Warning. Social justice warriors at work in our ABC

A nice pickup from None at 10.57 on the Dutton Challenge thread. History teachers at two Sydney universities contributing to the Religion and Ethics section if you please. Warning, vested interests are misreading modern history and undermining the welfare state. They write:

At a time when conservative governments, the Murdoch press and their corporately funded think-tank supporters run down university departments of history in this country, the need for careful interpretations of the past has never been more evident.

Indeed!