulous Phil should still be regarded as an object of ridicule, even if he is correct.
When Phabulous Phil sounds sane you know the world has gone insane. (Sorry Stimps.)
It’s a boilerplate wedge troll vis-a-vis ‘climate policy’ but, no, he’s not correct.
Nobody believes this because it is demonstrably untrue. There is no free market (major) party in Australia.
Once again, Phil gets paid handsomely to lie and his corrupt incompetent editors allow this rank propaganda to be published as informed opinion.
Now would be a good time to run a DM campaign to NEC and FXJ shareholders highlighting how the Fairfax Charter of Editorial Independence destroys shareholder value. The Scheme merger docs are due to be mailed very soon.
Bring the pain.
It’s flabbergasting how easily right-leaning people are trolled by nonsense like this.
Labor. Free market? HAHAHAHA. They’re not even free to make their own policy or vote on their own policy the way they see fit. HAHAHA
TURC showed fair market?
Let’s wait until the CFMEU gives their official approval before we run with that.