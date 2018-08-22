Word of the Day – Kakistocracy

Posted on 3:39 pm, August 22, 2018 by I am Spartacus

Kakistocracy:

a system of government which is run by the worst, least qualified, or most unscrupulous citizens.

Government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state.

19 Responses to Word of the Day – Kakistocracy

  1. iain russell
    #2796314, posted on August 22, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Been the mot de jour ever since Kevin 07.

  2. Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    #2796317, posted on August 22, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    James Bovard came up with an apt description- reverse slave auctions, where the slaves vote for the kindest master, or the one who promises to be a reformed character this time. The battered voter syndrome.

  4. H B Bear
    #2796321, posted on August 22, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    The Kakistocracy of Veneztralia. I like it.

    We may even get a decent national anthem to go with it.

  6. miltonf
    #2796327, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    The battered voter syndrome.

    The powers that be in the Liberal Party thought their base would just suck it up. Pay their m’ship fees, hand out how to votes etc. What contempt they must have for the membership.

  7. Speedbox
    #2796328, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    So we live in Kakistralia?

  8. .
    #2796329, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Kekistocracy or demarchy for me.

  9. stackja
    #2796332, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    iain russell
    #2796314, posted on August 22, 2018 at 3:50 pm
    Been the mot de jour ever since Kevin 07.

    Gough?

  10. John Constantine
    #2796333, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Rum, Sodomy and the Lash.

    The New safe Anthem for our New Rum Corp penal colony.

  12. John Constantine
    #2796342, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Once the property Ponzi unwinds and the Aussie dollar finds it is only supported by the honourable word and the integrity of the shorten looting cartel, rum will return to its rightful place as the trading currency of choice.

    Comrades.

  13. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2796343, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    We could get John Williamson to Whine the new anthem, he’s a lefty.

  14. Tim Neilson
    #2796344, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    The powers that be in the Liberal Party thought their base would just suck it up. Pay their m’ship fees, hand out how to votes etc. What contempt they must have for the membership.

    It’s called “projection”.

    Michael Trumble gave his NEG legislation to Labor before giving it to his own party, and 47 of them [plus Trumble himself] still voted for him as their leader.

    How can you expect people like that to understand anything but abject serfdom?

  15. Empire 5:5
    #2796345, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Kakistocracy aka shithole.

  16. Habib
    #2796350, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Which is what we have at every level. And most corporate boards.

  17. RobK
    #2796357, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Kakistocracy aka shithole.
    Kakcracy.

  18. Rusty of Qld
    #2796384, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    When I was a kid the word KAK was a slang word for shit i.e. he kaked himself.
    What an appropriate description of the Turnbull/Shorten government, a Kakhole.

  19. Clint
    #2796436, posted on August 22, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    What else do you expect when our so called elected representatives seem to be following someone else’s agenda

