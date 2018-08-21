Warning. Social justice warriors at work in our ABC

A nice pickup from None at 10.57 on the Dutton Challenge thread. History teachers at two Sydney universities contributing to the Religion and Ethics section if you please. Warning, vested interests are misreading modern history and undermining the welfare state. They write:
At a time when conservative governments, the Murdoch press and their corporately funded think-tank supporters run down university departments of history in this country, the need for careful interpretations of the past has never been more evident.
Indeed!
You don’t interpret history, you simply explain the facts of what happened. You may guess at why things happened, but you don’t turn it into what it wasn’t to suit your Leftist views.
And the only ones running down universities are the universities themselves, by succumbing to Leftist group think.
‘The true history of Islamic imperialism and invasions is one of genocide, destruction, rape and slavery, extending into current times. Refute’. For the profs and their ‘careful interpretation’.
Can we run them down with a real tank instead of a think one? A T34 would make it historical, and ironic all at once.
TheirABC is so close to being the fourth leg of the Shorten-ACTU-Greens Reich they can practically taste the looming purges.
Get ready to head for the boats when Religion & Ethics hosts Australia’s Modern History cadres doing careful reconsideration of Pol Pot and his interesting approach to preventing dissent and uniting Cambodia in one collective direction.
Comrades
WTF are they smoking?
Whatever it is though, we are paying for it!!
Political and Social Historians trotted out to make (albeit CW) claims that the ‘New Deal’ saved the US economy. Is there any respectable economic historian who thinks that?
The history of war is written by the winners.
Academics and the ABC should declare their interest.