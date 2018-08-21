Peter Dutton challenges Malcolm Turnbull for leadership

It’s on.
Liberal leadership declared vacant
9:14AMGREG BROWN
PoliticsNow: Malcolm Turnbull has declared the leadership of the Liberal Party vacant in this morning’s partyroom meeting.
UPDATE: Malcolm Turnbull wins partyroom ballot against Peter Dutton 48 – 35
Dutton can’t possibly win this can he??
You need a sturdy knife to dislodge a limpet from his favourite rock.
If only the party room had recognised the obvious incompetence a year ago.
Dutton has a head for radio. He looks like the love child of Paul Keaton and Voldemort and sounds like a moron. Even so, still a better option than Mal who will probably resign from the Libs if he loses and cross the floor to sit with Labor out of spite.
The best result would be for Malcolm to retain the leadership.
That way the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party can be annihilated at the next election.
The leadership has been vacant since Tony Abbott was Prime Minister.
Lord Waffleoff will lose and promptly resign his seat, then go back to the mansion and pontificate the marvelous power usage that he enjoys with his own solar panels and wind turbine…..sorry, that’s for everyone else, I forgot.
Turnbull survives! Baldrick +1001
At last!thought the career muppets would never get rid of the white ant in maggot ,at least if Dutton loses it is a Monty that the liberals wo]ill be destroyed in the next election . There is still time to save us from the corrupt union mafia clowns and redirect us to Make Australia Great Again.
Thumping win to Shorten.
Turnbull survives round 1. Will be knocked out in round 2 in a few weeks or months.
On one hand I hope Dutton takes it and makes Tony his deputy.
On the other i hope they give it to Bishop so they totally destroy the lieberal party and force it right.
All you need is a sturdy hammer or rock to crush it and then wipe away the spineless residue.
But bring it on, it will be the only way to save the Liberal Party, Turnbull will ensure a major defeat, but a change may indeed bring great rewards.
You can’t compare this to Rudd/Gillard/Rudd, as the issues at hand are completely different. This is about the entire philosophy of the Liberal Party, that which it’s supposed to stand for and that which Turnbull has utterly trashed.
How many have said they’ll vote for anything but a Liberal Party led by Turnbull and truly meant it? It’s a not just a crescendo, it’s a cry that’s growing every day Turnbull is PM.
How to try and focus at work today! Phone at side, taking sneaky peaks.
Turnbull won – Dutton 35 votes, TB the rest.
So Malcolm is doing a John Gorton!
When John Gorton did it,it didn’t end well for him.
People don’t vote for baldies.
Look at Billy McMahon.
John Gorton issued a casting vote against himself. Can’t see Turnbull doing that.
Is it over already?
Lord Wafffleworth it is. Next stop the electoral cliff.
48 to 35 in Turnbull’s favour
Great result, the Liberal Party’s slow and painful death is assured.
Any chance of a recount
It’s not like Turnbull will re-invent himself overnight as a proper leader. He’s dead meat swinging in the breeze. The only question remaining is whether he lasts long enough to utterly destroy the Liberal Party at the next election.
Queensland will get behind Dutton. I expect Abbott was hoping for a strong vote for Dutton, but not that strong.
Every single media commentator on the left is currently attributing this ‘challenge’ is as a result of Abbott seeking revenge.
They are still so afraid of him, that they have to invent his actions – whilst blithely ignoring Malcolm’s.
Peter Dutton has resigned from the front bench
The 35 should immediately become independents or join the Australian Conservatives.
There are no parties and no Prime minister in our constitution.
To stay in the party means they are traitors to their own electorates.
I do not excuse Tony Abbott or Dutton or any of those fighting Turnbull as long as they are in the party.
If you don’t like the direction of the party and you can’t change it, yet still stay in it, you are no better than the others.
Bolt rubs it in:
Dutton now has more time to get the numbers. Easy to do in three weeks.
Has worked out pretty well for Turnbull.
Now they can appoint an open borders loon for the dying days of his failed Government. Shorten can then crank the arrivals up to about 2 or 3 million a year
The back bench is definitely where the quality is …
Just watch the people smuggling industry and their reaction to this. I bet they are going to try it on!
Cmon PD! I’ve got $500 @ 3/1 on you, baldy!
We’ll see him back soon. Go you good thing!
Turnbull’s margin is 7 MP’s or senators-the number needed to change their minds.
Yes, there is no place for them in Turnbull’s Coalition Team.
Speak to Cory, and make Australian Conservatives a viable alternative.
If Turnbull had been rolled, surely he would have quit – he is by absolutely no reckoning a strong man. Conniving, yes – the standard substitute for ambitious but weak men.
Given the one seat majority that would have precipitated an election, wouldn’t it?
I suspect there are more than a few wets who know they would not be getting back in.
And screw Australia.
35, hey.
But the Ninefax and ABC commentariat have been saying it’s just a small band of Abbott guerrillas.
THIRTY-FIVE.
Why do you hate the Australian Conservatives so much?
Cripple Fight!
First round goes to Timmy Turnbull.
Who will challenge next to fight over the decaying carcass of Australia?
Stay tuned for the next round of Cripple Fight! (now with extra NDIS funding)
Get yer hot buttered popcorn here!
This is the first sign that Turnbull isn’t entirely stupid. Forcing the Dutton camp to put up or shut up wthout further delay probably stopped them from lobbying the potential converts.
I agree with Infidel Tiger. Thumping win to Shorten.
As Tel said. Knife. Rock. Whatever it takes. Malcolm has to go.
Wonder who the next immigration minister will be?
You got me on that one.
It was a stupid statement on my part, and I am ashamed.
Nah that now gives Dutton time to work his electorate and also work the numbers and challenge him when Newspoll hits 40 straight losses which is about three weeks time.
The 48. All it needs is Benny Hill music.
Haha! The backbench turkeys just voted for Christmas. But buyer’s remorse will take another five weeks. According to Ray Hadley, the next Newspoll isn’t due for release until the last week of September, which means the next leadership vote probably won’t be until the first week of October — a fine time for the Malingerer to announce his ambition to outlast Abbott and destroy the party has been achieved.
Haha Dutton is now 2.55 for being Liberal leader at the Federal election. His odds improved with that loss.
How about we hastily nominate Hastie … Good looking military bloke (am I allowed to say bloke ?)
So, Wile E. Trumble has fallen off the cliff, but survived.
Should we tell him about the large ACME anvil?
Tom, I am fairly certain the next Newspoll is out Sunday night. Steve Price was talking about it last night.
No Hastie would do a good job. We need someone in immigration who is as big a dud as Turnbull just to show how good Peter Dutton was. M. Payne would fit the position or Kelly O.
I was surprised ABC Perth admitted 35 votes was a “deadly number.” Then I was unsurprised Hewson came on and said it was all Abbott666 and egotism, wrecking ball and careerism at play (he was talking about Abbott but was quite surprised he could see how this applied to Mao).
None of them, though, thought this was over by a long way.
Absolutely agree about Hastie, Marcus. Young, good looking, not a smarmy opportunist, and voters are fed up with the same old faces.
He could be surrounded with experience in the cabinet. It would be a breath of fresh air.
Shorten wouldn’t stand a chance. He would against Dutton.
Oh and Hewson also says Mao hasn’t communicated his policy positions very well which also raised two points in my mind:
1) He IS the GREAT communicator so Hewson must be wrong;
2) It’s tough to argue ALP Policy lines as Leader of the Libs,
If Dutton had won what would that make him, the sixth PM in a decade?
This is what it has come to in Australia as absolutely no one knows anything about poitics, least of all those who are involved on a professional level, no ideas, no coherent policies, just endless “leadership challenges”.
These people have no idea what they are doing and should all be sacked.
We should get rid of compulsory voting so that only ten people cast a ballot and our public servants can see just how little any of us care about their circus.
Thanks, mh.
It never stopped Howard or Abbot who both ran either as left wing or even further left governments than Labor.
Conservatives have waaaayyy bigger issues than who leads them.
Tom, someone in the media will have to confirm that soon, as it is so important.
May have been why Turnbull went to the spill today, after seeing what was in the Ipsos poll. Not a bad move, except his vote wasn’t strong enough.
Well no lingering death then, that’s that fraudulent abomination fucked for good. Call an election and get it over with. They deserve all they get, as does a substantial part of the population of this shithole. For the rest, bury or export your assets, stock up on necessities, ammo and gensets. Shit’s about to get real.
Turnover in PMs. Egos. RGR/MT. And the MSM obsession on presidential style of leadership.
Well at least that is something Hewson might know something about. Let’s ask the man who lost the unlosable election about politics. I’m guessing the ALPBC speed-dial?
So, dead in the water, going down at the stern.
Shorten is tumescent, barely able to walk for his political woodie; two weeks ago firmly in Albanese’s cross-hairs – now the most Prime Ministerial thing in Canberra.
It also means that that flatulent fop has a margin of seven invertebrates, not exactly a ringing endorsement or position of strength/authority. This rabble will probably limp on for another twelve months before really starting to decompose. What sort of cretin would continue to fund them, besides their mortally wounded “leader”?
Stalin didn’t like challengers.
Hayakian think tanks get a mention. Discuss.
http://www.abc.net.au/religion/articles/2018/08/20/4885949.htm
He would be surrounded by taipans, brambles, discarded shopping trollies and dog turds.
Australia hasn’t learned enough from the RGRAT years to avoid the Shorten Pineapple Experience.
That would be a good name for a band. Or maybe a concept album.
Shorten Watermelon Experience?