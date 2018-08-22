Liberty Quote
Neither fraud nor coercion is within the ethics of the market system.— George Stigler
Wednesday Forum: August 22, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
FIRST!!!!!
Good afternoon. First.
Grrrrr
(sorry)
Drudge headline: TRUMP HELL HOUR.
Also re Cohen’s guilty pleas: COURT CROWD CHANTS ‘LOCK HIM UP!’
Pretty sure Steve Kates is not going to make one of those posts today where he regurgitates Drudge headlines.
Are we there yet?.
And now a replay:
Awaiting the umpires decision:
It’s Official!
Will this thread outlast the dying days of his Lordship?
All is forgiven. 🙂
The Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance (ATA) today released exclusive Reachtell polling in the key marginal electorates of Robertson, Petrie, Capricornia and Peter Dutton’s seat of Dixon which showed a collapse in the Liberal Primary vote amidst overwhelming demand for government policy that lowers electricity bills and a lack of faith that the Turnbull government’s National Energy Guarantee will deliver it. Polling was conducted Monday 20 August.
The data shows:
70.6% of voters surveyed rated it ‘Very Important’ that the Federal Government take
action to reduce the cost of electricity and gas;
61% of voters surveyed said they would be more likely to vote for a party that
proposed a plan to reduce gas and electricity bills;
68.6% of voters surveyed would support a policy to reduce gas and electricity bills,
even if it meant leaving the Paris Agreement.
This data clearly shows people agree with the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance campaign to demand the Government take urgent action to lower their electricity and gas bills, that this is a key vote-moving issue for them, and that they don’t believe Malcolm Turnbull’s National Energy Guarantee will deliver.
In every electorate polled, over half of people polled said they were “not at all confident” that Malcom Turnbull will deliver a policy that reduced power bills; fewer than 15% said they were “very confident”.
Over 90% of people said it was important for them that the Government act to reduce their power bills, with majorities saying it would affect their vote.
Our polling also shows a collapse in the Liberal/LNP primary vote by as much as 11%. This should be wake-up call for the Turnbull government.
Good a new thread. I tired of the old one.
Please, can we also have a new PM before the next thread.
The 38th negative Newspoll thread.
eleven I think? Who is pm?
39 – 11 = 28
Wow! Gillardian proportions.
🎁
Yes, please. Anybody, even Dutton or Abbott.
I hope the Doomlord is feeling at least a little embarrassed about Turnbull.
You have to feel sorry for all the conservatives turnbullites have appointed to key positions that will be fired when shortens Rum Corp occupy the place.
Yeah anything with a 2 in front of it is pretty impressive. You have to really suck to pull those numbers.
Great, even Monty the performing clown is here for the half-time show.
There should be plenty of pratfalls, face-rakings, and comical grimacing at accidental punting of footballs to the groin.
LOL.
Holden factory reborn as electric vehicles hub
He forgot to add “and zero sales” at the end of it. Still, Dan the Unions’ Man should be happy. He can pay GM to not build electric cars for the roads he pays not to build.
Yes. It’s the full* monty.
* full of sh1t
The following is on Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives site. It was shown on the old fred but is worth re-posting.
Like a low budget horror movie featuring B grade actors, Australian politics has entered the realm of the absurd. It’s not as if we haven’t seen this script before either. The Coalition is taking us through a repeat of Labor’s period of dysfunctional government.
Unfortunately the malaise within the Liberal Party is much more serious than that of their opposition. Without the structure to manage internal party disputes, they face a continuing battle to re-establish what they actually stand for.
The Liberal Party were once the party of free enterprise, limited government, civil society, lower taxes and stronger families. It has now become a shell for those who don’t fit into Labor but still want to pursue a political career.
John Howard coined the phrase “a broad church” but every church has a congregation of common belief. Regrettably, the Liberals have allowed too many in, whose only commitment is to attaining positions of power and influence.
By adopting Labor powerbroker Graham Richardson’s approach of “whatever it takes”, these apparatchiks have systematically broken down the conventions, policies and practices that have united successive generations of Liberals.
Among the many who fit this profile, one only needs to consider Malcolm Turnbull’s political career for validation of the thesis.
It is a matter of record that Turnbull originally sought pre-selection with the Labor Party, who wisely weren’t prepared to make him an offer he thought befitting of his own ambition. He then turned his attentions to joining the Liberals.
Defying convention, Turnbull organised a well-funded branch-stacking campaign against a first term sitting member and gained pre-selection.
His election saw him immediately undermine Treasurer Peter Costello with a plethora of tax policies designed to highlight that he is the smartest man in the Party room.
His self-absorption was demonstrated by his request for mention in John Howard’s election night concession speech. This was followed by a failed leadership tilt, the relentless white anting of Brendan Nelson, plotting with Labor to introduce an ETS and the Godwin Grech affair.
When Abbott was elected on the back of Turnbull’s failures, the jilted former leader was ruthless in his determination to tear him down and seize the crown back for himself. His co-conspirators were heedless of the long-term consequences of their actions as they sought personal advancement. As I mentioned at the time, the transaction cost of the coup d’état would be paid by the Liberal Party for many years to come.
Like a viral infection, this political guerrilla warfare has now invaded elements of the Liberal traditionalists who are using the same brutal political techniques against the original host.
The result is a Party at war with itself and with no capacity for reaching a detente between the warring factions. It appears the virus has succeeded in changing the very DNA of the Liberal Party.
This is a gift for Labor leader Bill Shorten.
Shorten has readily embraced a divisive brand of identity politics that has gained traction in leftist parties across the world. He has also adopted the interventionist economic approach, commitment to big government and higher taxes beloved by socialists everywhere. He has been reduced to an Australian version of Jeremy Corbyn without the charisma.
Regrettably, the dysfunction in the Government makes the perceived stability and platitudes of Labor an appealing platform to large sections of the electorate.
The soothing words of new-fashioned socialism warm the fuzzy minds of those embracing the politics of envy. Words are one thing but it will be the actions of a Labor government dominated by a militant caucus that will do the real damage to the country.
Like Turnbull, Shorten is malleable on almost every policy front and it will be the left of his party that will do the hammering. Their agenda will surrender Australian self-determination to international bodies, cleave a united nation into race, creed and colour groups, stifle private enterprise in favour of government “enterprise” and advance the radical social agenda as they continue the long-march through our institutions.
In government, Labor’s final capitulation to Chinese influence will become more evident. Their abandonment of Israel and thinly disguised anti-Semitic rhetoric will increase in shrillness whilst they compound the economic attacks on working Australians.
The Australian people don’t like Bill Shorten and I am not sure they are fully committed to Labor’s policy agenda but regrettably it is the only political game in town right now.
The Liberal Party have squandered a five-year golden opportunity to advance the policy mix that has been a hallmark of their own history. They did so by surrendering principle to the politics of personality and power prima-donnas.
The Australian people have lost faith in politics and politicians. After the ten year political circus we have been exposed to, who can blame them.
Do we have a new PM yet?
In his defence, he always insisted he was potentially great.
If I flip a coin I consider it is 50% chance heads, 50% chance tails.
The fact it ultimately comes up tails does not negate what I had said.
I would like to think his departure is potentially humiliating.
And that he has the potential to blub, and lose bladder control.
And Lucy has the potential to cackle defiantly, climb upon her broomstick, and get electrocuted when she flies into the chandeliers.
Gotta admire GM. It is the automotive equivalent of Fauxfacts and yet it never seems to die.
Cory says good stuff – he is outside the main parties and can do what oppositions are supposed to do: Call out the government’s nonsense.
But he really needs to find a way to get the word out.
He has to get on the ABC and humiliate the crap out of them – the stoush will have a high profile and the ABC will predicatbly pitch an argument they think damning but which in fact only their fellow travellers accept. They will keep embarrassing themselves keeping the battle going, unwaveringly certain of the final victory.
Just like the MSM in the US.
Holy puckering sphincters, Batman!
Cory’s trolling seems to be coming along very well,
I heard Morrison is doing the numbers – for himself. Genuine or attemp to bleed votes away from Dutton. I used to think Morrison was ok but he is a grub with a shit eating grin. I don’t think he would appeal to punters – too sly.
TheirALPBC will roll him the first chance they get.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180822/pdf/43xk69svnl8rnv.pdf
TPG and vodaphone Hutchinson exploring merger options.
Like a village of eskimos going out on the ice to slaughter a whale, the carcass of the NBN will be so huge the only problem will be how to deal with it all before it spoils, or sinks without a trace into the depths.
Labors nbn dungheap, but turnbull was the one sprinkling sparkles on it.
Morrison is a great disappointment. Time and pressure reveals true character.
He is the reason why I will never trust any politician ever again. I was foolish to trust in the first place of course.
M0nty’s trolling is becoming as pathetic and embarrassing as his own obesity and stretch marks.
Hope they work out better than his Budgets.
Ray’s rant revealing. Pointy Morrison quite rotund – full-bodied and full of crap.
From the Oz.
Good to see.
Autonomous EVs, eh?
I wonder if Turnbull will kick in with the traditional $2 million come election time.
The Liberals are stoney, motherless broke – and it’s quite hard to imagine a big queue of corporates wanting to fund a jellyfish disappearing around the S-bend.
Yes Robin. I saw a Liberal MP walking down the street with a chair still firmly clasped by the buttocks.
Things are tense.
How is it that people don’t like the ABC’s anointed one?
I always thought Trumbull was potentially an arsehole and loosey potentially a ghastly lefty hag.
He has a Keating-like self-confidence about him.
FIRST!!!!!
I hereby acknowledge Mother’s amazing amazingness in achieving first place on this thread.
Yes sorry but Holden had plans for that engineering hub back in 2007.
Nothing potential about Lady Waffleworth. I guess you had to give his Lordship the opportunity to grow into the role of PM but sadly his narcissism and ego didn’t allow it.
Look on the bright side. Malcolm Turnbull is potentially a speed bump.
You don’t join the cops if you want to be liked.
We used to have autonomous EVs running on a test track.
It was called Scalextric.
The crashes were fun.
Well he is taking into account what he calls the popularity dividend, and he is borrowing 20 votes from the future which will have to be returned in 2025 – beyond the forward estimates.
Correct. You do it for the multiple income streams.
Same reason as most enter politics.
Oh, very potential.
Certain potential, in fact.
From the old thread….
Gab
#2796242, posted on August 22, 2018 at 2:51 pm
What on earth is a “Ch😉en”?
Given the creepy nature of this bloke’s (?) posts, I think he meant “Chosen”.
And stick around for the half-time clown show.
Monty has this new “Trump Is Going To Prison” act he has been working on.
It promises face-raking and footballs-in-the-groin aplenty.
On the Lang Lang* test track.
*Ancient aboriginal term for the sound of the steel belted radials traversing.
Peter Dutton worked in drug squad and sex offenders unit. I read this the other day –
“I have seen the best and the worst that society has to offer,” he said in his first speech. “I have seen the wonderful, kind nature of people willing to offer any assistance to those in their worst hour, and I have seen the sickening behaviour displayed by people who, frankly, barely justify their existence in our sometimes over-tolerant society.”
Anyone with that life experience should be supported. Good luck to him. There is no lack of courage.
I hereby acknowledge Mother’s amazing amazingness in achieving first place on this thread.
Bah humbug.
So much left on the old Fred.
None of that matters at all candy.
Being worthy of the APM or AM does not mean you ought to be PM. That is another question; Hastie is better, also the military is better preparation than the police regarding Federal politics.
And a poster, a really big poster. Preferably Raquel Welch.
I don’t think he will go to prison. As I have been saying all along, all it took to bring Nixon down was the phrase “unindicted co-conspirator”. That happened to Trump for the first time today in the Cohen case re the Stormy Daniels payoff, and the charges in which Trump is implicated like that will only grow.
There is no doubt now that it is going to be proven that Trump is guilty of significant crimes. He only survives in the presidency as long as the Senate protects him from impeachment. Even they have their limits when it comes to embarrassment.
A nice new thread already soiled by the grub monty.
Professor Dershowitz: Paying off Stormy ‘Like jaywalking’ . Nothingburger, mUnty.
One thing however is certain. This is awesome motivation for the GOP base, #walkaway, latinos and blacks to bring on the Red Wave in November. No house=no vote. Pffft.
Meantime, the $200 mill expansions at Gitmo proceed.
Peter Dutton is a Conservative who is unafraid of the left
Pretty sure they were saying the same about Abbott in 2013. That didn’t turn out so well now did it?
Then again the Nazi collaborator funded GetUp! were preparing to go after Dutton very hard at the next election with one of their faggy “viral” (virus more like) campaigns.
So there must be something to him if GetUp! (funded by Nazi collaborator money) have the hots for him.
So Trump paid off a whore eh? Wait till they find out he sold uranium to Russia and through his inaction and negligence, American lives were needlessly lost in Libya. Oh wait….
Still with the Watergate mUnty? Let it go, it isn’t healthy.
At least he’s not a “troubled footballer”…
Ben Cousins pleads for help in emotional court appearance
Fallen AFL premiership player Ben Cousins has cried in a Perth court as a magistrate denied him bail over new drug and stalking charges.
The 40-year-old drug addict was arrested on Tuesday evening during a disturbance at a Canning Vale house and was later allegedly found with 13 grams of methylamphetamine.
Cousins faces 16 charges including aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking and possessing a prohibited drug with intent to sell or supply.
The former West Coast Eagles captain, who has no fixed address, appeared in Armadale Magistrates Court on Wednesday looking dishevelled with long hair and a beard.
He repeatedly told the magistrate he understood the offences but did not understand why he had been charged.
“Is this a vendetta? I don’t understand what’s going on,” he said. The charges relate to Cousins repeatedly breaching a violence restraining order taken out by his ex-partner, Maylea Tinecheff, with whom he has two children. The court heard on one occasion he got into a car with her while holding a screwdriver and said: “I can’t wait to use it.”
He later allegedly threatened to kill her and take away the things she loved most.
Ms Tinecheff’s complaints against Cousins dated back to August 8 but she only made a statement to police on Tuesday.
Cousins desperately looked at his lawyer Michael Tudori during proceedings and quietly said: “I can’t go back mate, I can’t.”
BEN COUSINS – in court, police allege last night, Cousins had 13grams of meth inside a plastic bag, lodged in his anus. Police asked him to remove it. He agreed, but then used his hand to lodge it further, and had to be taken to Kelmscott Hospital to have it removed. @9NewsPerth
— Jerrie Demasi (@JerrieDemasi) August 22, 2018
BEN COUSINS – Bail refused. Remanded in custody. Mr Cousins heard crying and shouting as guards took him away. @9NewsPerth
— Jerrie Demasi (@JerrieDemasi) August 22, 2018
In a lengthy and emotional rant, Cousins applied for bail against Mr Tudori’s advice.
Cousins told the magistrate he took the situation seriously and had come out of prison this year a different person.
“I still haven’t gone back to my old ways,” he said. “I need you to see that I am making an effort.”
Cousins claimed he was the victim and begged the magistrate to “work with” him.
“I beg you, I’m not a threat.” Cousins also pointed out that despite being the subject of ridicule and embarrassment, which he had largely brought on himself, he had never acted violently.
“If there’s one thing that is a strength of my character it is my ability to not act out in violence.”
The Brownlow medallist said he was worried about not being part of his children’s lives.
“Every day I close my eyes when the sun goes down and I spew that it’s another day I’m not going to be with my children.”
But the magistrate said there were no conditions he could impose on Cousins to ensure he would comply, so bail was refused.
Cousins was remanded in custody and is due back in court on October 30.
AAP . Oz
That will do it. Calling Trump rude names will bring him down.
Bloody typical kicking this off when I’m out walking the dishlicker.
Well Clint, your ideas sound interesting to me and I’d love to subscribe to your newsletter if you have one.
Could you start by ranking races by different categories of competence or value?
There’s an on – line petition to save Malcolm Turnbull’s leadership….you will all sign it, won’t you?
What’s the deal with that? I thought it’s been closing down for the past how many years.
Sportsbet market on Lib leader at next election suspended. Last odds 1.25.
What’s the word on the street? Or do the bookies know Turnfailure is DMW?
Arma, get in here!
Interesting take from the comments.
I doubt Hillary setup that email server on her own.
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/03/28/when-it-comes-guantanamo-trump-truly-builder-chief.html
Expecting more traffic.
“Fair and free” seems to be more like biased and incorrect.
MT has spending higher than at any time in the past.
Action on climate change is neither sensible nor something that will unite.
Mal doing all he can to hang in there.
We may get to vote him out yet.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-10/hydrogen-car-rollout-will-need-federal-funding-car-makers-say/10103040
Amazing really that these idiots believe this crap.
What I find more amazing is that Islamists (and racial supremacists willing to go along with what they consider otherwise inferior brown people allies) ignore the historical reality of the prevalence of G’wdayism in the Arabian peninsula but like to go along with the crackpot theory about the Gews ruling “Khazaria” in the middle ages. The only reason why elites converted (if they really did at all) was non-alignment with the Sassanids and Constantinople. In short, they weren’t biblical Gews.
Has Dutton said what changes he would make to immigration or energy policy?
Is he still proud of Australia’s non-discriminatory immigration policy? Any chance of being even a little bit discriminating? Any chance of lowering the number of immigrants?
Will he withdraw from Paris? Will he keep “renewable” subsidies in place?
Said it before, but if you are relying on Dershowitz for your defence then by definition you have already lost bigly. He only defends the most hopeless losers.
LOL at the Red Wave. The swing against Trump in recent byelections has been twenty points.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jan/30/guantanamo-bay-trump-signs-executive-order-to-keep-prison-open
Dutton is the current face of the illegal immigration that the Left can’t wait to re-start. Have a look at KRuddy’s fuzzy haired kid in short pants lose his sh1t on Teh Dumb yesterday to watch. Teh Dumb seem to have pulled their video Tweet of it.
Fair comment
Hindenburg hydrogen?
A few pennies? Holden, Mitsubishi and Ford pocketed tens of billions each, over many years.
An equivalent cut to payroll tax each year would have been much, much better.
Meanwhile illegal immigrants are raping and murdering young college students and the Dems are proposing getting rid of ICE.
Trump will hold the House and the Senate.
Lol fatboy.
You’ve become so puritanical since the election.
Law abiding behaviour would be a good category to start with.
I have a variety of bets in my Sportsbet account some of a few days vintage, some up to a year ago.
I end up with ~$150 if there is a spill. I am pretty confident of that. Sportsbet has now moved on to offering who wins the Spill with Dutton 1.28, Morrison 3.00, Bishop $8, Turnbull $8, Abbott $12. On those odds I would sell Bishop, Turnbull, and Buy Abbott, Neutral on Dutton and Morrison. I.e. I think Dutton and Morrison are fairly priced.
Question is. If I win and the conservatives prevail, I would presume the next step is a policy platform of lower electricity prices and lower immigration. I actually think a competent campaign on this could very well win. Should I roll the dice and roll the $150 winnings into the Libs which are $2.80 to win next election vs Labour at 1.40.
According to the AEMO Data Dashboard, at 4:26pm wind and other is producing just under 3% of demand.
Da Dumb:
https://www.facebook.com/abcthedrum/videos/679253192450692/
Nothingburger, mUnty. Sad but true.
Have you read the changes Trump made to the UCMJ?
Not for nothing.
I’m sitting on a hotel terrace overlooking the Bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background. If that fucker blows up, seeya later Naples.
Funny how unions, byzantine red tape and Gaia’s-own electricity prices aren’t mentioned.
I signed it. Under the name bill shorten. I got a grateful acknowledgement, too.
If anybody ever needed a morality tale about the evils of drug taking, you need look no further than Brownlow medallist Ben Cousins.
He had the world at his feet. Good looking, a fit and strong athlete, amazing football skills, paid a fortune to play football and endorse various products, a football hero looked up to by thousands of kids who wore his guernsey number proudly and probably could have gone on to become a media star after retiring from footy.
Reduced to a weeping, dishevelled and filthy derro with no fixed address, abandoned by his former club, estranged from his family and probably off to prison for another extended stay.
It is hard to not feel sorry for what could have been, but my only regrets are for his family, team mates and fans that he has let down so thoroughly.
Gibberish.
Though you don’t actually understand what you’re bullshitting about and can offer zero evidence of criminality, you allude to a point of fact. The last play of the swamp is impeachment. That’s it.
Keep digging that hole. It’s so entertaining.
I’m not sure you want to be law abiding in Australia where the police can literally take money off you without an indictment or investigation, just that the money is “unexplained”.
Meanwhile, the Commonwealth government is 647 bn in debt.
JC – Vesuvius isn’t the one you need to worry about.
The volcano under Naples is the one you should worry about.
Yep the Italians built their third biggest city right on top of a volcano.
Figures.
Magma injection beneath the urban area of Naples: a new mechanism for the 2012–2013 volcanic unrest at Campi Flegrei caldera
Not hard to tell why Fat Mandy of Fat Mandy’s African Import‘s is on the ALPBC speed dial.
I signed it Lucy Turnbull-likewise heartfelt thanks hehe
That’s a great sight. Try if you can drink a botttle of Lacryma Christi D.O.C, a red wine grown near Vesuvius.
I believe that Vesuvius is overdue for another Plinian eruption.
Don’t forget the Campi Flegrei simmering away underneath your feet.
The Weagles tried to help him after he came out of prison with a part time role at the club. The club, Nisbett and Worsfold failed him by turning a blind eye to his (and many others) drug use during his playing career. The ALPFL failed him to with a drug code you could drive a bus through.
#MeToo
Have the US D’rats backed down on their America bashing and aimed up from their negativity yet to offer a piss warm “Make America, Good Again” yet?
Bruce
I can understand people wanting to live in the area. According to your study, the affected area is relatively flat and has incredibly rich volcanic soil.
But fmd
200 earthquakes in an 1 hour and 1/2.
I’d be outta there at light speed.
I will Nick, but it’s 9 in the morning!
Whatever happened to HRC server? Huma?
This ‘Clint’ might be a complete ‘CLINT’ – talks like a sock. Probably turn up on Crikey to prove we are raaaaacis’.
The Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance (ATA)
Another snout in the trough group.
What do you reckon, CLINT?
That’s why so many farmers die on the slopes of volcanoes in Indonesia and the Philippines.
The land is cheap and fertile.
Cheap for a reason.
If you are a poor farmer why not roll the dice?
Italy has changed :)p
Clint
1. Please explain to me how different races rank in different attributes and categories.
2. Please explain how the ATA have “their snout in the trough”.
Thank you,
Your friend, .
Hey Dot you geriatric fool I answered your question in the previous thread. I know the memory loss is not easy to deal with but please do not drool on the keyboard.
Richo on MMM with Comrade Molloy and some drunken scold.
Dutton for 3 minutes. Already talking past Turnfailure. He’s cooked. Molloy loving it.
No one giving credence to the destruction/conservative takeover of Dead Liberal Party/Black Hand election winning machine.
Then Molloy straight back to Monty talking points TDS. “Trump’s had a shocker of a week, hasn’t he Richo?… Manafort and Cohen… ”
Lol.
TDS is confirmed as a mental breakdown. Amygdala Disruption.
You could not possibly have answered 2., Clint.
Mmyes IT, Fox News is leading with that sort of gear right now, pretending the Cohen thing is barely happening. That brand of outright racism will resonate with the vanishing number of usual suspects, but the enthusiasm gap leading into the midterms is massively favouring Democrats.
Court news will only get worse for Trump from here.
In AD62 there was a massive earthquake that rocked Pompeii and Herculaneum, historians and volcanologists believe that this was the moment when Vesuvius awoke after a very long dormancy (it had been dormant for so long that the ancient Romans believed that Vesuvius wasn’t even a volcano – remember that they would be familiar with volcanoes due to the proximity of Stromboli and Etna.)
17 years later in AD79 Vesuvius blew up.
In the years between the major earthquake and volcanic eruption there were ongoing tremors.
Post-earthquake reconstruction work was still happening in Pompeii on the day of the eruption.
Mick Molloy is dumber and more irritating than Dave Hughes.
Clint
You’re confused – you’re trying to say you believe in “ethnostates”, but have asserted that races aren’t equal.
Monty, is 8/18 a pass grade?
Not normally a fan of Julie Bishop but she did good today.
Was being interviewed by Karl Stefanovic and he asked her “what is it like to be talking to a man on death row”. She instantly replied ” well I am talking to you Karl”.
Brilliant. Trump would be proud of her.
Via Daily Mail.
Steady on.
They’re only “party drugs” as Fat Andy used to call them.
The latest AFL catch-phrase is “duty of care” over tackling, concussion, whatever.
How long before someone sues over the ridiculous “party drugs” policy, which the AFL has acknowledged was a brand protection measure to avoid drug abuse becoming publicly known?
They had a “three strikes” policy, where names would be kept quiet unless the player had tested positive three times … except that, if a player had two positives, he could simply say “I am seeking treatment” and the strike count would reset to zero!
Should I roll the dice and roll the $150 winnings into the Libs which are $2.80 to win next election vs Labour at 1.40.
I looked at the same market, Cactus. Great point. Considering more seriously now. Halve it, $75 for a Deplorable victory.
Cats need to look out for each other more. I find the lack of community spirit here disheartening.
Where is Tailgunner?
Are we sure he is alright?
Maybe a fat chick had a heart attack and collapsed on him.
He could be trapped.
Oh bugger me. Look there he is.
Don’t sweat it JC.
If Vesuvius blows you can be sure the Italians will have an orderly evacuation plan.
LOL Arky
“My side’s campaign manager only got found guilty on eight fraud charges, I’m declaring this a win!”
LOL.
What about South Africa, Clint?
“Africa for Africans”, as you say.
Should black Saffers who support the DA and Western Cape secession be allowed to move there?
Nah. He tried to walk thru a supermarket doorway at the same time as Armada Sandstone.
2GB TA says PD probe is ALP or ‘incumbent’.
What are you doing wasting time posting here when you could be voting to support Malcolm Turnbull in his hour of need?
Party’s over for Cousins.
Just remember that, when a volcanologist says something is “imminent”, they mean “sometime in the next 500 years”.
The Royal Society report on the Krakatoa disaster is a fascinating read. It was published in 1888 only five years after the eruption, so it has the feel of British Empire v Brobdingnagian Monster. Several sailing ships were very close when the volcano was going off. The accounts from their captains and crew are something else.
There is another volcano region in Italy that in recent years has been showing increased earthquake activity. It is believed the last major explosion was 4o,000 years ago and may have contributed to Neandertal demise. They have found ash deposits as far away as Romania.
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2010/01/100922-volcanoes-eruptions-neanderthals-science-volcanic-humans/
I like Tony Abbott enormously. He is a good man. But he is not, nor ever was, Prime Ministerial.
What are the other options? Andrew Hastie is another good man who proceeds from conviction. But he is far from ready to be PM. Likewise Angus Campbell.
Scott Morrison was lauded by many on this website when he was “Master & Commander” & achieving what few thought he could achieve as Minister for Immigration. After failing to support Abbott when the latter was unseated by Turnbull, Morrison was slated by many as a turncoat. Yet he simply supported the overwhelming belief in his Party that Abbott could not win the next election.
Since then he has presided over considerable success as Treasurer & has performed with great strength on the floor of the Chamber. He is regarded as a good manager of his department & a formidable opponent.
This man, who represents a solid, very middle class Aussie electorate, is surely someone who could restore values in a Party that no longer seems to know what and who, it represents.
I look forward to the results of the support Malcolm campaign. Three expressions of support, two from Lucy and one from bill sh.
To gauge how much good one man can do for the world, you gauge how insane the left become when that one man has power and influence.
They are the vampires squealing at the light.
God bless Donald Trump.
God Bless America, and fuck you, you filthy scum Monty.
You utter traitor to the west, and brain dead left wing zombie.
Just a low, integrity free xunt.
Get a job.
A proper one.