Trumped up charges

Before I add my own comment, you are advised (urged) to look at this post at Reddit: Connecting some dots. You are guaranteed not to read it in the papers.
Now to Manafort and Cohen, which is, in essence: “Look Michael, see what we did to Paul. Well we can do the same to you.” And they can. And they will, if he does not cooperate 100%. So what is the issue? This is how Manafort fits in:
The trial of Manafort, who chaired Donald Trump’s campaign in mid-2016 when Trump was selected as the Republican presidential nominee, never dealt with possible collusion between the campaign team and Russia or efforts to obstruct justice that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating.
But they got their man. So how does Cohen fit in: Cohen testifies Trump told him to commit crime by paying off women. This, by the way, is not illegal:
U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified on Tuesday that Trump had directed him to commit a crime by arranging payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election to silence two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.
This is what’s illegal:
“Today he (Cohen) stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election,” Davis said in a statement.
And only if that was the reason is it even technically illegal, and only because the payment was not declared as an election expense. If he merely wished to avoid having to deal with his wife over the question of adultery, say, then it is not illegal for him to have paid these women to keep things to themselves.
We are dealing with some of the sleaziest people you will ever see and I don’t in this case mean Stormy Daniels. Meanwhile it is very likely that Cohen will say whatever he is told to say:
Cohen, 51, made the statements as he pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges in federal court in Manhattan, including tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.
And do not forget that Cohen also has a plea deal. If they can get Trump out, they will get him out. All of it right before your righteous eyes.
MEANWHILE: Unless you have been paying close attention, you won’t even know who this is: JUDGE GIVES NO JAIL TIME TO IMRAN AWAN, ATTORNEY CLAIMS HE WAS BUILDING ‘WOMEN’S SHELTER’. The major points in the story:
- Former IT aide Imran Awan received no jail time Tuesday after a federal judge said he had “suffered enough.”
- His lawyer said his “destitute” client was building a charity hospital, but reports show that the land was also used for a real estate development and was allegedly stolen from farmers.
- Former Democratic chiefs of staff wrote letters of support for Imran, despite IT-violation findings by the House inspector general and Capitol Police.
Here is an anodyne version of why he was up on charges:
Imran and his family were banned from the House computer network in February 2017 after the House’s top law enforcement officer wrote that Imran is “an ongoing and serious risk to the House of Representatives, possibly threatening the integrity of our information systems,” and that a server containing evidence had gone “missing.” The inspector general said server logs showed “unauthorized access” and procurement records were falsified.
The best bit in the story is that Imran actually thanked the prosecutors! He also no doubt has more material than Julian Assange that if he leaked it out could put half the Democrat caucus away for a very long time.
There was literally no evidence against Cohen or Trump.
He just plead guilty and gave Mueller’s team a free pass.
Did I not hear that the source of some or all of the payoff funds was an election fund and that payment from this source was thus inappropriate? As well, of course, other links to the election campaign?
The reality is that the Left will stop at nothing, absolutely nothing, to try and stop Trump.
Stalin: “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.”
what’s happened to Russia? We all know it never really had anything to do with the Ruskies. Just an ambit trawl around for anything, anything they can make stick. No wonder Trump despises Sessions. A lefty friend of my wife during an animated discussion the other night told me she thought it clear Trump was in Putin’s pocket because she’d heard the Russians had film of Trump urinating on a hooker. Told her she was a year or two late getting on board that particular train – and did she know who paid for that unsubstantiated sleaze? I was accused of “evasion”. I accused her of being fat (which she is) – and said that only one of us was on sure ground. The night did not end well!!
Steve, are you saying you believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory?
Cohen is guity as sin, but he was the lawyer and he committed the act.
They have nothing on Trump.
The rule of law is only on nodding acquaintance with the US “justice” system as this entire episode demonstrates. It is ugly.
It’s bizarro world when Geraldo is the sane person in the room.
Happening a lot now.
It’s a monstrous crime to succumb to blackmail. Apparently.
How does the source invalidate the facts?
Explain what the conspiracy is. Come on, don’t be shy now o wise one.
JUDGE GIVES NO JAIL TIME TO IMRAN AWAN, ATTORNEY CLAIMS HE WAS BUILDING ‘WOMEN’S SHELTER’
Judge Tanya Chutkin
No problem when Obama does it.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2016/08/iran-ransom-payment-president-obama-broke-law-sending-cash-iran/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/breaking-former-head-of-federal-elections-says-cohen-payment-is-not-an-in-kind-campaign-contribution/
It’s an important part of the process. Systematically investigate every minutiae of anyone in any way connected or related to Trump. Grind them down.
That way no future outside person like him would ever dare try running for president again. It’s vital to the survival of the deep state political class.
We are dealing with trained lawtradespersons here Steve every lawyer has a skeleton in the closet.
Reminds me of the famous Rabbi who was being earbashed by a young would be prominent man at a function ,the young man said “ my brother is a famous criminal lawyer” the Rabbi replied “you have met an honest one”???
Come on now people Q Anon is probably all bullshit or controlled opp by now.
There are actual conspiracies that have existed we know about with evidence, like MK Ultra.
Without proof, you can extrapolate to the moon and back.
The electoral campaign finance charge Cohen pled guilty to is nonsensical, as outlined above. It would easily be defeated in court, but the point of giving him reduced jailtime on the tax/bank fraud charges was to get him to plead to this specific charge as a means to politically hurt Trump.
But imagine this….. imagine if Trump had paid off those playboy/pron stars with his electoral campaign money. The DOJ would right now be charging him with misusing his campaign funds for personal use.
If Trump pays off the shakedown artists with his own money = Corrupt
If Trump pays off the shakedown artists with campaign money = Corrupt
If Trump looks up, he is a crook. If he looks down, he is a crook. This is the fantasy land we have entered, and it it politically hurting Trump, as intended.
The only people here who are corrupt are the prosecutors, who are abusing their power for political purposes.
