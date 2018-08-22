Global Distribution

Nothing like some positive press about Australia reaching all corners of the globe:
Malcolm Turnbull needs to hold on to office until 17 September 2018, if he is to overtake Julia Gillard as Australia’s longest serving Prime Minister since John Howard lost office in 2007. The figures, covering Australia’s 13th to 20th longest serving Prime Ministers, help depict how turbulent Australian Federal politics has been since Kevin Rudd was ousted on 24 June 2010. The wave of spills since that night means that no voter born after 1989 has ever seen a Prime Minister they voted for see out a full term in office.
Has anyone seen or heard from Elizabeth Farrelly lately?
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com
Malcolm’s very own “tallest building in Wichita” moment.
This is the fallout from the Global Warming scam starting.
The last people that will let it go, are those that introduced it and benefitted from it.
Our turbulent Federal political situation, has been caused completely by the adherence of Globalist socialist UN policy to wreck the west, via environmentalism, not enforced on anyone but the west, with it’s profiting enabling politicians trying to keep this going against overwhelming opposition from their citizens, who have been silenced by a compliant and socialist media and funded elites.
The dam holding back the will of the people has cracks.
Gillard, Turnbull, Whitlam and Rudd makes a full set of the worst Prime Ministers Australia has had.
Poetic.
Well I guess it is an “achievement”. But is it Potential Greatness?