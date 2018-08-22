Shadow of Muddy: Catalexiconographyfauxbicism

Our English language can be both a weapon and armour. Without maintenance however, it deteriorates in both appearance and functionality. Taken for granted, when called upon to perform, it may be found inoperative. Thus we have neither a sword nor a shield. Without humans maintaining it, our language is merely an inanimate object.

You, dear Cat, can contribute to the animation of our language by suggesting an ORIGINAL word for inclusion in the Catictionary. The same rules apply as previously: NO redefinitions, NO acronyms, the Supreme Overlord (Shadow of Muddy, the Benevolent) reserves the right to slash and burn according to whim, etc. etc.

Following are several examples I noted after the last round, and prior to minimising my radar signature for a period. No doubt I have missed many since.

Constantinism – a pithy, observational quote, named in honour of Cat, John Constantine. i.e. “Listening to pynefilth speak about your country is like watching a drunken hippy vomit on your dog. Then lick it clean.” (notafan).

Insomedy – a non-humorous mutation of traditional comedy where the intent is to both insult and induce sleep within, up to half of one’s audience. Parasitic by nature, insomedians often attach themselves to a public broadcaster and burrow so deeply that surgical removal becomes the only, albeit expensive, option. Conservative scientists are still seeking a natural predator or other biological solution. Hence the hopeful phrase ‘Coat me in trump and throw me to the insomedians.’

Malterruption – Interrupting someone who’s waffling on and on … (egg_).

Shitholeification – (Zippy).

Towards the end of this year, I will publish the ‘complete collection.’ Anyone aggrieved by having their suggestion knocked back might relax, wait, and plot (R.W & P). It is likely my patience will wane next year, and bitter enemies will then have the opportunity to publicly curse my ancestors and descendants.

In the meantime, wipe your sword and dust off your armour. Our English language needs you.