The Tribe Has Spoken

It’s no wonder that this current Australian Government cannot get its foreign policy settings with China correct; they seem to have no understanding of the basics of Chinese numerology. As Spartacus has previously written, the number 4 is bad luck in Chinese and the number 444 is particularly bad.

So let’s get to the details. It looks and smells like Prime Minister Turnbull might be deposed any day now. Now as Spartacus has previously disclosed, he is not a member of any political party, but Spartacus does not believe that the Parliamentary Liberal party (or any parliamentary party) should remove a Prime Minister. That job should be left to either the population as part of a general election or at the very least to the general party membership. The Parliamentary party has long surrendered its authority to appoint and remove leaders by virtue of not supervising or “nudging” their current and prior leader.

(As an aside, the appointment of a parliamentary leader by the party membership is an idea long advocated by John Ruddick but recently co-oped and claimed by others. Ruddick is soon to publish a book on this subject and the reform of the Liberal Party).

But no matter what happens to Prime Minister Turnbull, there are 2 people in Turnbull’s Cabinet who should resign immediately and start planning for their post politics career. Those 2 people are Josh Frydenberg and Julie Bishop.

Julie Bishop, the Minister for Fashion Shows and First Class travel has been the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party to 4, count them, 4 Liberal leaders:

Brendan Nelson Malcolm Turnbull 1 Tony Abbott Malcolm Turnbull 2

She has failed ever single time to perform the duty of a deputy. Where is the current DEPUTY Leader of the Liberal Party? What is her view on the NEG? What is her view on the current political turmoil. Not a peep. Perhaps she has read the tea leaves an is already filling in an application for a role with the Clinton Global Initiative.

John Frydenberg, Minister for Surreptitious Carbon Taxes also has to go. The NEG is his second attempt to sneak through a carbon tax by another name; the previous effort being his Energy Intensity Scheme. Couple these two stuff ups with his $444 million (note the number) Barrier Reef boondoggle with is abject failure as Deregulation Minister to achieve any real deregulation. Not again the magic and bad luck number 4:

No substantive deregulation as deregulation minister Hidden Carbon tax 1 – Energy Intensity Scheme (EIS) $444 million to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation Hidden Carbon tax 2 – National Energy Guarantee (NEG)

Much like Minister Bishop, Minister Frydenberg has left a trail of policy failures and no successes.

Julie and Josh. The tribe has spoken. It is time to leave the island.

