Another statement to pause and reflect on

Posted on 12:26 pm, August 21, 2018 by I am Spartacus

Following on Mark Kenny’s article in the other part of the Fairfax stable, SMH/AGE, was the following comment in the comments section from someone called Malcolm in the Muddle:

To repeat … Now, after 5 long years, we can return to sensible government!

And another statement to pause and reflect on.

5 Responses to Another statement to pause and reflect on

  1. H B Bear
    #2795065, posted on August 21, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Any j’ismist reporting Twitter comment as news should be hung by their testicles until dead.

  2. bemused
    #2795124, posted on August 21, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Turnbull reminds me of Lord Farquaad from Shrek.

  3. The BigBlueCat
    #2795125, posted on August 21, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    I must have missed something … was it TA who put his name up for the leadership ballot? Or was it Dutton?

    Media has a bad case of Abbot Derangement Syndrome …..

  4. bemused
    #2795161, posted on August 21, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    They fear Tony Abbott and a potential return. His return could be somewhat akin to John Howard returning after being in the wilderness for many years. They don’t want that.

  5. Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld
    #2795188, posted on August 21, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    The left wouldn’t want their Prime Minister removed would they? Hey Malcolm in the middle if you see this, it was Malcolm and Julie who did the white-anting, Abbott has made some very shrewd comments over the past while. As usual the Abbott,Abbott,Abbott brigade are at it again. If you can see this; Abbott is not spelled Dutton by the way. Loser!

