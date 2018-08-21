Peter Dutton challenges Malcolm Turnbull for leadership

Posted on 9:21 am, August 21, 2018 by Steve Kates

It’s on.

Liberal leadership declared vacant

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (left) and Member for Dickson Peter Dutton

9:14AMGREG BROWN

PoliticsNow: Malcolm Turnbull has declared the leadership of the Liberal Party vacant in this morning’s partyroom meeting.

UPDATE: Malcolm Turnbull wins partyroom ballot against Peter Dutton 48 – 35

72 Responses to Peter Dutton challenges Malcolm Turnbull for leadership

  1. Fisky
    #2794831, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Dutton can’t possibly win this can he??

  2. Tel
    #2794838, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:25 am

    You need a sturdy knife to dislodge a limpet from his favourite rock.

  3. Karabar
    #2794841, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:27 am

    If only the party room had recognised the obvious incompetence a year ago.

  4. Nathan
    #2794845, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Dutton has a head for radio. He looks like the love child of Paul Keaton and Voldemort and sounds like a moron. Even so, still a better option than Mal who will probably resign from the Libs if he loses and cross the floor to sit with Labor out of spite.

  5. Baldrick
    #2794847, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:29 am

    The best result would be for Malcolm to retain the leadership.

    That way the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party can be annihilated at the next election.

  6. Ubique
    #2794848, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:29 am

    The leadership has been vacant since Tony Abbott was Prime Minister.

  7. Fibro
    #2794856, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Lord Waffleoff will lose and promptly resign his seat, then go back to the mansion and pontificate the marvelous power usage that he enjoys with his own solar panels and wind turbine…..sorry, that’s for everyone else, I forgot.

  8. areff
    #2794861, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Turnbull survives! Baldrick +1001

  9. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2794864, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:36 am

    At last!thought the career muppets would never get rid of the white ant in maggot ,at least if Dutton loses it is a Monty that the liberals wo]ill be destroyed in the next election . There is still time to save us from the corrupt union mafia clowns and redirect us to Make Australia Great Again.

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #2794865, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Thumping win to Shorten.

  11. Graham
    #2794866, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Turnbull survives round 1. Will be knocked out in round 2 in a few weeks or months.

  12. V_maet
    #2794868, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:37 am

    On one hand I hope Dutton takes it and makes Tony his deputy.

    On the other i hope they give it to Bishop so they totally destroy the lieberal party and force it right.

  13. bemused
    #2794870, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:37 am

    You need a sturdy knife to dislodge a limpet from his favourite rock.

    All you need is a sturdy hammer or rock to crush it and then wipe away the spineless residue.

    But bring it on, it will be the only way to save the Liberal Party, Turnbull will ensure a major defeat, but a change may indeed bring great rewards.

    You can’t compare this to Rudd/Gillard/Rudd, as the issues at hand are completely different. This is about the entire philosophy of the Liberal Party, that which it’s supposed to stand for and that which Turnbull has utterly trashed.

    How many have said they’ll vote for anything but a Liberal Party led by Turnbull and truly meant it? It’s a not just a crescendo, it’s a cry that’s growing every day Turnbull is PM.

  14. Elle
    #2794871, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:38 am

    How to try and focus at work today! Phone at side, taking sneaky peaks.

  15. Louis Hissink
    #2794873, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Turnbull won – Dutton 35 votes, TB the rest.

  16. sabena
    #2794875, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:39 am

    So Malcolm is doing a John Gorton!
    When John Gorton did it,it didn’t end well for him.

  17. Nob
    #2794881, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:41 am

    People don’t vote for baldies.
    Look at Billy McMahon.

  18. Ubique
    #2794883, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:42 am

    John Gorton issued a casting vote against himself. Can’t see Turnbull doing that.

  20. H B Bear
    #2794887, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Lord Wafffleworth it is. Next stop the electoral cliff.

  21. Louis Hissink
    #2794889, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:43 am

    48 to 35 in Turnbull’s favour

  22. harrys on the boat
    #2794892, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Great result, the Liberal Party’s slow and painful death is assured.

  23. Jo Smyth
    #2794895, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Any chance of a recount

  24. Ubique
    #2794897, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:46 am

    It’s not like Turnbull will re-invent himself overnight as a proper leader. He’s dead meat swinging in the breeze. The only question remaining is whether he lasts long enough to utterly destroy the Liberal Party at the next election.

  25. mh
    #2794901, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Queensland will get behind Dutton. I expect Abbott was hoping for a strong vote for Dutton, but not that strong.

  26. a happy little debunker
    #2794903, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Every single media commentator on the left is currently attributing this ‘challenge’ is as a result of Abbott seeking revenge.

    They are still so afraid of him, that they have to invent his actions – whilst blithely ignoring Malcolm’s.

  27. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2794904, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Peter Dutton has resigned from the front bench

  28. struth
    #2794907, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:51 am

    The 35 should immediately become independents or join the Australian Conservatives.

    There are no parties and no Prime minister in our constitution.

    To stay in the party means they are traitors to their own electorates.

    I do not excuse Tony Abbott or Dutton or any of those fighting Turnbull as long as they are in the party.
    If you don’t like the direction of the party and you can’t change it, yet still stay in it, you are no better than the others.

  29. None
    #2794909, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Bolt rubs it in:

    Turnbull’s margin of victory is smaller than Tony Abbott had when he also called on a vote as leader – his “empty chair” vote. Abbott won by 61 to 39.

    Dutton now has more time to get the numbers. Easy to do in three weeks.

  30. Infidel Tiger
    #2794913, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Has worked out pretty well for Turnbull.

    Now they can appoint an open borders loon for the dying days of his failed Government. Shorten can then crank the arrivals up to about 2 or 3 million a year

  31. politichix
    #2794915, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:53 am

    The back bench is definitely where the quality is …

  32. Fisky
    #2794918, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Just watch the people smuggling industry and their reaction to this. I bet they are going to try it on!

  33. Tailgunner
    #2794920, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Cmon PD! I’ve got $500 @ 3/1 on you, baldy!
    We’ll see him back soon. Go you good thing!

  34. sabena
    #2794923, posted on August 21, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Turnbull’s margin is 7 MP’s or senators-the number needed to change their minds.

  35. A Lurker
    #2794934, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:02 am

    The 35 should immediately become independents or join the Australian Conservatives.

    Yes, there is no place for them in Turnbull’s Coalition Team.
    Speak to Cory, and make Australian Conservatives a viable alternative.

  36. Mother Lode
    #2794943, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:06 am

    If Turnbull had been rolled, surely he would have quit – he is by absolutely no reckoning a strong man. Conniving, yes – the standard substitute for ambitious but weak men.

    Given the one seat majority that would have precipitated an election, wouldn’t it?

    I suspect there are more than a few wets who know they would not be getting back in.

    And screw Australia.

  37. C.L.
    #2794947, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:09 am

    35, hey.
    But the Ninefax and ABC commentariat have been saying it’s just a small band of Abbott guerrillas.
    THIRTY-FIVE.

  38. Snoopy
    #2794948, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:09 am

    The 35 should immediately become independents or join the Australian Conservatives.

    Why do you hate the Australian Conservatives so much?

  39. Mr Rusty
    #2794950, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Cripple Fight!

    First round goes to Timmy Turnbull.

    Who will challenge next to fight over the decaying carcass of Australia?

    Stay tuned for the next round of Cripple Fight! (now with extra NDIS funding)

  40. Confused Old Misfit
    #2794954, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Get yer hot buttered popcorn here!

  41. Mique
    #2794956, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:16 am

    This is the first sign that Turnbull isn’t entirely stupid. Forcing the Dutton camp to put up or shut up wthout further delay probably stopped them from lobbying the potential converts.

    I agree with Infidel Tiger. Thumping win to Shorten.

  42. None
    #2794958, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:18 am

    As Tel said. Knife. Rock. Whatever it takes. Malcolm has to go.

  43. Jo Smyth
    #2794959, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Wonder who the next immigration minister will be?

  44. struth
    #2794960, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Why do you hate the Australian Conservatives so much?

    You got me on that one.

    It was a stupid statement on my part, and I am ashamed.

  45. None
    #2794961, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:19 am

    This is the first sign that Turnbull isn’t entirely stupid. Forcing the Dutton camp to put up or shut up wthout further delay probably stopped them from lobbying the potential converts.

    I agree with Infidel Tiger. Thumping win to Shorten.

    Nah that now gives Dutton time to work his electorate and also work the numbers and challenge him when Newspoll hits 40 straight losses which is about three weeks time.

  46. calli
    #2794962, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:20 am

    The 48. All it needs is Benny Hill music.

  47. Tom
    #2794963, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Haha! The backbench turkeys just voted for Christmas. But buyer’s remorse will take another five weeks. According to Ray Hadley, the next Newspoll isn’t due for release until the last week of September, which means the next leadership vote probably won’t be until the first week of October — a fine time for the Malingerer to announce his ambition to outlast Abbott and destroy the party has been achieved.

  48. None
    #2794964, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Haha Dutton is now 2.55 for being Liberal leader at the Federal election. His odds improved with that loss.

  49. the not very bright Marcus
    #2794965, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:23 am

    How about we hastily nominate Hastie … Good looking military bloke (am I allowed to say bloke ?)

  50. incoherent rambler
    #2794967, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:24 am

    So, Wile E. Trumble has fallen off the cliff, but survived.
    Should we tell him about the large ACME anvil?

  51. mh
    #2794974, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Tom, I am fairly certain the next Newspoll is out Sunday night. Steve Price was talking about it last night.

  52. Jo Smyth
    #2794975, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:30 am

    No Hastie would do a good job. We need someone in immigration who is as big a dud as Turnbull just to show how good Peter Dutton was. M. Payne would fit the position or Kelly O.

  53. Lysander
    #2794976, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I was surprised ABC Perth admitted 35 votes was a “deadly number.” Then I was unsurprised Hewson came on and said it was all Abbott666 and egotism, wrecking ball and careerism at play (he was talking about Abbott but was quite surprised he could see how this applied to Mao).

    None of them, though, thought this was over by a long way.

  54. max
    #2794977, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Absolutely agree about Hastie, Marcus. Young, good looking, not a smarmy opportunist, and voters are fed up with the same old faces.

    He could be surrounded with experience in the cabinet. It would be a breath of fresh air.

    Shorten wouldn’t stand a chance. He would against Dutton.

  55. Lysander
    #2794980, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Oh and Hewson also says Mao hasn’t communicated his policy positions very well which also raised two points in my mind:

    1) He IS the GREAT communicator so Hewson must be wrong;
    2) It’s tough to argue ALP Policy lines as Leader of the Libs,

  56. stackja
    #2794984, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Turnbull survives leadership challenge
    Sheradyn Holderhead and Sharri Markson, The Daily Telegraph
    7 minutes ago
    Subscriber only

    MALCOLM Turnbull has seen off a leadership challenge from Peter Dutton, securing 48 votes to 35.

    But the strong show of support for the Queenslander shows this leadership tension is not over yet. The leadership of the Liberal Party was declared vacant at a tense party room meeting this morning.

    Mr Dutton is understood to be considering the offer from Mr Turnbull to remain as Home Affairs minister.

    One insider described his position as “fluid”, meaning his resignation from Cabinet is not locked-in.

  57. stackja
    #2794985, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Commentators said the 35 votes garnered by Mr Dutton represented a substantial vote against the PM with many saying had been mortally wounded.

    In a troubling result from the Prime Minister, Mr Dutton secured support from more than 40 per cent of the party room.

  58. Iampeter
    #2794986, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:42 am

    If Dutton had won what would that make him, the sixth PM in a decade?
    This is what it has come to in Australia as absolutely no one knows anything about poitics, least of all those who are involved on a professional level, no ideas, no coherent policies, just endless “leadership challenges”.
    These people have no idea what they are doing and should all be sacked.
    We should get rid of compulsory voting so that only ten people cast a ballot and our public servants can see just how little any of us care about their circus.

  59. Tom
    #2794987, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:43 am

    I am fairly certain the next Newspoll is out Sunday night.

    Thanks, mh.

  60. stackja
    #2794988, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Comparing that with past leadership spills, Julia Gillard won her first challenge from Kevin Rudd who was only about to collect support from about 30 per cent of his colleagues. Ms Gillard was defeated in the second spill.

    On similar numbers to Turnbull versus Dutton, Bob Hawke won his first ballot with 60 per cent of the vote to lose the second challenge.

  61. Iampeter
    #2794990, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:47 am

    2) It’s tough to argue ALP Policy lines as Leader of the Libs

    It never stopped Howard or Abbot who both ran either as left wing or even further left governments than Labor.

    Conservatives have waaaayyy bigger issues than who leads them.

  62. mh
    #2794991, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Tom, someone in the media will have to confirm that soon, as it is so important.

    May have been why Turnbull went to the spill today, after seeing what was in the Ipsos poll. Not a bad move, except his vote wasn’t strong enough.

  63. Habib
    #2794992, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Well no lingering death then, that’s that fraudulent abomination fucked for good. Call an election and get it over with. They deserve all they get, as does a substantial part of the population of this shithole. For the rest, bury or export your assets, stock up on necessities, ammo and gensets. Shit’s about to get real.

  64. stackja
    #2794993, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Turnover in PMs. Egos. RGR/MT. And the MSM obsession on presidential style of leadership.

  65. H B Bear
    #2794994, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Oh and Hewson also says Mao hasn’t communicated his policy positions very well …

    Well at least that is something Hewson might know something about. Let’s ask the man who lost the unlosable election about politics. I’m guessing the ALPBC speed-dial?

  66. Dr Faustus
    #2794995, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:50 am

    So, dead in the water, going down at the stern.

    Shorten is tumescent, barely able to walk for his political woodie; two weeks ago firmly in Albanese’s cross-hairs – now the most Prime Ministerial thing in Canberra.

  67. Habib
    #2794996, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:51 am

    It also means that that flatulent fop has a margin of seven invertebrates, not exactly a ringing endorsement or position of strength/authority. This rabble will probably limp on for another twelve months before really starting to decompose. What sort of cretin would continue to fund them, besides their mortally wounded “leader”?

  68. stackja
    #2794997, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Trotsky was assassinated in Mexico City by Ramón Mercader, a Spanish-born NKVD agent. On 20 August 1940, Mercader attacked Trotsky with an ice axe and Trotsky died the next day in a hospital.

    Stalin didn’t like challengers.

  70. Dr Faustus
    #2795000, posted on August 21, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Absolutely agree about Hastie, Marcus. Young, good looking, not a smarmy opportunist, and voters are fed up with the same old faces.

    He could be surrounded with experience in the cabinet.

    He would be surrounded by taipans, brambles, discarded shopping trollies and dog turds.
    Australia hasn’t learned enough from the RGRAT years to avoid the Shorten Pineapple Experience.

  71. H B Bear
    #2795003, posted on August 21, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Shorten Pineapple Experience.

    That would be a good name for a band. Or maybe a concept album.

  72. stackja
    #2795005, posted on August 21, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Shorten Watermelon Experience?

