Following on Mark Kenny’s article in the other part of the Fairfax stable, SMH/AGE, was the following comment in the comments section from someone called Malcolm in the Muddle:
To repeat … Now, after 5 long years, we can return to sensible government!
And another statement to pause and reflect on.
Any j’ismist reporting Twitter comment as news should be hung by their testicles until dead.
Turnbull reminds me of Lord Farquaad from Shrek.
I must have missed something … was it TA who put his name up for the leadership ballot? Or was it Dutton?
Media has a bad case of Abbot Derangement Syndrome …..
They fear Tony Abbott and a potential return. His return could be somewhat akin to John Howard returning after being in the wilderness for many years. They don’t want that.
The left wouldn’t want their Prime Minister removed would they? Hey Malcolm in the middle if you see this, it was Malcolm and Julie who did the white-anting, Abbott has made some very shrewd comments over the past while. As usual the Abbott,Abbott,Abbott brigade are at it again. If you can see this; Abbott is not spelled Dutton by the way. Loser!