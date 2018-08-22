Liberty Quote
No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.— Mark Twain
-
Recent Comments
- Louis Hissink on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- RobK on Interesting Trump agenda
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- Kneel on Malcolm Turnbull’s Prime Ministerial Obituary
- RobK on Interesting Trump agenda
- Robber Baron on Global Distribution
- Clint on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- mh on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- C.L. on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- PB on Malcolm Turnbull’s Prime Ministerial Obituary
- Clint on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- Steve trickler on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- stackja on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- Winston Smith on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- C.L. on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- dover_beach on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- Roger on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- Clint on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- mh on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- Louis Hissink on Global Distribution
- egg_ on Malcolm Turnbull’s Prime Ministerial Obituary
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- H B Bear on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- egg_ on Malcolm Turnbull’s Prime Ministerial Obituary
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- Herodotus on Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Interesting Trump agenda
- Global Distribution
- Malcolm Turnbull’s Prime Ministerial Obituary
- Peter Boettke on F A Hayek
- Peter West: Restoration as revolution
- The ATA’s Cheap Energy Guarantee
- Warning. Social justice warriors at work in our ABC
- Another statement to pause and reflect on
- A statement to pause and reflect on
- The Tribe Has Spoken
- Google collaborating with Chinese censors
- Peter Dutton challenges Malcolm Turnbull for leadership
- John Constantine: Great Safe Cow Cull
- Greg Chapman: Mornings with Jon
- Q&A Forum: August 20, 2018
- Aust Taxpayers Cheap Energy Guarantee
- High Noon for Mal?
- Monday Forum: August 20, 2018
- Updated – Why Malcolm Turnbull will be our longest-serving PM since Robert Menzies
- Lee Rhiannon and communism
- Wind &Other doing 3.5% of demand
- High Tax Bill and Low Energy Mal
- Message for Prime Minister Turnbull
- Statement – Result
- The Paris Agreement in pictures
- Road to a big Australia is in poor repair
- The death of democracy in Cambodia
- Peter Ridd on the reef
- Turnbull’s new approach to electricity: smoke and mirrors
- Open Forum: August 18, 2018
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Interesting Trump agenda
This entry was posted in American politics. Bookmark the permalink.
When you look at Trump’s Achievements in this RealClearPolitics Article
An Open Letter to the Colluding Press
toi can see he is achieving what he talked about
Meanwhile in an Investigation that should have included Podesta and other DNC Crooks Meuller and his DNC Hit Team achieve Zilch to do with Russian Collusion
A Bad Day In Court
Today’s legal developments unquestionably represent a step forward for the Democrats on all three fronts. But in principle, there is no reason why they should change the landscape. Manafort’s conviction has nothing to do with Trump. And no matter how Mueller may try to dress it up with talk about campaign finance–which voters don’t care about, anyway–the Cohen plea simply confirms what we already knew–that Trump tried to keep Stephanie Clifford quiet. That may be a big deal to Melania, I can’t speak for her. But I doubt that it is a big deal to a significant number of voters, and I doubt that tomorrow’s headlines will move the needle on the midterm election.
So, yeah, President Trump had a bad day in court. But it could have been worse. He could have been kicked to death by a moose.
Once there were statesman.
..statesmen.