Currency Lad: Big Rump

A livid Laura Tingle describes the THIRTY-FIVE anti-Turnbullites and the trouble they’ve supposedly caused for Malcolm Turnbull:
... he has never been able to appease the conservative rump who consistently threatened — or destabilised — his policy positions, constantly moving the goal posts further to the right every time they had a win.
Is that Tingles?
Fake news !!! that’s been photoshopped
Gratuitous rumping.
Why has she stuffed her pantyhose full of porridge?
That’s photo shopped…..no one with a arse like that would dress that way in public.
Nicki Minaj – Rump el stilt skin?
C.L. would like that pic, he likes the plumpy ladies.
He might even post it on Catallaxy with an article, and not really about bottoms.
FMD, put a trigger warning on that shit please…. or at least hide it behind a link.
That isn’t Sarah Hanson Young, surely. Didn’t she sue Zoo magazine over some bikini shots?
Every time they had a win
?
I’m struggling to remember a win. I remember the limpwristed Black Hand Gang declaring themselves in the winners’ circle, but that was more of a circle jerk.
So many racists in this thread. That big beautiful arse is appealing to the black man. How dare you all make fun of it based on your white standards of beauty instead of embracing African standards of beauty