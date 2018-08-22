Trumped up charges

Before I add my own comment, you are advised (urged) to look at this post at Reddit: Connecting some dots. You are guaranteed not to read it in the papers.

Now to Manafort and Cohen, which is, in essence: “Look Michael, see what we did to Paul. Well we can do the same to you.” And they can. And they will, if he does not cooperate 100%. So what is the issue? This is how Manafort fits in:

The trial of Manafort, who chaired Donald Trump’s campaign in mid-2016 when Trump was selected as the Republican presidential nominee, never dealt with possible collusion between the campaign team and Russia or efforts to obstruct justice that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating.

But they got their man. So how does Cohen fit in: Cohen testifies Trump told him to commit crime by paying off women. This, by the way, is not illegal:

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified on Tuesday that Trump had directed him to commit a crime by arranging payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election to silence two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

This is what’s illegal:

“Today he (Cohen) stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election,” Davis said in a statement.

And only if that was the reason is it even technically illegal, and only because the payment was not declared as an election expense. If he merely wished to avoid having to deal with his wife over the question of adultery, say, then it is not illegal for him to have paid these women to keep things to themselves.

We are dealing with some of the sleaziest people you will ever see and I don’t in this case mean Stormy Daniels. Meanwhile it is very likely that Cohen will say whatever he is told to say:

Cohen, 51, made the statements as he pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges in federal court in Manhattan, including tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

And do not forget that Cohen also has a plea deal. If they can get Trump out, they will get him out. All of it right before your righteous eyes.

MEANWHILE: Unless you have been paying close attention, you won’t even know who this is: JUDGE GIVES NO JAIL TIME TO IMRAN AWAN, ATTORNEY CLAIMS HE WAS BUILDING ‘WOMEN’S SHELTER’. The major points in the story:

Former IT aide Imran Awan received no jail time Tuesday after a federal judge said he had “suffered enough.”

His lawyer said his “destitute” client was building a charity hospital, but reports show that the land was also used for a real estate development and was allegedly stolen from farmers.

Former Democratic chiefs of staff wrote letters of support for Imran, despite IT-violation findings by the House inspector general and Capitol Police.

Here is an anodyne version of why he was up on charges:

Imran and his family were banned from the House computer network in February 2017 after the House’s top law enforcement officer wrote that Imran is “an ongoing and serious risk to the House of Representatives, possibly threatening the integrity of our information systems,” and that a server containing evidence had gone “missing.” The inspector general said server logs showed “unauthorized access” and procurement records were falsified.

The best bit in the story is that Imran actually thanked the prosecutors! He also no doubt has more material than Julian Assange that if he leaked it out could put half the Democrat caucus away for a very long time.