Herein lies the problem

In a press conference currently underway with the Prime Minister and Treasurer, Treasurer Morrison referred to the Government’s “achievements”. These include:
- the Enterprise Tax Plan
- the Defence Industry Plan
- the Medical Industry Plan
- the Infrastructure Plan
The only plan he failed to mention was the Government’s Central Plan.
This press conference is a total train wreck. Exactly what of any relevance to current reality has been covered?
Fish don’t realise they are in water.
Do they have a re-election plan? How about a planning committee? How about a plan to abolish all plans, and let us ordinary voters plan our own lives? (The Back to Liberal roots Plan).
Shouldn’t SloMo being looking for a lifeboat?
Does the Defence Industry Plan aim to increase government spending in favour of manufacturers of pink nail polish?
Maybe $50 billion for French nail polish, for delivery over the next 50 years, as long as some of the manufacturing process is done in a marginal electorate?
The ship is sinking, the lifeboats are full of holes, and all the captain and his senior officers can talk about is how far they’ve come, the quality of the food and entertainment on board, and next year’s cruise programme. If there was ever any doubt about Turnbull’s utter idiocy, it’s there for all to see.
Dutton’s fault.
They were going to announce their Five Year Plan today, but now they have had to get all their advisors to get up from their nap time to find a spirited way to sell it.
The Glorious One Week Plan?
The Glorious People’s One Week Plan?
The People’s One Week March to the Future?
Sco Mo was asked if he had any leadership ambitions.
He hugged MT and said:
“Me? This is my leader and I’m ambitious for him!”
Pan the Plan
Every stinking one an exercise in statist socialism. And these mongs are proud of them. The Ceaușescu reward is called for.
Most appropriate Habib.
At a moment when everything depends on the party’s being a single, close entity, I must listen to the reactionaries taunting me with the inability to keep order and discipline in my own house! I must accept the accusation that the party is a hotbed of insubordination, worse than the Communists! I must hear them say that matters are at a worse pass than they were under Rudd and Gillard! I must listen to their ultimatum these cowards and poltroons!
Company tax cuts gone. Dutton wants to remove gst from power bills.
Lol nothing matters.
These clowns are fiddling with themselves while Oz burns.
That is straight from The Father of Middle Class Welfare’s playbook.