To be conservative, then, is to prefer the familiar to the unknown, to prefer the tried to the untried, fact to mystery, the actual to the possible, the limited to the unbounded, the near to the distant, the sufficient to the superabundant, the convenient to the perfect, present laughter to utopian bliss.— Michael Oakeshott
Leadership Challenge Forum 2018
Is Mother Lode here?
podium?
Bronze
Agile!
Innovative!
Potential!
Light Bulb Moment!
Turnbull having the most fun he’s ever had!
Oh dear, four poor wee girls have felt intimidated.
No matter how this pans out. The Liberal party is now history.
I can’t see either side of the party tolerating the other any longer.
If only Turnbull had been given enough ‘clean’ air to be great.
Tick tock!
You might as well never close this thread.
Well be back here in a month or two.
Good. That is the end game. No party that tolerates Chrissy Pyne has any right to call itself a Centre-Right party.
A change of leader will likely bring welcome unity.
Agreed Humphrey.
That’s why it’s “2018” IT.
Pyne, Brandis, Birmingham, Bishop et al are disgusting and disgraceful creatures.
Turnbull at least is honest that he is a far left loonball enthral to Gaia and luvviedom.
How much money can bishop give away before the vote?.
Their redfilth Gillard got half a billion dollars out to Adelaide uni and the Clinton Rum Corps before it all came crashing down.
No.
The innovative way to do it is to open a new one called “Leadership Challenge 2.0”.
Toadbull is where? Where’s Wally?
Come out come out wherever you are!
How’s that working out for him?
She did have a lot of practice. I’m surprised she didn’t bury it under the Parliament House lawn like last time.
It didn’t work out for him first time, it didn’t work out for him the second time. Like we said here back in 2015.
Mal’s a slow learner.
Perhaps Labor will take Mal as their leader now. Or we could put him on ebay? I hear Venezuela is hiring.
Malcolm, and I mean this sincerely, if you really care about the Liberal Party you will do everything in your power to utterly destroy it.
Don’t let them win Malcolm.
You are the big dog.
Show them your teeth.
Fight to the death.
There are still people at the ABC who love you Malcolm.
Don’t give up.
MT survives at least until tomorrow.
Sleep well mate.
Two real low pieces of shit, one who Sinclair was sure to be of great potential, Malcom and also skeletor , would rather take the whole country down than give away their positions.
They have been destroying Australia from the time they deliberately joined a political party opposed to their own loyalties, global socialism and elitism.
They should be strung up as traitors.
If they are not traitors, no one is.
Maybe Dutton will be no good, but the main issue is to where their loyalties lie, and it seems when it comes to allegiances , anyone is worth putting in to have a go, from the Libtards.
The loyalties to the Globalist UN and their bullshit environmentalism and climate change attack on the west has already brought down all PM’s that either follow the bullshit or are too weak against it (Abbott).
The elite scum of our country may feel like believing unto death in something that enriches them, but the Australian people have never bought into it.
The media are thick and complicit, unable to see themselves as anything except smarter than the average joe.
Let’s not rest until we take these complete scum down.
That’s what they are.
No quarter given.
Bloody hell the Libs are hopeless. There are 3 issues that need a clear answer by the contender:
1. Energy prices. Simplest solution get rid of green energy subsidies. Subsidies of $3bn are collected from your energy bills to pay renewables, get rid of the subsidies and we cut the national power bill by $3bn per year. Outcome Hazelton reopened (after a refurb) and Liddel stays operational. Prices fall immediately.
2. Immigration. Have a plebiscite and a moratorium on all PERMANENT migration until plebiscite is conducted. Immediate impact is a rise in real wages as unemployment falls. Plebiscite to be multiple choice on numbers, composition and enforcement. Short term skilled visas remain in place.
3. Catholic (low fee independent schools) school funding. Give money to the Catholic Education Office (and equivalents) and let them distribute funding as they see fit.
Dutton has failed to clearly give 3 key points of differentiation with Turnbull and Labor. Instead offers to take GST of power bills. Hopeless.
I’m kinda guessing Cosgrove told Turnbull to piss off and we are going to hear about that when Turnbull gets turfed.
Someone let Rhianna know. She can post something on Twitter and Turnbull can hand over another 90 million dollars of our money to kids in Senegal before he goes. Any foundations out there that needs 444 million dollars? Turnbull will put it straight into your account, no questions asked.
If Turnbull gets the chop we will have seven ex prime ministers leeching about.
From the open fred …
The Law of Equity can be beautiful.
Will the karma bus be electric?
Or diesel?
Come on down PM Shorten. With a bit of luck Shorten can import more future voters to future proof the ALP and lock in our Socialist future. Libs will support this all the way. Truly hopeless.
The liberal base, as their abc imagine them and portrayed by Al Bundy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyLmSAnoR6g
I don’t think it would be that easy John. The rent seekers would have all sorts of contracts that would ensure you couldn’t stop them ripping the rest of us off for a long time to come. You could get rid of the RET for the future, but the subsidy whores will still get their lucre for years. It will take a long time for energy prices to fall.
Personally, I would destroy the NEM. With no Qld coal power, Victoristan and the mendicant state will implode rather quickly leading to all sorts of Shenannigans. I reckon it would be very entertaining.
Taking GST off electricity bills? They’ll just charge the same and pocket more profits. The guy is a dill.
I hope Lord Leakin and Batbag dig in, fight a rearguard action* all the way to the next election, courageously seeing off these malcontents and backsliding running dogs until a grateful electorate can give them their long overdue liquidation. The best possible outcome of this treachery.
*This of course would require internal organs and a circulatory system, one has a legume-based cardio-vascular setup, the other had organs removed to jars and the space filled with linen bundles and spices as part of her embalming process.
A poetic snippet for today:
Will Turnbull finally give up trying to prevent mythical global warming?
Or will he release his second chakra and do a Gore?
We all hold our breaths in anticipation.
If only to stop CO2 coming out.
Ross Cameron:
..
Oi!
Some of us have to bleeding well live here you know.
Night of the Long Knives.
I doubt it will succeed, but Trumble and the Stick Insect are doomed.
How much of our money can they give away to shithole countries and dodgy foundations before they bleed out?
What a pack of cowardly dogs infesting the green leather seats in Canberra.
Paul Murray is carrying on like it’s a hostage situation.
Sign contracts for nuclear.
It is the only way out of this thing.
Paul Murray is carrying on like it’s a hostage situation.
Someone slap a nicotine patch on the fatman to calm him down.
Richo is looking very very unwell imho. I don’t think he is long for this earth, sorry to say.
Mal Monis.
Neither Michaelia Cash, Mathias Cormann nor Dan Tehan have resigned. PM insisting no party room meeting tonight.
— David Speers (@David_Speers) August 22, 2018
He’ll be heading back to “head office” soon.
Molan confirms there is a petition and he has signed it.
Paul Murray is an hysterical gobshite.
I very nearly posted a similar comment last week, he is not robust.
If he runs true to form he’ll take out heaps of life insurance and self-immolate.
They’ll probably give the criminal a state funeral.
He is embarrassing. For many years I thought Kyle Sandilands had a Sky News gig.
Bishop could disembowel a cuddly kitten on morning TV and still be elected in the silvertail territory of her Curtin electorate.
They love her with passion there, she throws just the trendiest cocktail parties and her dresses are to die for, daaaarling.
Tough shit about Australia’s national interests.
So Christian Porter has referred Dutton’s investments under S.44 to the Solicitor-General. Remember I have been warning you about Christian Porter for years.
“Graeme Richardson died in a mysterious house fire surrounded by petrol soaked life insurance policies.”
Backstabbing dog. I sort of liked the cut of his jib, too.
Is Porter still rooting the staff?
Haha I am listening to Miranda Devine’s earlier podcast (because I want to hear what Nigel Farage had to say) and her voice is cracking. Hahahahaha. Anyway ScoMo and Cormann are still sticking with Turnbull. If any future Liberal PM doesn’t demote those two, then he is stupid.
How many taxpayers are working just to keep that lot in the manner in which they are accustomed? Don’t forget to add the other 50% of non net taxpayers that they support too.
No matter how this pans out. The Liberal party is now history.
I can see either side of the party tolerating the other any longer.
The Turnbullites should be shirtfronted and told to fuck off to Labor.
That’s the only way this ends.
Miranda Devine suggesting Turnbull was jaunty and may have resolved his tenure is terminal and may peacefully hand over to ScoMo thus denying a victory to his nemesis Tony Abbott (fuck me, this Tony Abbott has amazing powers to direct grown men to give up $130K salary). Devine begins to fellate ScoMo.
Cormann is s seriously big dog in the Libs farmyard.
If, IF, he has pulled the plug on Trumble, then it is all over for the honourable Menber for Wentworth.
Nacht und nebel right now.
3-4 votes among the West Australians. Remember some already did not follow him in voting for Turnbull.
Probably.
Don’t stop believing, Mal & Lucy …or do!
Has anyone looked in the Kingston pubs for Malcolm?
Actually a better bet would be the National Museum car park. With a bag of goon.
Imagine how much leaky Turdbull & his missus will be doing.
Tony Abbott never leaked.
He put his name to everything.
As a back bencher he was entitled to.
Turnbull leaked from within cabinet.
And was such a pussy he never put his name to anything.
ALPBC news said he speaks for about 10 votes for what that is worth. The most important people over in WA are the ones who channel the miners donations across to Canberra.
Miranda is a bit dumb to think Dutton is a conservative. He isn’t.
Jim McGrath is a rat.
But he’s a rat that earned the right to be a duplicitous rat.
Big boys’ games.
Big boys’ rules.
Symbolically perfect.
The New Liberals are trying to throw Peter Dutton out of the Parliament for owning a business.
Miranda’s tune today is oh I opposed rolling Tony Abbott, I opposed rolling Turnbull. Rewriting history.
Anyway yes, McGrath is a major rat.
Heard him tonight while eating dinner.
“You want a wage increase? Vote Labor.
You want proper childcare for your kids? Vote Labor.”
Took me all my willpower not to hurl something through the TV! If (When?) he gets in, Oz will be virtually bankrupt inside 12 months.
Pay that one LL, I loled.
For his WIFE owning a business. He just benefits through a family trust. You wont’ hear the misogyny cries from the left.
(In all fairness someone who was a cop and a politician becoming a millionaire does smell a bit. His wife’s businesses have received $5mill in government grants. Our money. Basically like the Rudd’s he and his wife have been on the public teat forever.)
Yes, all businesses must be owned by global entities. It is the new way.
7.30 Report re-animates the corpse of the Bride of Frankenstein to spin the Lieboral leadership debacle.
The boats will start again two days after the election result is declared.
In your dreams.
The push for Morrison is one of the more bizarre things I have seen in my life.
I’d stick with Turnbull over that prick.
That was Laura Tingle.
mh asks:
‘Any foundations out there that needs 444 million dollars?’
Well, of course, the Clinton Foundation.
Turnbull brought on the leadership spill. Didn’t even give them the customary 48 hours notice.
Whoever is in charge when the property Ponzi really begins to unwind and interest rates start heading back up will have their work cut out for them. Stuffing roofs with Chinese fiberglass and building tin sheds at schools won’t get it done again.
mcgRATh
Miranda is pretending that Australians ‘can’t believe’ that we are having another leadership challenge. Yes we can believe it. We’ve been wanting it.
Could I trouble you for evidence?
Not that I want to turn the television on, but has the ABC suspended normal programming , like it did when Rudd got Gillarded? (Or did it just seem like that?)
“It’s all OK, nothing to worry about, nothing to see here, getting on with business – we need to stop thinking about ourselves and focus on the Australian people…..” – there will be a clear view of the Australian people in the rear view mirror as the big, white, taxpayer-funded car goes over the cliff.
Hey Monty….
Trump has helped wake politically apathetic Australians up to the corruption at the top end of town.
Trumble would not be in this shit if your Hillary mole made President.
You gotta thank him for that, hey!
How sweet it is. Always and every year. A bright August moon and the magpies carol the night away. These heralds bring good tidings that winter is on the run.
What does Dutton stand for? Will he cut immigration and remove green subsides from power generation? These are the two major issues at the moment and no one seems to know what he intends to do.
Are you kidding, entropy?
The newly launched ABC News 24 (hours) had no flipping idea.
Think about that- a greenfilth pinko lefty channel from their ABC, set up to cruel Sky and all other free to air, proved itself unfit for purpose, straight off the bat.
Stabby McStabbyface. In Curtin last time, Julie’s vote increased.
How sweet it is. Always and every year. A bright August moon and the magpies carol the night away. These heralds bring good tidings that winter is on the run. Oops! Wrong thread. Too much going on.
Took me all my willpower not to hurl something through the TV! If (When?) he gets in, Oz will be virtually bankrupt inside 12 months.
You want a new TV?
Vote Labor.
I could wear him, provided Credlin and TA were appointed with authority to oversee the prick and keep him in line and on task.
Otherwise — no effing chance!
Once he is out of office Malcolm will get an office at the ABC studios so he can be the guest on every program to rubbish his former party.
Hopefully it will enrage his former colleagues enough to sell off or just defund that nest of vipers.
According to our ultra thick media and “jermalists”, the Australian people are sick of all this leadership kerfluffle, but can’t for the life of them work out why it’s happening.
Apparently the back benchers were all feeling secure in their future and their constituents had all promised to vote for them, so why the bloody hell would these radicals be playing up?
FMD.
I don’t remember them moaning about this after Labor’s bullshit and then the rolling of Tony Abbott.
Who knew Australians only got sick of PM changes after six, not five?
Apologies for stating the obvious, but whilst I feel a tad sorry for Turnbull’s situation. what goes round, comes round….right? I mis-typed Turnbull as Yurnball. is there a hidden message in that?