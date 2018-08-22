Herein lies the problem

In a press conference currently underway with the Prime Minister and Treasurer, Treasurer Morrison referred to the Government’s “achievements”. These include:

the Enterprise Tax Plan

the Defence Industry Plan

the Medical Industry Plan

the Infrastructure Plan

The only plan he failed to mention was the Government’s Central Plan.

