Currency Lad: Big Rump

Posted on 4:21 pm, August 22, 2018 by Guest Author

A livid Laura Tingle describes the THIRTY-FIVE anti-Turnbullites and the trouble they’ve supposedly caused for Malcolm Turnbull:

... he has never been able to appease the conservative rump who consistently threatened — or destabilised — his policy positions, constantly moving the goal posts further to the right every time they had a win.

  2. the not very bright Marcus
    #2796378, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Fake news !!! that’s been photoshopped

  4. Habib
    #2796387, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Why has she stuffed her pantyhose full of porridge?

  5. Perth Trader
    #2796398, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    That’s photo shopped…..no one with a arse like that would dress that way in public.

  7. candy
    #2796411, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    C.L. would like that pic, he likes the plumpy ladies.

    He might even post it on Catallaxy with an article, and not really about bottoms.

  8. Slim Cognito
    #2796419, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    FMD, put a trigger warning on that shit please…. or at least hide it behind a link.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2796420, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    That isn’t Sarah Hanson Young, surely. Didn’t she sue Zoo magazine over some bikini shots?

  10. Dave in Marybrook
    #2796422, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Every time they had a win
    ?
    I’m struggling to remember a win. I remember the limpwristed Black Hand Gang declaring themselves in the winners’ circle, but that was more of a circle jerk.

  11. Clint
    #2796433, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    So many racists in this thread. That big beautiful arse is appealing to the black man. How dare you all make fun of it based on your white standards of beauty instead of embracing African standards of beauty

